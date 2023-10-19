Beauty aficionados will no longer have to traipse all around town for their favourite skincare, makeup, fragrance and lifestyle needs anymore, now that Raffles City Singapore has established itself as the ultimate beauty destination with its impressive slew of beauty brands.

Besides a major facelift, which has breathed new life into the iconic I.M. Pei building, the trendy space also offers new-to-market brands like Creed and Harnn. Raffles City’s generous square-footage has also allowed some of the most well-known brands, such as Acqua di Parma, to not only establish flagships, but also offer one-of-a-kind services that you wouldn’t find elsewhere. You’ll get to explore and shop the full range of products within these stylishly designed spaces, curated specially with today’s discerning shopper in mind.

Raffles City Singapore x Jo Malone London Christmas Tree

One of the biggest highlights at Raffles City this year is the first-of-its-kind Raffles City Singapore x Jo Malone London Christmas centrepiece. Slated to unveil mid-November, the stunning masterpiece is not just a decoration, but also a symbol of the magic and wonder that this season brings. The Instagrammable spot calls for shared moments of joy and togetherness, and makes the holiday season even more delightful. Look forward to other not-to-be-missed festive offerings that’ll also fill the air with ginger, spice, and all things nice.

Don’t know where to start with your shopping spree? Read on for some of the best highlights at Raffles City today.