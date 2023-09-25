Luxury Investments: MQDC adds The Strand Thonglor and Mulberry Grove To Its Portfolio

At its recent showcase in Singapore, Bangkok-based developer MQDC unveiled two gorgeous new additions to their portfolio – The Strand and Mulberry Grove. These two prestigious addresses, located in the heart of Bangkok, have attracted interest from investors not just due to their ultra luxury status, but also due to their unrivalled locations in the heart of Bangkok.

For Singaporean investors seeking portfolio additions in rapidly developing countries for capital appreciation, or even Singaporean investors looking to find a home away from home, these two addresses are very appealing. It is reflected in the numbers – in 2022, Singaporean investment into Thailand reached a 10-year high of S$15.87 billion, a number that is very likely to increase for 2023, latching on to strong bilateral ties, and Thailand’s own hospitable culture and business-friendly policies.

Thailand’s Ambassador to Singapore, His Excellency Mr. Chutintorn Gongsakdi, reflected this when he said at a recent MQDC event, “Bangkok offers Singaporean property buyers tremendous relative affordability along with a courteous culture, amazing leisure amenities, and world-class healthcare and education,” he said. “Investors are also entering a market with perennial global demand.”

This sentiment is echoed by Ms. Wilawan Brenig, Vice President of International Market Development at MQDC. “MQDC stands out for Singapore buyers for our commitment to quality, offering a unique 30-year warranty,” she said. “Investors and lifestyle purchasers also have the assurance of top locations for amenities, such as Thailand’s world-class healthcare and outstanding English-language schools, several with the Singapore curriculum. This unmatched quality of life is highly accessible for Singapore-based buyers, with property priced far lower than in their home market, added Ms. Brenig.”

The fact that the two properties are developed by MQDC might also be a strong pull factor for investors. MQDC’s portfolio boasts 20 residential and mixed-used projects in Thailand, including ICONSIAM, one of Bangkok’s foremost retail destinations, and the True Digital Park smart city. His Excellency Mr. Chutintorn Gongsakdi, said, “MQDC’s portfolio reveals the outstanding capabilities of Thai developers, with world-famous landmarks such as ICONSIAM and sophisticated mixed-use districts such as True Digital Park and The Forestias.”

The Strand Thonglor

The Strand Thonglor is an ultra-luxury condominium situated in Soi Thonglor, an upscale neighbourhood that’s steeped in both local and international culture. Located just a 1-minute walk from the BTS station, it offers fully furnished units with stunning panoramic views and a timeless, minimalist design. Positioned at the front of Soi Thonglor, it provides two entrances via Sukhumvit Soi 55 and 57, offering access to a range of upscale dining options, an all-day café, art spaces, and a sophisticated nightlife scene.

The rooftop is a particular highlight of the property. It houses the swanky Clubhouse, a 25-metre salt-water system swimming pool, a children’s pool with a waterfall feature, jacuzzi, and a sauna.

Meanwhile, the rooftop mezzanine also features a fitness centre decked out by Technogym as well as private yoga and meditation rooms.

Mulberry Grove

Mulberry Grove condominiums are designed to cater to all generations and promote family togetherness, with home designs that incorporate innovative features to craft genuinely multi-generational living spaces and to suit people of all ages. The property is unique for the Mulberry Multigeneration Facility, a 1.9-rai unit that, serves as an extensive common area, complemented by nearly 1 rai of lush green space for your enjoyment.

The most appealing feature of Mulberry Grove to investors is its multigenerational facilities. These includes a sky-high gym studio, a private spa and private onsen, as well as four swimming pools to cater to all ages – the infinity sky pool, hydrotherapy pool, thermal pool and children’s pool.

It also provides multigenerational services for all your lifestyle needs, as well as that of your family’s. The private study studio and the Mulberry Library gives children and adults alike conducive spaces to study or to read and work, while the Residential Lounge lets families and neighbours socialise over stunning views of the Chao Phraya River. Mulberry Grove also has a Private Style Atelier, a dressing room with makeup, hair and manicure facilities. Finally, it’s trio of courtyards are the icing on top of an already awesome cake – the Gourmet Courtyard is where residents are allowed to grow their own vegetables with the help of the property’s staff, the English Courtyard, which is perfect for picnics, and the Multigenerational Courtyard, which can serve as a tea party venue for moms, an exercise area for older adults, and a playground for kids – with even a treehouse for adventurers!



Foreigners are not allowed to buy land in Thailand, but are allowed to purchase private property such as the ones mentioned above.

