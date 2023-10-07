In Hollywood, relationships often have more twists and turns than a blockbuster film. With paparazzi cameras flashing and tabloid headlines shouting, it’s no surprise that celebrity marriages can appear as stable as a house of cards in a storm. But don’t give up just yet because, believe it or not, there are plenty of famous duos who have not only defied the stereotype but done so with flair, grace, and a healthy dose of love.

When you read stories of long-standing couples splitting up, like Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness after 27 years, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s sudden split or Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello calling it quits, it can really make you wonder about the whole “till death do us part” belief. There are still some shining beacons of hope in the world of celebrity relationships. For instance, take Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who have celebrated 34 years of marriage, and Meryl Streep and Don Gummer, who have enjoyed 43 years of wedded bliss.

So, the next time any news about another Hollywood breakup brings you down, think of these lovebirds who have stayed together through thick and thin. What’s more impressive is how these couples have flourished under the media’s relentless scrutiny. These longest celebrity marriages have kept our faith in love alive in tinseltown, where the brief celebrity unions are as prevalent as a movie premiere.

15 longest celebrity marriages in Hollywood

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Married for: 15 years and counting

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the music industry’s power couple of the moment. The early days are a mystery, but we do know they first met when Beyoncé was 18 years old. Eventually, they decided to try romance after a year of friendship and numerous phone conversations. And even started to collaborate musically early on, releasing their debut single together in 2002, “’03 Bonnie & Clyde.” They took secrecy to a whole new level when it came to their wedding. They were observed in New York in April 2008, picking up a marriage licence, and it was later confirmed that they married on April 4, 2008. The pair is now the proud parents of three amazing children.

Their path, however, has not been without its challenges. There was the infamous elevator incident with Beyoncé’s sister, Solange, in 2014, but they worked it out quietly. In a candid interview with the New York Times, Jay-Z even admitted to some mistakes and infidelity.

But here’s the good news: they worked it out and even went on a musical tour together. They released their debut joint album, Everything is Love, in 2018 and became the face of Tiffany & Co. in a stunning campaign named “ABOUT LOVE.” During Queen B’s Renaissance World Tour, you can see Jay-Z and the kids cheering her on.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi

Married for: 15 years and counting

Backstage at a concert in 2001, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi first met, and sparks flew instantly. But Portia hadn’t come out yet, and Ellen was also clueless about their feelings. It took them three years to confess their feelings for each other. Fast forward to 2004, when they reconnected at an event and began dating. By the next year, Ellen declared Portia as the one. When gay marriage became legal in California in 2008, they wasted no time and tied the knot.

Their love story goes beyond the romance. Portia credits Ellen with helping her come out and accept her true self. When breakup rumours circulated, the pair responded with a simple message: they’re more in love than ever. Portia even stood by her side in the face of toxic workplace allegations. Ellen surprised us all in 2023 when she revealed that she and Portia had renewed their vows, proving that their love grows stronger with time.

Brad and George Takei

Married for: 15 years and counting

Though they have only been married for 15 years on paper, the pair have been together for over three decades. Their journey began in the 1980s when they met at the LGBT bar LA Frontrunners. They kept their relationship secret for a remarkable 20 years, thinking that George’s job might be jeopardised because of his sexuality. Brad left finance journalism to become George’s business partner in the early 1990s.

In 2005, George felt it was time to come out. Moreover, he announced his plans to marry Brad only a day after California legalised gay marriage. They wasted no time obtaining a marriage licence, making their union legal on June 17, 2008. On September 14, 2008, their wedding day was a long-awaited celebration of their 21-year journey together. Brad formally changed his last name to Takei two years after their marriage in a romantic gesture. Brad became more familiar to fans in 2014 when they were included in the documentary To Be Takei, which shed light on their love and journey.

In 2014, their support for LGBTQ+ rights earned them a joint International Vanguard Award. And, while they explored expanding their family, they decided that by the time society grew more accepting, it would be just the two of them on their great trip.

Jackie Sandler & Adam Sandler

Married for: 20 years and counting

Adam Sandler and Jackie, his partner in crime for over two decades. They initially met on the set of Big Daddy in 1999, and it was all fate from there. They married on June 22, 2003, and recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

Their wedding was nothing short of spectacular, with a stunning star-studded Jewish ceremony held at Dick Clark’s Malibu house. They have two adorable kids who have appeared alongside their father in films such as Hubie Halloween, Hotel Transylvania, Murder Mystery, and the recent hit You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah.

Jackie is not only Adam’s life partner but also his film companion. She has appeared in over 30 of his films, and she has been his driving force in selecting projects that have gained him fame, such as the famous Uncut Gems. Now that screams #couplegoals.

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder

Married for: 21 years and counting

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder met in 2000 while shooting The Mexican. Danny worked as the cameraman, and Julia co-starred with Brad Pitt. However, both were involved in other relationships then, with Danny being married to cosmetics artist Vera Steimberg and Julia dating Benjamin Bratt. By June 2001, both of their prior relationships had come to an end. Julia split from Benjamin Bratt after nearly four years together, and Danny divorced Vera Steimberg in early 2002.

They tied the knot on July 4, 2002, at Julia’s ranch near Taos, New Mexico. And now they have three kids together. While they are extremely private, they do share cute pictures of one other on their Instagram profiles on occasion. They celebrated their 20th anniversary together last year.

At the international premiere of Ticket to Paradise in London, Julia wore a custom Alexander McQueen gown embroidered with her and Danny’s initials and wedding year. She also mentioned in an interview that she kept the very first letter Danny ever wrote her.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham

Married for: 24 years and counting

Posh Spice of Spice Girls and the Manchester United player first met at a soccer match in 1997. Their first meeting may not have included much conversation, but fate had other intentions. They finally got a chance to talk a few days later, at another game, and it was like fireworks went off. Victoria even scribbled her phone number on a train ticket, a keepsake that David Beckham still treasures.

After a year, this power couple was not only engaged but also expecting their first child, Brooklyn. Their whirlwind romance continued, and when Brooklyn was just four months old, they decided to take the next step and say “I dos.” They’re now a true family squad, with four gorgeous children.

Victoria Beckham, the fashion icon, frequently refers to David Beckham as her “muse” for her dVb men’s collection, and it’s easy to understand why. Despite the constant rumour mill, which has predicted their split more times than we can count, these two have always been quick to clear the air. Their oldest son got married last year, and now they’re getting ready to celebrate their silver jubilee anniversary next year.

Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber

Married for: 25 years and counting

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber met at a party, but they were both unavailable at the time. So dating was off the table, and they chose to focus on developing their friendship. Eventually, they began dating after a few years of getting to know each other and had a secret wedding ceremony in the Bahamas. Within three years of their marriage, they became proud parents to two beautiful children, Presley and Kaia Garber.

However, like with any Hollywood story, there were some hiccups along the road. Rande was accused of cheating, which he categorically rejected. There were also allegations about his behaviour from former colleagues, which he dismissed as “blatant lies,” with his pal George Clooney backing him up. The couple recently celebrated their silver jubilee anniversary and rightfully made their name in one of the longest celebrity marriages.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

Married for: 26 years and counting

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker’s journey began in 1991, thanks to their mutual love of the stage. They got married in 1997, just a year before Sarah Jessica Parker’s iconic HBO series Sex and the City premiered. Now, some 30 years later, this dynamic duo is still going strong, raising three lovely children together. Although both were making waves in Hollywood, it wasn’t through a Hollywood connection that they met. No, it was Sarah Jessica’s brothers who played matchmaker.

Their first Broadway collaboration, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, in 1996, was the cherry on top. They tied the knot less than a year later, in May 1997, but it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows. Sarah Jessica openly confessed that their marriage had its ups and downs. What’s especially endearing about this pair is that they’re almost inseparable. In fact, Parker said on The Howard Stern Show that they’ve only spent a few nights apart throughout their outstanding 31-year relationship. That’s what you call a Broadway-worthy love story!

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

Married for: 26 years and counting

Here’s the sweet love story of country music royalty – Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. It all started in 1994 when they met in Nashville at a showcase for fresh talent during the Country Radio Seminar. Tim was dating Kristine Donahue at the time, and Faith was engaged to Scott Hendricks. Fate, on the other hand, seemed to have different plans. They met paths again two years later when Faith joined Tim on his 1996 Spontaneous Combustion tour. They fell in love and married by the end of the year. They’ve been inseparable ever then, both on and off stage. They’ve performed and travelled together, demonstrating their undeniable chemistry.

Tim McGraw opened up in an interview with Men’s Health in 2014, seven years after he began his sobriety journey. He revealed that Faith Hill was influential in his choice to stop drinking. The couple just made their silver screen appearance in 1883, a prequel to the hit show Yellowstone, where they told the Dutton family’s genesis tale. So, whether on or off the stage, these two are a dynamic duo in country music and love.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith

Married for: 26 years and counting

Will and Jada Smith’s story is like a rollercoaster trip through Hollywood. Will met Jada while he was still married, but after that chapter was finished, he spent no time sweeping her off her feet. They got married in 1997 while she was pregnant with their first kid. And now they have two beautiful children — Jaden and Willow.

Of course, no Hollywood relationship would be complete without a dose of rumours. There were rumours of infidelity, open marriages, and even divorce. Things became even more difficult in 2020 when August Alsina claimed he had an affair with Jada during her marriage.

On her show “Red Table Talk,” Jada confirmed the relationship, mentioning that Will and her were separated at the time. Despite all of the ups and downs, the iconic Oscars slap echoed around the world, it appears the Smith family is still going strong.

Lisa Kudrow and Michael Stern

Married for: 28 years and counting

Lisa Kudrow, the beloved FRIENDS star, and her romance with French advertising exec Michel Stern did not begin smoothly. They initially met when Michel was dating Lisa’s roommate. The sparks flew instantly, but his relationship kept them apart. However, what is meant to be will be. They found themselves at a birthday party after six years, both single this time and there was no going back. They married in 1995, and Julian Murray Stern joined their family in May 1998.

Lisa’s real-life pregnancy even made an appearance on television when she acted as a surrogate for her brother on the programme FRIENDS. Despite their celebrity, this pair keeps their relationship relatively private, with only a few red-carpet appearances and Instagram pictures here and there. It’s a love story that shows sometimes all you have to do is believe.

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks

Married for: 35 years and counting

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson met for the first time on the set of the ABC sitcom Bosom Buddies. Hanks was still married to his high school sweetheart, Samantha Lewes, with whom he had two children at the time. So, at first, they were just good friends, keeping things platonic. However, after Hanks and his then-wife, Lewes, separated, the Sleepless in Seattle star and the Runaway Bride actress chose to make their relationship public. After two years of dating, they sealed the deal and married in 1988, becoming delighted parents to two more children. Their love story is a journey of mutual support and sticking together through thick and thin.

Wilson revealed to PEOPLE in 2015 that she had undergone a double mastectomy and reconstruction after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She admitted to being concerned about her husband’s reaction, but Hanks’ response was nothing short of heartwarming. And, as if that wasn’t enough, this dynamic pair took on the epidemic together, defeating Covid-19 and emerging stronger than ever.

LaTanya Richardson and Samuel L. Jackson

Married for: 43 years and counting

Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson have a 43-year-long love story that is still strong. They met in college in 1970, and after a decade of dating, they decided to take the leap and say “I do” in 1980. Their family extended two years later with the arrival of their daughter, Zoe.

They’ve been through their fair share of storms, just like any other marriage. Samuel struggled with drug and alcohol addiction in the early 1990s. LaTanya, being the amazing partner she is, stood by him through thick and thin, assisting him in rehab and facing those difficult times alongside him. Aside from their undying love, this power couple has built a name for themselves in the worlds of philanthropy and activism. They even established their own philanthropic foundation.

After more than four decades of togetherness, it’s clear that they’re still head over heels for each other. Now that’s called #relationshipgoals.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne

Married for: 41 years and counting

Sticking together. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have encountered many ups and downs during their four-decades-long marriage, but they are still fighting for their relationship. The rocker was married to his first wife, Thelma Riley, from 1971 to 1982. The Black Sabbath member met Sharon, who would become his second wife, in 1970. She was 18 at the time. Their relationship did not turn romantic until 1979. They tied the knot in 1982 and later became parents of daughters Aimee and Kelly and son Jack.

The family appeared on the reality TV show The Osbournes from 2002-05. Things took a turn in 1989 when Ozzy attacked Sharon and was arrested for attempted murder. She hit a panic button, and the police arrived to intervene. The former Talk cohost ultimately chose to stay married to the musician. After overcoming that obstacle, the couple faced a cheating scandal in 2016 that led them to split. However, they soon reconciled and renewed their vows. And now, going strong as one of the longest celebrity marriages in Hollywood.

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer

Married for: 45 years and counting

Meryl Streep is one of Hollywood’s most iconic actresses of today. She may be the queen of the silver screen, but she lives a quiet and private life with her sculptor husband, Don Gummer. Their story started with a little help from Meryl’s brother, Harry.

After just six months of getting to know each other, Meryl and Don decided to take the plunge and tie the knot in September 1978. When you know you know, right? Now they have four children. While the pair prefers to keep their personal lives private, you can spot Don right there by Meryl’s side on a red carpet.

Honourable Mentions

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

Married for: 74 years

The ultimate example of growing old together is Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. They may not be Hollywood stars but are unquestionably one of the most iconic and longest celebrity marriages you can think of. Their love story lasted for over 74 years – literally till death parted them.

When Queen Elizabeth took the throne, Prince Philip bid farewell to his naval career and stood by her side for all of her royal duties. Sure, there were probably times when he wished he could escape the royal escapade, but they never gave up. There were even rumours of extramarital affairs during their marriage, but the Prince simply dismissed them.

They remained connected till the end, even in death, they rest side by side. Their love story is legendary and a tribute to the enduring power of love.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What celebrities have had the longest marriage?

Renowned actress Meryl Streep and Don Gummer have been married for more than 45 years now. A few other longest celebrity marriages are Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, LaTanya Richardson and Samuel L. Jackson, Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks, etc.

What celebrity was married for the shortest time?

Britney Spears and her childhood friend Jason Alexander were married for only 55 hours which is so far the shortest celebrity marriage in history.

Who has the longest marriage ever?

Herbert and Zelmyra Fisher have the oldest marriage in history, lasting 86 years and 290 days, according to Guinness World Records. Herbert and Zelmyra married when they were only 18 and 16 years old, respectively, in 1924.

