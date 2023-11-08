In the heart of the vibrant city centre, at the illustrious Pavilion KL shopping mall, a new star has risen on the retail horizon. Its name? National Geographic Apparel. This marks the first of its kind in Southeast Asia, a landmark moment that has been eagerly anticipated by all.

All you need to know about the store in Pavilion KL

As explorers at heart, we’re thrilled to announce that this store has now thrown open its doors to the public. The mission? To offer an immersive, adventurous shopping experience that fuses style with substance, fashion with adventure, and comfort with durability. Each piece of clothing, each accessory, every stitch, and seam, is a testament to the spirit of exploration that the National Geographic brand embodies.

The store is a cornucopia of meticulously designed clothing technology that caters to diverse climates and outdoor activities. Yet, its offerings are not just about practicality. Each item combines style and functionality, ensuring that whether you’re charting a mountain or cruising down a city street, you’ll do so with a confident, fashionable edge.

Before setting foot in Malaysia, the National Geographic Apparel brand had already left footprints in some of the most stylish corners of the globe, including Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan. This new addition to the family signals the brand’s continued commitment to expanding its global presence.

However, this store in Pavilion KL is more than just a retail outlet. It’s a sanctuary for adventurers, a shrine for explorers, and a hub for those who seek a synergy between their lifestyle and their fashion choices. It’s a celebration of the spirit of adventure, echoing the ethos that the National Geographic Apparel brand has always championed.

So, come, be part of this exciting journey of exploring, innovating, and inspiring.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When was Pavilion KL built?

Pavilion KL officially opened its doors to visitors on 20 September 2007.

– Which store to visit in Pavilion KL?

Pavilion KL blends the best of the international and local retail world and is positioned as the ‘defining authority in fashion, food and urban leisure’. Some of the must-visit fashion stores in the mall include Dior, Chanel, Hermès, Kate Spade, and more. Pavilion KL also boasts an array of dining options like Jordan Hong Kong Restaurant, Haidilao Hot Pot, Village Roast Duck, Madam Kwan’s, Michelangelo’s Ristorante Italiano, and more.

(All images used courtesy of National Geographic Malaysia)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur