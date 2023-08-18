Get ready to let your hair down as ZoukOut Singapore 2023’s lineup promises to make your Christmas a fun-packed event. To amplify the holiday fervour, Swedish DJ Alesso has been revealed as the first headlining musician.

The “Under Control” hitmaker will enthral visitors with his infectious music and groovy beats at the event, which s scheduled for 2 and 3 December at Siloso Beach, Sentosa.

More about ZoukOut Singapore 2023 headline act, lineup and other details

DJ Alesso to take the ZoukOut stage

With 3.5 million followers on Instagram, DJ Alesso is one of the most popular names in the electronic dance music (EDM) world. The multi-platinum artist has garnered over 5.5 billion global streams and has worked with the likes of Calvin Harris, Katy Perry, Tove Lo, Ryan Tedder and David Guetta.

In fact, in 2022, Billboard named his track “Words” featuring Zara Larsson, the Best Dance Song of the Year. Some of his other hits include “Remedy”, “Cool” ft. Roy English, “I Wanna Know” ft. Nico and Vinz, and “Falling”.

In tune with all previous ZoukOut parties, this edition, too, promises some eccentric nightlife experiences and new-age partygoers will be immersed in high-octane music, neon lights, and world-class revelry.

More details about the rest of the lineup are yet to be announced.

ZoukOut 2023: Tickets and timing

This year, ZoukOut celebrates 20 years of bringing in a heart-thumping rave experience and a night of partying like no other. The two-day event is presented by global lifestyle company and nightlife pioneer Zouk, in partnership with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC).

To mark the milestone anniversary, Zouk is also collaborating with AEG Presents, the organisers and producers behind Coachella.

ZoukOut Singapore 2023 will begin at 4 pm on 2 December and run through 7.30 am the next day. It will resume at 2 pm on 3 December.

Tickets are available for general sales. General ticket holders arriving by 6 pm will also get to redeem one drink coupon at the venue. VIP ticket holders will be granted entry from a different lane and will have a separate viewing zone. Other food and beverage options as well as unlimited re-entry are also added perks.

Get your tickets now at ZoukOut’s website and Ticketmaster.

(Hero image credit: ZoukOut; Feature image credit: Alesso/ Instagram)