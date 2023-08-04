Fans of South Korean actor Woo Do-hwan, who is known for his starring roles in several hit K-dramas, have a golden opportunity to meet the star at Lancôme Advanced Génifique Skin Repair Lab Pop-up along Orchard Road in Singapore on 23 August.

The actor will be present at the launch event that celebrates the French luxury cosmetics brand’s iconic Advanced Génifique Serum.

The brand’s lab pop-up will allow consumers to learn about Advanced Génifique’s properties and features in protecting the skin even in intense conditions.

Lancôme has been owned by L’Oreal since 1964. The brand was in the news in February 2023 for signing Squid Game star Hoyeon Jung and French pop singer Aya Nakamura as global brand ambassadors.

More about the Lancôme pop-up and Woo Do-hwan

Where and how to meet Woo Do-hwan?

The Lancôme pop-up will be an outdoor set up at Ngee Ann City, Civic Plaza Orchard on 23 August at 391A Orchard Rd.

The brand says that Woo Do-hwan will personally meet 10 lucky individuals who will be selected from the first 100 customers who buy Lancôme Advanced Génifique Serum 115ml at the pop-up.

After purchasing the serum, customers will have to present their receipts to be allowed to enter a designated fan zone. The final 10 winners will be picked on the basis of a 10-question quiz centred on Woo Do-Hwan.

Each of the 10 winners will also receive a personal polaroid photograph opportunity with Woo Do-Hwan, one mini Lancôme skincare kit (4-pc gift), and one Lancôme bag.

A quick look at Woo Do-hwan’s career

After appearing in bit roles in television, Woo Do-hwan shot to fame with the series Save Me in 2017. He played the role of a delinquent in the series, who joins his friends to save a girl from the clutches of a religious cult.

His subsequent K-dramas include Mad Dog (2017), My Country: The New Age (2019) and the well-received alternate universe saga titled The King: Eternal Monarch (2020). Woo’s most recent TV appearances were the lead roles in the period drama Joseon Attorney (2023) and Netflix’s action drama Bloodhounds (2023).

On the big screen, Woo is best known for the Korean horror movie The Divine Fury (2019).

