Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are heading for a divorce after 14 months of marriage. The pair first crossed paths on the set of Spears’ ‘Slumber Party’ music video in 2016 and took their relationship to the next level by getting married in June 2022.

Before their marriage, Asghari played a crucial role in supporting Spears when she was in treatment for comprehensive well-being in April 2019. He was also there for her throughout her highly publicised battle to free herself of her conservatorship.

Sam Asghari is threatening to release ‘extraordinarily embarrassing’ information about Britney Spears if their prenup is not renegotiated, Page Six reports. He allegedly wants Britney to pay him more than what their prenup provides following their split. pic.twitter.com/hFNeUkcVq2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 16, 2023

It is being reported that, once Spears was free from her conservatorship, she and Asghari started getting into arguments. It is also alleged that the two were involved in physical altercations, which were accompanied by frequent and intense shouting matches. Apparently, these challenges became too much for Asghari and Spears, leading the former to vacate the residence and opt for separate living arrangements.

In light of a prenuptial agreement, how their financial assets will be split is already settled. Nonetheless, reports from Page Six indicate that Asghari has been making threats to disclose highly embarrassing details about Spears if the terms of the prenup are not revisited. As a response to the situation, the pop singer has now enlisted the services of renowned celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

While everyone knows who the iconic Britney Spears is, not many people were aware of or had even heard of Sam Asghari before his marriage to the pop idol. So, as he and Spears head for Splitsville, here is all you need to know about Sam Asghari, including his net worth in 2023, career highlights and other details.

Sam Asghari’s net worth in 2023

According to CA Knowledge, Asghari has an estimated net worth of USD 5 million. As of 2023, his yearly earnings amount to USD 400,000, with his income steadily on the rise.

On the other hand, Britney Spears’ total net worth is estimated to be a whopping USD 60 million.

Looking at Sam Asghari’s career highlights

Most of Asghari’s income is derived from his role as a personal trainer. He is the co-founder of Asghari Fitness, wherein he designs specialised diet plans and crafts personalised exercise regimens for his clientele. The fee structure entails charging approximately USD 9 per week for his customised program, alongside a monthly charge of USD 36 from each individual client. Asghari’s fitness program has proven to be quite popular as it has garnered approximately 25,000 participants.

In addition to his work as a personal trainer, he is also an actor and model. As a recognised figure and influencer with a follower count of 3 million on Instagram, he regularly does brand endorsements on his social media. In fact, his brand deals with Amazon, Mohebi Life, Snow and 1st Phorm have significantly contributed to his earnings.

Asghari started modelling at 21 after being introduced to it by his sister Faye. He made his debut on the runway in Palm Springs, California, walking for designer Michael Costello. As a model, he was featured in various magazines such as Vulkan, Men’s Health and Iron Man. Notably, in 2019, he was recognised with a Daytime Beauty Award at the 2nd annual Daytime Beauty Awards for his remarkable accomplishments in the field of fitness.

As an actor, he has been a part of movies such as Can You Keep a Secret? and Hot Seat. He has also appeared in popular TV series including NCIS, The Family Business, Hacks, Black Monday and Dollface.

His personal life

Asghari was born on March 3 1994 in Tehran, Iran to parents Mike and Fatima Asghari. The youngest of four siblings (he has three older sisters), Asghari was part of both his high school’s football team as well as its theatre productions. Following his high school graduation, he enrolled at Moorpark College in California. During his time there, he continued his football pursuits and played as a starting tight end.

Asghari and Spears announced their engagement in September 2021. Prior to their marriage, the couple took precautions by signing a prenuptial agreement to safeguard Spears’ substantial wealth. On June 9, 2022, Asghari and Spears exchanged vows and tied the knot at Spears’ residence in California. Following their wedding, they relocated to a new mansion in Calabasas with an estimated value of a whopping USD 11.8 million.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/Sam Asghari)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Sam Asghari’s net worth in 2023?

– Sam Asghari’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be around USD 5 million.

Why are Britney Spears and Sam Asghari separating?

– It is speculated that the couple got into frequent and heated arguments that led to their separation.

How old is Sam Asghari?

– Sam Aghari is 29 years old.

What is Sam Asghari’s profession?

– Sam Asghari is a personal trainer, model, actor and social media influencer.