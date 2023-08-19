She is an iconic pop star and performer, and he appeared as her love interest in her 2016 music video “Slumber Party”. Yet, it was love at first sight for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. The two hit it off instantly, and after six years of dating, got married on 9 June 2022. However, their relationship soon began to face rough patches. On 17 August 2023, Britney Spears and her spouse reportedly decided to go for divorce.

While both Spears and Asghari are yet to make it official, a TMZ report states they “have separated after a nuclear argument that involves allegations of cheating.” The publication added that “deep trouble” had been brewing between them for months and that Asghari had moved out of her place. Erratic behaviour, expensive tastes and lavish lifestyle — all may have played pivotal factors in the relationship coming to an end.

Although confirmation of a divorce being filed is yet to be announced, “it’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce,” the TMZ report further said.

Since they first met, the American singer and the Iranian emigreé had set relationship goals. From being travel partners and fitness partners to supporting each other and sending birthday wishes, Britney Spears and Asghari captured worldwide attention with every Instagram post and public appearance.

Here’s a complete relationship timeline of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

They meet in 2016

With a career in music videos, Sam Asghari appeared in Fifth Harmony’s “Work From Home” in 2016 before he was seen in Spears’ “Slumber Party.” Right from the time they met, US Magazine says, the “Toxic” singer was quite smitten. “Spears was charmed when chatting with Asghari, and the pair exchanged phone numbers and continued to get to know each other,” the publication said.

She makes it Instagram official in 2017

New Year rang in extra special for Spears in 2017. Amid rife speculations, she took to Instagram and shared an image of the two enjoying dinner as he wrapped his hand around her. She captioned it “Happy New Year” with a few celebratory emojis.

Romance deepens through 2017 and 2018

Throughout the rest of 2017 and the whole of 2018, Spears and Asghari showcased the deepening of their relationship with multiple posts on social media.

In June 2017, Asghari attended Spears’ ‘Piece of Me’ show in Japan. They celebrated the birthdays of Spears’ sons together at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, in September 2017. Two months later, they were seen getting cosy courtside at a National Basketball Association (NBA) game between Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors in Los Angeles with her sons.

In April 2018, Asghari was with Spears at the 29th GLAAD Media Awards where the singer was honoured with the Vanguard Award. Over the next few months, they gave their fans a peek into their romantic lives with videos of their intense workout, photos from their Miami vacation and beach selfies.

They appear on the red carpet in 2019

Sam Asghari appeared all smiles when he posed with Spears on the red carpet at the premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood in 2019. While she wore a stunning red Nookie midi dress, Asghari wore a beige suit over a white shirt with matching trousers. He complimented Spears by calling her his “lioness” in a post on Instagram.

This public appearance sparked engagement rumours as the singer was spotted with a diamond ring on her left hand.

Sam Asghari supports Britney Spears through her conservatorship battle

Asghari proved to be a tower of strength for Spears through the difficult conservatorship battle. Ahead of her virtual court hearing with her father Jamie Spears in June 2021, the actor posed in a white #FreeBritney shirt and extended his support.

Earlier in February 2021, he called out Jamie Spears and said, “I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way.” This was extremely crucial as it showed he was one person outside of her family who deeply cared for her.

In August, the “Sometimes” crooner reciprocated the gesture. She shared a selfie, gushing over her boyfriend who she said has been with her “through the hardest years” of her life and “happens to be an extremely good cook.”

He pops the question

The two lovebirds got engaged on 12 September 2021. According to Page Six, he proposed to her at her mansion with a four-carat splendid diamond ring, which has the word “Lioness” engraved inside of it. In the video, the “Overprotected” singer can be seen smiling and gushing as she flaunted her new ring.

Asghari, on the other hand, posted an image of her finger and left the caption simple with a prince and princess emoji. Speaking to US Magazine, his manager remarked, “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them.”

Sam Asghari celebrates the end of Britney Spears’ conservatorship in November 2021

Asghari congratulated his fiancée upon her legal win and end of the tedious 13-year-long conservatorship. “History was made today. Britney is Free!” he captioned an image of the word “freedom” against a pink backdrop.

Baby on the way

On 12 April 2022, Spears took the world by surprise when she announced she was having a baby one more time. The Grammy-winning artist posted an image of a pot and pink flowers and wrote, “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said, ‘No you’re food pregnant silly 🤪 !!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby 👶🏼…” The then-40-year-old star stated she won’t be going out much and will be practising yoga.

With questions pouring in from fans, her fiancé put all speculations to rest when he confirmed the news with a post. He shared an image of a lion and lioness with their cub and wrote, “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do.”

Previously, Britney Spears was married to American actor and cinematographer Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007, and they share two sons, Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12.

They suffer a heartbreaking miscarriage

On 15 May 2022, Spears and Asghari shared a joint statement, stating they lost the “miracle baby”. It was deeply saddening for the couple.

The statement read, “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Sam Asghari opens up about their relationship

In an interview published on 1 June 2022, Sam Asghari revealed some details to GQ. He said, “It was the humbleness that attracted me,” but admits to “dating a girl that’s very expensive.”

He added, “She has an expensive taste but I do try to incorporate my lifestyle to her as well, and if it was up to me, we would cut down on the travelling and stay at a much cheaper hotel, and we would probably live off of $60 a day.”

“Trading off who pays for dinner,” Asghari said was one way of working things out. “We don’t have a joint account,” he added.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears’s wedding

Celebrations came their way on 9 June 2022 when the couple got married in a dreamy fairytale wedding at her home.

The “Oops I Did It Again” star said “I do” amid a star-studded guest list, including A-listers Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez. Ace designer Donatella Versace, who was also present at the wedding, designed the bride’s gown.

Britney Spears wishes her spouse a lovey-dovey birthday in March 2023

On 5 March 2023, she posted a sweet birthday message for her husband, which read, “I love you so much and hope you get all your birthday wishes and more.”

If one was to go by how Britney Spears and her spouse portrayed their relationship on Instagram, their life and relationship seemed quite happy. But things reportedly weren’t as smooth as they appeared.

They decide to get separated

As things began to take a turn, Spears and Asghari decided to call it quits on the grounds of irreconcilable differences.

Sam issues statement

On 17 August 2023, Asghari broke his silence on his Instagram Stories addressing the split.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” he wrote.

“Sh** happens,” he added.

“Asking for privacy seems rediculous[sic.] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful,” concluded Asghari.

Addressing rumours about the split, Asghari’s representative, Brandon Cohen said in a statement to PEOPLE that all of them are false.

“There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos. However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her,” Cohen said.

Spears’ representatives have not commented.

