One of my favourite 60 Minutes interviews came in January this year, when Lesley Stahl interviewed world-renowned, award-winning composer Hans Zimmer at his Los Angeles studio. It was a wonderfully illuminating interview – we are treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the maestro at work. For example, early in the episode, we see a clip of Zimmer recording the Swahili opening to The Lion King’s “Circle of Life” with South African singer Lebo M.

The interview itself was a wide-ranging discussion on scoring for movies, as well as an in-depth look at Zimmer’s own process. As the scorer and composer of films such as Inception, Interstellar, Dune, the Pirates of the Caribbean series, The Dark Knight and the aforementioned The Lion King (for which he won two Grammy Awards), Zimmer has single-handedly crafted the soundscapes of our imaginations. Like most viewers, I was focused on his anecdotes, how he researches his music while composing it, and how he weaves the characters and narrative of a movie to ensure his score becomes a palpable, living, breathing work of art.

Zimmer’s studio draws inspiration from the opulence of late 19th-century Vienna, with rich burgundy fixtures, velvet armchairs, a magnificent fireplace and gilded bookcases. Not many would notice the chair he was sitting on. It’s easy to miss. I did eventually, some 20 minutes into the episode – not because it looked out of place, but because it slowly hit me that I’ve seen it on YouTube ads and in the homes of gamer friends. There was the Secretlab Titan Evo Dark Knight Edition chair. It was truly surreal to see one of the world’s veritable musical geniuses, a living legend, sitting on something even I had sat on as recently as last Christmas, when my friend’s son showed me his progress on Minecraft.

I was beside myself with a surge of pride and recognition, and I couldn’t imagine how the peeps at Secretlab must have felt. The gaming chair specialist, founded in 2014 by Singaporeans Ian Ang and Alaric Choo, has come in leaps and bounds since its conceptualisation nine years ago, but this must have been something else.

We ask Beatrice Wee, Secretlab’s Senior Manager of Global Partnerships, what the reaction in the office was like when they found out about Zimmer’s choice of chair. “Huge!” says Wee. “Many of us here are big fans of blockbuster movies and Hans’ works. Fun fact: Our Co-founder Ian actually plays ‘S.T.A.Y.’ [one of the most iconic pieces from the Interstellar soundtrack] on loop for productivity while he works.”

It’s worth noting that this is not an endorsement deal. “We first noticed Hans on a Secretlab Titan Evo Dark Knight Chair in several interviews,” continues Beatrice. “It turned out that he got it himself.”

That was confirmed when Secretlab reached out to Zimmer to learn more about his purchase. The composer had stumbled upon the seat on Amazon, drawn by the bat symbol on its backrest. “I adore the Dark Knight,” he tells Secretlab – hardly a surprise, given that his work on Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster also earned him a Grammy.

But he also loves the chair from a functional and ergonomic perspective. “It’s not too plush – it’s actually quite firm – but it’s good because then for the rest of the day, you actually have proper support,” Zimmer explains. The chair’s high-density, cold-cure foam mix is specially formulated to be medium-firm, allowing it to evenly distribute a user’s weight, and reduces pressure concentration points – thereby minimising potential sources of discomfort and crafting responsive, supportive cushioning that adapts to the user.

More than that, the comfort of the chair frees Zimmer’s faculties to focus on what he does best: creating beautiful movie scores. He penned the score for Dune, evocative of the harsh grandeur of the desert with its rich layers of ethereal vocals, scrapping metals and bamboo flutes, as well as the thundering, adrenaline-pumping score for Top Gun: Maverick, in his Secretlab Titan Evo Dark Knight Edition.

“What works for me is that it doesn’t make me tired, it doesn’t make me lazy and makes me want to go and write something. It makes me want to go and create,” says Zimmer. “It’s interesting to not talk about a chair as something that you relax in, but something that drives you forward to create, be active, and keep your mind alert.”

In perhaps the most impressive of influencer moves, Zimmer converted his inner circle of fellow composers to Secretlab as well. He claims he didn’t even need to recommend the chair, as most of them were already sold onto the chair the moment they sat on it. “Now everyone I know has this chair. Each composer close to me has one. Because we’ve discovered it’s phenomenally ergonomic for composing music without fatigue or backaches,” says Zimmer.

“We sit in front of computers, we spend our life in front of computers. We look at screens and we need to have some sort of ergonomic support all the time. The design of the chair has become very important,” he adds. “I think the Titan Evo is fabulous. Once you get used to the Titan Evo, you don’t want to go and sit in another chair.”

We asked Secretlab what Zimmer’s voluntary endorsement means for the brand. “To have a top professional of his craft so passionate about our products is what

drives us to continue what we do – continually improving, developing and engineering the best chairs right here from Singapore for our customers around

the world, and being able to share their stories,” Wee tells Augustman.

The amazing thing about this story is that this is not where it ends – not according to Zimmer at least. “Everything I write, I write in this chair,” he declares. “There will be a lot more movies written in it.”