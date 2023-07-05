And usually, the heart (middle) notes feature the most interesting scents and ingredients; they give character to the fragrance.

The base notes will create the “final” smell that lingers for hours and even days ‒ making them important as well. At Amouage, we use a potent fixative that lends longevity to the olfactory portraits.

All of them are important; they work hand-in-hand. That said, the sequence plays an important role. With music, the first few seconds are crucial as it sets the mood. Ditto, the top notes need to be alluring enough to capture attention at hello.

This fragrance is known for its expensive and refined character, evoking a sense of wealth and elegance. Another one of my favourites, Meander offers a unique olfactory experience that transports you to the monsoon season in Oman. It captures the refreshing scent of rain after days of intense sun. This fragrance is liberating, mystical, and brings a sense of rejuvenation.

Within the latest collection? Purpose. It’s extremely refined, classy, and comes with a bold personality. It is ideal for those with daring good taste. I would also recommend Guidance. The fragrance whispers loudly and carries a surprise and magnetic factor; it will turn heads. Outside of Chapter III: Escape! [ Amouage’s newest collection that houses four olfactory portraits], Reflection Man will be right up your alley if you want to exude an aura of luxury and polish.

How should we properly spritz and use perfume?

The “perfume shower” method of spraying fragrance into the air and walking through the mist is not an effective way to apply perfume. It leads to a significant amount of product wastage, as most of the fragrance will end up on the floor or surrounding environment rather than on your skin.

Five to seven sprays onto your skin and clothes are more than enough. Spraying more doesn’t make the fragrance last longer or be more potent.

When applying perfume, it’s a good practice to target areas of your body where there is movement and warmth. This includes areas such as the wrists, behind the ears, the neck and the inner elbows. These pulse points help to diffuse the fragrance and enhance

its projection. You can spray on your hair as well, but do note that hair products can affect the scent.

On a side note: Our skin has the ability to absorb and interact with fragrances, causing them to evolve over time. By applying perfume to both your skin and textiles, you can properly experience the full olfactory journey of the fragrance as it develops and

lingers throughout the day.

What are some of the perfume and cologne myths that are absurd to you?

There’s a misconception that rubbing the fragrance on the skin will break its molecule. On the contrary, it generates heat through friction, which may accelerate the evaporation of the fragrance, potentially revealing the heart and base notes more quickly. This can provide a glimpse into the deeper layers of the fragrance composition.

And again, the notion of using more for a stronger scent isn’t true. The potency is dependent on the quality and concentration of the formulation and ageing process.

Lastly, do you think epicene fragrances could become popular in the future, considering the trend towards more gentle-neutral fashion?

In my opinion, going gender-neutral seemed like a marketing ploy. But in today’s society, it is slowly coming into its own. Personally, I don’t believe in assigning fragrances to specific genders. All perfumes are gender-neutral. In one of our collections, we have a fragrance called Epic Woman, which I adore, although I regret giving it that name. Despite its label as a women’s fragrance, Epic Woman doesn’t possess a feminine character. It is a masterpiece that can be appreciated by people of all genders, including men.

(Images: Renaud Salmon and Amouage)