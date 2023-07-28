‘The Strokes’ Announce A Second Concert In Singapore For 2023

The Strokes announced a second concert date in Singapore for fans in Malaysia, mostly because many were left disappointed due to Good Vibes Festival 2023’s cancellation after The 1975 fiasco.

The Strokes, the iconic American rock band, have just announced an exciting development for their Malaysian fans. Following the cancellation of the Good Vibes Festival, which was set to be their debut performance in Malaysia, The Strokes have added a second concert in Singapore to cater to their Malaysian fans. This is a huge relief for the fans who were eagerly anticipating their first opportunity to see the legendary band.

The cancellation of the Good Vibes Festival was a major disappointment for The Strokes’ fans, especially after they had been eagerly waiting for their first concert in the country. The festival was cancelled due to the controversial performance of British rock band The 1975’s lead singer, Matt Healy.

During the performance, Healy criticized the Malaysian government for their LGBTQ laws and kissed bassist Ross MacDonald on stage. The Communications and Digital Minister, YB Fahmi Fadzil then ordered the festival to be cancelled, leaving fans devastated.

The Strokes announces second concert date in Singapore for August 2023

However, The Strokes have come up with an alternative plan to accommodate their Malaysian fans, and have announced their second concert in Singapore. Besides the original 2 August concert date, another will be held on 3 August at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre. The band’s frontman, Julian Casablancas, took to Instagram to announce the show and also apologised for the last-minute arrangement.

“In an attempt to make sure all of our fans, particularly our fans in Kuala Lumpur affected by last week’s cancellation, are able to have a chance to see us, we are incredibly excited to announce a second show in Singapore on Thursday,” he said. We know this isn’t perfect for our fans in Malaysia, but it was the closest possible location to put on a show in such a short time. We look forward to seeing as many of you who can make it to the show!”

While ticket prices could not be reduced for Malaysian attendees, The Strokes have come up with a plan to offer heavily discounted merchandise to Malaysian fans to offset the cost of travel. Ticket prices for The Strokes’ concert in Singapore are SGD 148 and SGD 188 for the two categories.

Additionally, there will also be a VIP package available for an additional SGD 108, and includes an exclusive VIP poster, a limited edition tour laminate with special filter experience and lanyard, access to the express VIP queue at the bar/concession area and dedicated VIP merch counter.

Tickets will be on sale at 4 PM SGT/MYT today, 28 July and can be purchased here or through Live Nation Singapore’s website.

