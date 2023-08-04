In celebration of Singapore’s 58th Birthday, Amos Ananda has once again collaborated with KFC to create a Limited Edition Reversible Bucket Hats collection, set to launch on 7th August. This collection features two bucket hats in black and white, adorned with motifs of Singapore’s iconic landmarks and symbols.

The partnership between Amos Ananda and KFC began in 2021 when KFC enlisted the local designer to create an exclusive collection in honour of Singapore’s 56th birthday. The collaboration aimed to uplift the spirits of Singaporeans during challenging global times. Two years later, the successful collaboration continues as they join forces once again to commemorate Singapore’s 58th birthday.

“With the overwhelming response from the first launch, we are delighted to be working with a homegrown talent like Amos Ananda for the second time to bring Singaporeans more trendy merchandise this National Day,” says Juliana Lim, Senior Director of Marketing & Innovation at KFC Singapore. “Through such collaborations, we hope to shine light on the local fashion scene and inspire the growing number of talented local fashion designers in Singapore. We are glad that like all Singapore iconic landmarks, KFC has a part to play in everyone’s memories growing up.”

Capturing the essence of Singapore, these hats see nostalgic elements such as the Toa Payoh dragon playground, old-school ice cream push carts, and KFC’s famous fried chicken, on the front. On the reverse side, KFC’s signature red and white stripes and logo take centre stage.

“The modern stylistic expression with the digitalised dragon motif playground and the old school reference of the ice cream bicycle pushcarts are a reference to the present web space and how far Singapore has progressed over the years into a thriving developed nation. I looked to the past to find inspiration to create a design with the message of looking forward to a bright future without forgetting where we came from,” Amos explains.

The limited edition bucket hats are priced at $29.95 and can be purchased from the KFC Official Store. This collection serves as a celebration of Singapore’s history and culture, encapsulating the nation’s spirit and embodying its identity.