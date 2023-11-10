As the year comes closer to the end, shopping enthusiasts are gearing up for one of the most exciting and eagerly anticipated events in the retail calendar — the 11.11 shopping festival. Also dubbed Singles’ Day, this global online shopping extravaganza has evolved from a Chinese holiday for singletons to a worldwide phenomenon, offering consumers incredible discounts and unbeatable deals.

Many other retailers and e-commerce platforms, such as Shopee and Lazada, participate in the event, offering deep discounts, special promotions and exclusive deals on a wide range of products, including electronics, fashion, beauty products and more.

Whether you’re a seasoned bargain hunter or new to the 11.11 Singles’ Day deals phenomenon, be prepared to be amazed by the savings and surprises that this fiesta has in store for you. So, get ready to unlock the ultimate savings and make the most of the best Singles’ Day deals! To make things easier, we have curated the best 11.11 deals and offers you can utilise during this spectacular online shopping spree.

What is Singles’ Day or 11.11?

The 11.11 shopping festival, which falls on 11 November each year, has transcended cultural boundaries to become a universal celebration of savings. What started as a humble initiative by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba in 2009 has now grown into a full-blown shopping event that rivals Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the West.

Consumers often look forward to Singles’ Day as a day to snag bargains and make their holiday season purchases. The event has gained international attention, with the best brands and retailers from around the world taking part in the sale to tap into the massive consumer base in China and other participating countries.

The ultimate guide to the best 11.11 deals of 2023 in Singapore

Fashion

Zalora Singapore: It’s raining discounts at Zalora! The platform is giving out deals of up to 90% off on your favourite fashion, luxury and beauty brands.

Matches Fashion: If you want to buy designer shoes, bags or clothing, this is the time. Matches Fashion is offering 25% off on selected items from brands like Asics, Jimmy Choo, Raey, Dunhill, Lemaire and Thom Browne. All you need to do is use the code 25SINGLES while checking out.

Nike: You can now cop a pair of your favourite sneakers at an incredible deal, thanks to Nike’s incredible 11.11 deals. The sports giant is offering up to 60% off sneakers, apparel and accessories.

Crocs Singapore: You can benefit from up to 50% discount at Crocs. Additionally, you can buy a single jibbitz for SGD 1.11. In addition to this, members get an extra 15% off an SGD 100 with the code SECRET11.

Adidas SG: At Adidas, customers will get up to 50% off on sneakers, apparel and sports accessories plus an extra 30% off if they are a member.

Net-A-Porter: Apply the code SINGLES25 to enjoy a 25% discount on eligible items until 11 November 2023.

Under Armour: Take advantage of Under Armour’s outstanding 11.11 offers as listed below.

Enjoy up to 60% off on selected items. Purchase two full-priced items and get a 25% discount. Buy two outlet items and receive an extra 40% off. Receive an additional 10% off with a minimum spend of SGD 120.

Beauty

Lazada SG: At Lazada’s biggest sale of the year, the platform is offering exclusive deals, over 70-80% discounts as well as SGD 8 off for every SGD 80 spent.

Clarins: The exclusive 11.11 beauty kits, available for a limited time, are priced at SGD 39 each. Each beauty kit provides a customisable assortment from five distinct categories, coupled with a fully redeemable voucher worth SGD 39.

Sephora SG: Between November 9 and 13, Beauty Pass members can save SGD 11 with a minimum spend of SGD 100 and SGD 22 with a minimum spend of SGD 150. By using the code GETGIFTS online or in the app, you can select up to eight deluxe freebies from brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Tatcha, Ouai, Fenty Beauty and others.

Tech and Lifestyle

Shopee Singapore: Shopee is celebrating 11.11 with extensive discounts across all categories, featuring the lowest prices of the year. Some of the selected highlights include:

SGD 350 cashback along with 15% off on brand vouchers.

Enjoy a 50% discount on Shopee Live vouchers.

Experience price drops on trending products like the Apple iPhone 15 and Dyson Supersonic hairdryer at various intervals throughout November 11.

Witness the most substantial voucher drop of the year on November 10 at 11 pm.

Benefit from promotions on tech brands such as Philips, Xiaomi and Huawei.

Casetify: If you are looking to upgrade your phone cover, now is the time. Casetify is offering up to 30% off on cases for your phone and other devices.

Samsung SG: This Singles’ Day, gain the most from Samsung’s 11.11 deals, featuring discounts on a curated selection of products along with additional points and rewards.

Receive an 11% discount on items such as the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy S23, Galaxy Tab S9 series tablet, TVs and more.

Use code DOUBLE11 at checkout to enjoy an SGD 111 discount.

Earn an extra 11,000 Samsung Rewards points with purchases made on 11 November 2023.

Explore gift-with-purchase offers on selected items, available while stocks last.

Dyson SG: Save up to SGD 689 on various Dyson products, including Dyson hair tools, air purifiers and vacuum cleaners.

Lenovo SG: Looking to upgrade your home office? Lenovo is offering up to 50% discounts on laptops, tablets and PC accessories. Shoppers also get the opportunity to spin the wheel to save up to SGD 800.

Robinsons: Live till November 14, here are some exciting highlights of the Robinsons 11.11 sale:

Enjoy an 18% discount with a $100 spend using code TAKE18.

Enjoy a 20% discount with no minimum spend using code SINGLE20.

Between 5 pm and midnight on November 11, enjoy a 23% discount with no minimum spend, using code SINGLES23.

Avail early offers of up to 75% off.

Get an extra 25% off everything from the Robinsons collection.

Enjoy an additional 20% off on kitchenware.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Pexels/Anna Shvets and Unsplash/Charles Deluvio)