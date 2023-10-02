Best LEGO Gifts For Adults In 2023: ‘Star Wars’, ‘Harry Potter’ And More

LEGO might be famous for its extensive selection of kids’ construction toys that cater to a wide range of interests, but more recently, the iconic Danish toy brand has expanded its offerings beyond children and now provides sets specifically designed for adults. When you’re shopping for a LEGO enthusiast, regardless of their age, there are plenty of fantastic gift options available.

From LEGO sets inspired by impressive engineering marvels to those based on beloved sitcoms (yes, the Friends LEGO set is on our Christmas list this year), there is something to captivate everyone’s imagination. Plus, some of these sets are perfect for adults and children to enjoy together, such as the LEGO chess set featured below.

So, if you’re seeking inspiration for that special LEGO lover in your life, you’ll find a wide range of gift ideas to suit every budget.

Best LEGO gifts to buy for adults in 2023

LEGO The Office

Designed for those 18 and over, the LEGO Office set has 1,164 pieces including 15 character mini-figures. It includes fan favourites such as Michael Scott, Dwight Schrute, Jim Halpert and Pam Beesly.

It also contains features such as Michael Scott’s office, which can slide out to be displayed on its own, and plenty of iconic moments from the mockumentary, including a stapler in jelly.

LEGO Bonsai Tree

Made from 878 pieces, this beautiful LEGO set is designed to be displayed. A great set if you want to get away from your screens and take a little time for yourself.

LEGO suggests that you make it your own by choosing either pink blossom or green leaves and some of the elements are made from sustainable materials.

LEGO Marvel Nano Gauntlet

Relive the epic climax of Avengers: Endgame, when Iron Man snapped Thanos and his minions out of existence, with the Nano Gauntlet. Made up of 675 pieces, this to-scale glove and accompanying stand make for an impressive display piece, complete with moveable fingers and infinity stones.

LEGO Real Madrid Stadium

This detailed 5,876-piece set of Santiago Bernabéu Stadium includes a removable roof and splits in half to allow you to see inside the stadium. Details include goals, a dugout, a tunnel, seating and even stairs throughout.

LEGO McLaren Formula 1 Car

This LEGO set is part of the Technic collection so includes authentic details, such as a V6-cylinder engine with moving pistons, steering, suspension and differential. You’ll find McLaren’s sponsors across the car – and with over 1,400 pieces in total, it’ll definitely keep you busy for the weekend.

LEGO Friends Apartment set

For sitcom fans who love LEGO, this is an ideal gift. Build the iconic apartment set from Friends complete with Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Phoebe Buffay and Janice — all in LEGO form!

The set includes 2,048 pieces, so for £149.99 (SGD 250), you’ll be getting a set that takes some time to build and portrays one of the most iconic US sitcoms of all time.

LEGO Star Wars AT-AT

The AT-AT combat vehicle is one of the most iconic inventions of the Star Wars universe. Now, you can get your own in LEGO!

At £699.99 (SGD 1,167) it’s one of the priciest LEGO sets going, but it’s made up of 6785 pieces and offers minute detail.

The Mandalorian Helmet

Another ideal gift for Star Wars fans is a LEGO replica of The Mandalorian’s legendary helmet from the Disney Plus show.

As fans will know, Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian hardly ever removes his helmet as he travels the galaxy with his sidekick Grogu. Now, you can display your love for the Mandalorian with pride by buying and building this 584-piece set.

Ghostbusters Ecto-1

Who, are you gonna call? LEGO Ghostbusters…? This LEGO version of the famous ECTO-1 is made up of 2352 pieces and offers plenty of customisable fun.

Based on a 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor, the ECTO-1 stars in Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters 2 and Ghostbusters Afterlife. It’s one of the most well-known cinematic vehicles going and this LEGO version is sure to be a hit with fans.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Collector’s Edition

If you’re a film buff —or shopping for one — then this LEGO Harry Potter set might do the trick.

This collector’s edition set is a massive undertaking with 5,129 pieces and can allow you to depict four iconic scenes from the Harry Potter film series. With 20 mini-figures, you can recreate Harry’s first entry into the Wizarding World, the moment dementors came onto the Hogwarts Express, the time Luna Lovegood saved him in the sixth movie, and the final scene from the Deathly Hallows.

LEGO Creator 10265 Expert Ford Mustang Collector’s Car

This intricate LEGO version of the iconic 1960s Ford Mustang is a beautiful model that’s a challenge to build. If you’re looking for a gift for the petrolhead in your life, then this could be it!

Combining the iconic styling of Ford’s fastback sports car, with the challenging yet addictive feeling of LEGO building.

LEGO Vespa 125

An icon of Italian style unites with an icon of Danish toy-making. This LEGO 125cc Vespa rocks the instantly recognisable sixties styling and is a joy to build. It’s hugely detailed too, right down to the kickstand and the engine. Altogether it’s 1106 pieces, so it’ll get your brain into gear too during assembly.

LEGO chess set

This is a LEGO gift that appeals to all ages. From chess champions to novices and learners it’s a great opportunity to build — and then play — a full game of chess.

Chess is a fantastic game for developing logical thinking and mental agility, so building and playing this set is a great way to give your mind a workout in a fun, accessible way.

LEGO-compatible ‘build-on-brick’ mug

While this isn’t actually a LEGO product, it is compatible with the company’s bricks and it’s a very affordable and customisable option.

One moment you’ll be sipping your coffee, the next you’re building your masterpiece and at under £20 (SDG 33.33), this is a good gift for any occasion.

LEGO Vincent van Gogh’s Starry Night

LEGO can be art, too! With this 2,316-piece set, you can recreate one of Vincent van Gogh’s most famous paintings, Starry Night. It will take plenty of concentration, but once it’s complete you’ll have your own beautiful artwork on display.

