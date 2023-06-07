ECCO Opens New Prime Concept Store at Raffles City

Following the global PRIME concept design, ECCO Raffles City draws inspiration from the brand’s Danish heritage and sees several firsts: a special lounge area and leather embossing service.

In conjunction with its 60th-anniversary celebration, Danish leather footwear and lifestyle brand, ECCO, held the grand opening of its seventh store in Singapore at Raffles City end of last month. Spanning 915 sq. ft, the new store sports the brand’s PRIME concept, boasting an upscale, immersive experience reflecting ECCO’s heritage, values, and commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability.

“It is an exciting time for ECCO as the brand continues to be committed to our founding principles of comfort, craftsmanship, and innovation even as we enter a new decade,” says ECCO Singapore and Malaysia’s General Manager, Mr David To. “With the opening of the new ECCO Raffles City store, it gives us greater opportunity to build on our values and deliver an upscale and personalised experience for our shoppers.”

Honouring the premium identity of PRIME concept stores worldwide, ECCO enthusiasts will quickly identify the brand’s distinctive, sleek, and minimalist Scandinavian design at first glance: the store incorporates a blend of materials and textures, including concrete grey, smoked oak, luxurious leather, and black steel, resulting in a contemporary and captivating aesthetic.

What we adore the most, is the cosy lounge area new to ECCO Singapore; shoppers and partners of shoppers will especially appreciate the complementary cup of coffee. Another first, an embossing service is also available at the new outlet – offering shoppers an option to personalise their purchases.

Speaking about making a purchase, ECCO Raffles City has an abundance of options, housing an extensive range of products, including its latest footwear and leathers goods, exclusive 60th-anniversary collection, and ECCO Upcycled Collection, which taps on purpose-driven innovation and sustainable, state-of-the-art materials.

(Images: ECCO)