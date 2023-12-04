Dyson has been pushing the boundaries of what it can do as a brand, and we’re loving it. From the Dyson Zone (audacious headphones that are as much audio devices as they are personal air purifiers) to the Dyson 360 VisNav (hyperintelligent robot vacuums) to the Dyson Big+Quiet (gorgeous, monolithic air purifiers with state-of-the-art filters and sensors), they are consistently producing industry-leading products for the home and for personal use.

Two of these made it to our Awesome List this year: The Dyson Big+Quiet and the Dyson 360 VisNav.

The Dyson Big+Quiet

Oh, we love the Dyson Big+Quiet, the British tech brand’s game-changing addition to the air purifier market. It’s a state-of-the-art marvel, using the latest in sensor technology to quite literally ‘read the room’ – a unique Dyson algorithm cross-checks data every second, analysing the air in the room, automatically switching on purification when pollutant levels rise, and switching off once the space is thoroughly cleaned. Users can track this data on their MyDyson app. It also takes purification to the next level. The five-year HEPA H13 particle filter traps up to 99.95% of ultrafine particles, whilst the new K-Carbon filter removes gas pollutants and three times more nitrous oxide than previous iterations. The lifetime Selective Catalytic Oxidation filter is capable of destroying formaldehyde permanently.

It’s also an eye-catching design, with a sleek, futuristic silhouette, and in a gorgeous Prussian Blue and Gold. Most importantly, yes, it lives up to its name, an impressive 830mm monolith (Big) that produces a pin-drop 56 decibels of noise when operational (Quiet).

Retail: $1399

The Dyson 360 VisNav

We’ve talked about Dyson’s audacious new products that were launched this year, and while the Dyson 360 VisNav isn’t their first ever robot vacuum, this entry into an increasingly saturated space stands out for sheer ingenuity and smart features, including state-of-the-art sensors and scanners (giving us highly precise mapping and location functions), as well as a nifty side actuator for notoriously difficult-to-clean corners. It also features market-leading suction power. Power and intelligence in a gorgeous royal blue – what more could you ask for?

Retail: $1,649