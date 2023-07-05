Creative Director of Amouage, Renaud Salmon shares with us how to choose and use your next signature fragrance.
In a world bustling with an array of scents, each one carrying its own unique story, trying to find your signature fragrance can be mind-boggling. At the same time, it could be a deeply personal and transformative journey. It is an olfactory adventure that transcends mere cosmetic allure, tapping into the depths of our emotions and memories. In this story, we delve into the enchanting realm of fragrance with Creative Director of Amouage, Renaud Salmon, exploring the pathways through which individuals can navigate the vast sea of perfumes to discover their very own olfactory masterpiece. From the evocative power of scent memories to the art of blending notes, we uncover the secrets that can guide us in finding a fragrance that becomes an intrinsic part of our identity.
Describe your brand.
Amouage is a renowned high-perfumery brand hailing from Oman, known for creating exquisite fragrances celebrated for their richness, complexity and tastefulness. Placing a strong emphasis on quality, Amouage prides itself on never compromising when it comes to the selection of ingredients and their concentration in their perfumes.
Each fragrance created by Amouage is more than just a scent; it is a carefully crafted portrait designed to evoke a distinct personality. We believe that perfumes have the power to tell stories and convey emotions, and thus every fragrance is meticulously developed to capture a unique character or mood.
Can I have more than one signature scent?
Absolutely! Having more than one signature scent is completely acceptable.
Think of your signature scent as a reflection of your style or personality, and just like you may have multiple favourite clothing brands or boutiques, you can have multiple fragrances that align with your preferences. The key is to find a common thread or theme that ties your fragrance collection together, whether it’s a shared note or a similar style.
There are so many fragrances in the market. How do we make a selection? What should be the thought process?
Take your time. Fragrances are complex compositions that evolve over time. Give yourself ample time to experience and understand a scent before making a decision. Initial impressions can sometimes be misleading, and it’s important to let the fragrance settle and develop on your skin to truly appreciate its character. I suggest investing in sample sets that allow you to try different scents without breaking the bank.
Also, online reviews, fragrance forums and magazines can provide valuable insights and opinions from other fragrance enthusiasts. Reading about others’ experiences with specific scents can help you narrow down your choices and find fragrances that align with your preferences.
Lastly, don’t hesitate to ask others about the fragrances they are wearing ‒ even if that means stopping a stranger and asking them what scent they are wearing. I wish I had this embedded into my psyche when I was younger; I had a major “fragrance regret” when
I was working at a luxury Belgian brand. I fell in love with the scent that my Head of HR wore but was too intimidated to ask for the name of the fragrance. I can still remember the smell till today. It reminds me of my regret every time.
An August Man is a discerning, modern and suave individual who appreciates the occasional hedonism. What fragrances would you recommend?
Within the latest collection? Purpose. It’s extremely refined, classy, and comes with a bold personality. It is ideal for those with daring good taste. I would also recommend Guidance. The fragrance whispers loudly and carries a surprise and magnetic factor; it will turn heads. Outside of Chapter III: Escape! [Amouage’s newest collection that houses four olfactory portraits], Reflection Man will be right up your alley if you want to exude an aura of luxury and polish.
This fragrance is known for its expensive and refined character, evoking a sense of wealth and elegance. Another one of my favourites, Meander offers a unique olfactory experience that transports you to the monsoon season in Oman. It captures the refreshing scent of rain after days of intense sun. This fragrance is liberating, mystical, and brings a sense of rejuvenation.
Top, middle and base notes – which is more important?
All of them are important; they work hand-in-hand. That said, the sequence plays an important role. With music, the first few seconds are crucial as it sets the mood. Ditto, the top notes need to be alluring enough to capture attention at hello.
The base notes will create the “final” smell that lingers for hours and even days ‒ making them important as well. At Amouage, we use a potent fixative that lends longevity to the olfactory portraits.
And usually, the heart (middle) notes feature the most interesting scents and ingredients; they give character to the fragrance.
How should we properly spritz and use perfume?
The “perfume shower” method of spraying fragrance into the air and walking through the mist is not an effective way to apply perfume. It leads to a significant amount of product wastage, as most of the fragrance will end up on the floor or surrounding environment rather than on your skin.
Five to seven sprays onto your skin and clothes are more than enough. Spraying more doesn’t make the fragrance last longer or be more potent.
When applying perfume, it’s a good practice to target areas of your body where there is movement and warmth. This includes areas such as the wrists, behind the ears, the neck and the inner elbows. These pulse points help to diffuse the fragrance and enhance
its projection. You can spray on your hair as well, but do note that hair products can affect the scent.
On a side note: Our skin has the ability to absorb and interact with fragrances, causing them to evolve over time. By applying perfume to both your skin and textiles, you can properly experience the full olfactory journey of the fragrance as it develops and
lingers throughout the day.
What are some of the perfume and cologne myths that are absurd to you?
There’s a misconception that rubbing the fragrance on the skin will break its molecule. On the contrary, it generates heat through friction, which may accelerate the evaporation of the fragrance, potentially revealing the heart and base notes more quickly. This can provide a glimpse into the deeper layers of the fragrance composition.
And again, the notion of using more for a stronger scent isn’t true. The potency is dependent on the quality and concentration of the formulation and ageing process.
Lastly, do you think epicene fragrances could become popular in the future, considering the trend towards more gentle-neutral fashion?
In my opinion, going gender-neutral seemed like a marketing ploy. But in today’s society, it is slowly coming into its own. Personally, I don’t believe in assigning fragrances to specific genders. All perfumes are gender-neutral. In one of our collections, we have a fragrance called Epic Woman, which I adore, although I regret giving it that name. Despite its label as a women’s fragrance, Epic Woman doesn’t possess a feminine character. It is a masterpiece that can be appreciated by people of all genders, including men.
(Images: Renaud Salmon and Amouage)