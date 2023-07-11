Hyun Bin Becomes OSIM Ambassador

OSIM unveils Korean star Hyun Bin as the ambassador of its next-generation flagship product, the uDream Pro Well-Being Chair. This partnership underscores shared values of innovation and creative excellence.

Korean superstar Hyun Bin has a certain je ne sais quoi many don’t. His magnetic appeal has enthralled fans worldwide, as well as prominent fashion and beauty conglomerates like Tom Ford and Loro Piana, who have chosen him as their brand ambassador.

Adding to his list of prestigious roles, Hyun Bin has now been announced as the ambassador for OSIM’s highly anticipated uDream Pro well-being chair, its next-generation flagship product. This partnership is a perfect match, as the chair exudes elegance and sophistication, qualities that perfectly align with the renowned actor’s persona. Known for his memorable portrayal in the hit drama Crash Landing On You, Hyun Bin’s involvement with the uDream Pro chair only strengthens its appeal and showcases his seamless integration into the world of wellness and luxury.

“We are delighted to welcome Hyun Bin as our ambassador. His dedication to his craft and commitment to excellence resonates strongly with our mission to inspire and improve the world’s well-being,” says Deputy CEO of OSIM, Ms Lynn Tan.

Endorsing the latest Wellness Tech innovation, Hyun Bin professes, “With OSIM’s uDream Pro, I am able to enjoy personalised massage techniques with a single touch through AI analysis and relax while stabilising the various senses of my body with the ’5-Senses Experience’. It is a technology that provides suitable management for the condition of each day and helps to lead a healthy daily life.”

Hyun Bin shares more about his philosophy to work-life balance and overall well-being.