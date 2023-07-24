Singapore’s presidential election just got a third candidate — Ng Kok Song. On 19 July 2023, the former chief investment officer of Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC announced that he would be running for the top job in the city-state.

Ng’s announcement came more than a month after former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam and businessman George Goh said they would be running for the presidency.

While Mr Tharman is a former senior minister in the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), Goh is a successful businessman who has also served as a non-resident ambassador to Morocco.

According to reports, Ng, who is 75 years old, said that “recent concerns about the integrity of our national institutions” is why he has decided to throw his hat in the ring.

Incumbent president Halimah Yacob’s six-year term expires on 13 September 2023, and she will not seek a second term. The Singapore presidential election must be held by the time her term expires.

The Elections Department (ELD) of Singapore has reportedly said that the presidential election can also be held shortly after Mdm Halimah vacates office in case it is not held by the end of her term.

Here are some facts to know about Ng Kok Song

He has had a long and successful career with GIC

After studying physics at the University of Singapore (now National University of Singapore) on a Public Service Commission scholarship, he earned a Master’s degree in management from Stanford University.

He started his career in 1970 as an investment analyst at the Ministry of Finance. In 1971, he joined the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) — of which Tharman was the chairman before stepping down to contest the election — upon its formation and headed its London office for three years from 1973.

His longest tenure came with GIC, which he joined in 1986. After holding key posts in the equities and bond department and serving as the first non-expatriate director of the fund, he was made the group’s chief investment officer in 2007.

He was the first to be appointed to the position and held it until his retirement in 2013.

He was also associated with Singapore International Monetary Exchange

Before joining GIC, Ng served as the founding chairman of the Singapore International Monetary Exchange (SIMEX) from 1983 to 1987.

The Singapore International Monetary was Asia’s first financial futures exchange. It later became the derivatives arm of the Singapore Exchange.

He comes from a humble background

Ng was born in Kangkar, a fishing village where Sengkang stands today, to a Teochew family that lived in a mud-floored house.

His father was a fish auctioneer and was the breadwinner for the 11 children of the family. His father lost his job when he lost his voice.

According to a profile on Bloomberg, Ng, who helped his father from an early age in the fish market, said that it was thanks to his neighbours that the family had the money to pay for necessities and textbooks.

“One particular occasion, mum came home with tears in her eyes and said ‘Kok Song, our neighbours cannot lend us any more money,’” he told Bloomberg, adding, “That was the moment that galvanised me and I said, as soon as possible, I will do what I can, because I do not want to see my mother cry.”

He has also credited his Catholic church and his school, Montfort, for helping him concentrate on education.

Ng’s first wife was Patricia, his schoolmate from Montfort. They married in 1972 and had three children. Years after his wife’s death from stomach cancer in 2005, he got engaged to Canada-born Singaporean Sybil Lau, who is 30 years his junior.

Lau began her career as a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs, and since 2009, she has been managing her family’s wealth.

Founder of Avanda Investment Management

After leaving GIC, Ng co-founded asset management company Avanda Investment Management in mid-2015 with Quah Wee Ghee and Dr Sung Cheng Chih — both of whom were formerly with GIC.

Ng currently serves as the executive chairman of Avanda.

According to a 2022 report by Bloomberg, Avanda’s founding clients were government-linked firms such as Singapore Labour Foundation, Temasek and GIC, who contributed around USD 4 billion in assets to the company.

The report said that Avada had more than doubled its assets to USD 10 billion since its launch and is one of the country’s fastest-growing investment firms.

In the last three years, the firm has had an average of about SGD 73 million in shareholder equity, according to Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority data.

Other associations of Ng Kok Song

Ng is the chairman emeritus of the Wealth Management Institute, of which he is a founder. He is a board member of global investment firm 65 Equity Partners and is part of the board of governors of the Asia School of Business in Kuala Lumpur as well as the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore from 2017 to 2023.

He also sits on the six-person global advisory board of the investment firm Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO).

Ng has built ties with the likes of hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio and former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, the latter of whom is on the board with him at PIMCO.

Commenting on the prospects of both Ng and Tharman for the presidential election in Singapore, Dalio told Bloomberg, “Singapore is very fortunate to have two of the best people I know running for President. I’ve known Tharman as a great policymaker, finance minister and MAS chairman and I’ve known Kok Song as a great investor and leader in his capacity in running GIC.”

Honours bestowed on Ng Kok Song

Ng has been honoured with several accolades over the years.

The French government decorated him with the La Croix de Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur in 2003 and made him Officier de l’ordre National du Merite in 2011.

The US-based Futures Industry Association inducted him into their Futures Hall of Fame in 2009.

For his services to Singapore, the government awarded him the Meritorious Service Medal in 2012. A year later, CFA Institute honoured him with the Thomas L Hansberger Award for Leadership in global investment.

He famously taught meditation to Lee Kuan Yew

It is widely known that Ng loves meditation and has been practising the art for decades. In fact, he taught meditation to Lee Kuan Yew, the founding Prime Minister of Singapore, in the late 2000s.

In an interview with CFA Institute in 2019, he said that meditation is “perhaps one of the very simple therapies for the busy executive, for the noisy mind.”

Ng has credited meditation for his personal and professional development. He meditates twice every day and is the Singapore national coordinator of The World Community for Christian Meditation, of which he is also an executive committee member.

