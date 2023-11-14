International icon Tom Jones just announced his Ages & Stages Tour in Asia for the coming year – the British legend will be holding a concert in Singapore on 10 March 2024 at the Theatre at Mediacorp.

Jones will kick off the Asia leg of the tour in Kuala Lumpur and make stops in Jakarta, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Bangkok. Each show promises unforgettable performers featuring timeless hits from Jones’ six-decade career.

Tom Jones’ concert in Singapore: Tickets, and other details

Live Nation members can secure tickets for the 2024 concert during the exclusive Live Nation presale on 15 November (Wednesday) from 12pm till 11.59pm. Visit www.livenation.sg for free membership sign-up and presale access. Tickets to the public will be available from 16 November (Thursday), from 12pm via www.ticketmaster.sg, via the hotline +65 3158 8588, and via SingPost outlets.

Ticket prices cost $318, $288, $208, $188, $148, and $108 (excludes booking fee), with the first two tiers offering limited VIP packages. The VIP package includes a seated ticket (first eight rows), a merchandise item designed and created exclusively for the package, and a commemorative Tom Jones laminate and lanyard.

A living legend whose legacy lives on

Tom Jones is one of Britain’s all-time greatest vocal talents. With over 60 years of experience in the industry, the living legend has sold over 100 million records, amassing 36 top 40 hits, and has received multiple Grammy Awards. He was even bestowed knighthood from the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2006.

Jones was born in South Wales and quit school at a young age. He started as a member of a local band called The Senators and later formed his own group, Tome Jones and the Squires, performing in clubs and pubs around the area. It wasn’t until the 1960s that Jones signed with Decca Records and kickstarted his music career. And the rest, as they say, is history.

A versatile performer in his own right, Jones can exert soul-stirring ballads to exhilarating anthems. And despite the passage of time, he remains a force in the music world, with a legacy that will live on. So, don’t miss seeing Tom Jones perform live during his concert in Hong Kong!

All images credit: Live Nation

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore