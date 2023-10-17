Whisky Live 2023: Everything To Know About The Exciting Event

Singapore is about to be in fine spirits when the 2023 editions of Whisky Live and Whisky Journey kick off in November and December.

Both events promise plenty of premium whiskies from big names to craft producers, who will be featuring their core range alongside new and exclusive releases.

There will also be masterclasses, a cocktail and food festival, and chances to purchase bottles at below retail prices.

Whisky Live 2023 Singapore

Taking place first is Whisky Live 2023. The annual event is happening on 18 and 19 November at the Singapore Flyer for the first time.

Organiser La Maison du Whisky said the 12th edition has the largest Whisky Hall so far, and will present new and existing expressions by over 100 exhibitors from Scotland, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, India, and the US. Certain bottles are limited to the event, like a single-cask whisky by Indian distillery, Amrut.

The Spirits Gallery will showcase rum, brandy, gin, and tequila, and mezcal. At the 20 free masterclasses, experts will explore topics like whisky production, and a retail shop will offer selected spirits at 10 percent off.

Whisky Live 2023 is also introducing a new programme, the Cocktail and Food Street. The non-ticketed section will offer a variety of restaurants and bars with dishes and drinks created just for the event. Vendors have not been announced yet.

A one-day entry ticket to Whisky Live 2023 starts from S$130.

Whisky Journey 2023 Singapore

Whisky Journey 2022 (Image credit: The Whisky Store)

Following that, Whisky Journey 2023 returns for another sojourn in Singapore. The fourth edition is taking place at Marina Bay Sands on 1 and 2 December.

The show comprises of over 20 exhibitors offering more than 100 different whiskies, with free samples at selected booths. Other drams are available from S$3, and bottles will be sold at below-retail prices. Attendees can also try whiskies made specially for Whisky Journey 2023.

Whisky Journey functions differently from Whisky Live. The former gives you access to free whiskies at fixed prices, while Whisky Journey has an entry-only ticket for S$18. This is to make the spirit more inclusive and affordable for people, said organiser The Whisky Store.

Entry ticket holders then receive a boarding pass-like tag that functions as an e-wallet, which they can top up to make purchases. Complimentary drams are only available with the more expensive Whisky Journey tickets.

Attendees also receive a passport to collect stamps from various booths. A entirely-filled passport entitles them to a lucky draw.

Whisky Live 2023

18 & 19 November

Tickets: from S$130

Singapore Flyer, 30 Raffles Ave., Singapore 039803

Whisky Journey 2023

1 & 2 December

Tickets: from S$18

Sands Expo and Convention Centre Level 3 (Jasmine Ballroom), 10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore