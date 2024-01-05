It’s official! After years of dating rumours, Tay Ying has officially confirmed her relationship with celebrity chef Wu Sihan in an Instagram post.

The Shero actress posted a carousel of photos featuring her beau in a joint Instagram post on 3 January 2024, along with the caption: “Starting another new year as a couple.” Additionally, the actress shared via her Instagram Stories that the images of them hugging were captured at a friend’s residence.

According to their agency, Mediacorp, 2024 signifies Tay Ying and Sihan’s third year as a couple.

Wondering how Ying and Wu’s relationship started? Here is a look at how their love story blossomed over the years.

Tracing Tay Ying and boyfriend Wu Sihan’s relationship timeline

August 2022: Tay Ying and Wu Sihan spotted in Australia

While they have been together for three years now, speculation about a romantic relationship between Tay and Wu Sihan only began circulating in August 2022. Reports emerged suggesting that they were vacationing together in Australia, fuelled by Instagram Stories of them together in the same car.

Despite the instant rumours, the pair managed to maintain a low profile about their relationship, keeping it under wraps. Their agency and families remained tight-lipped on multiple occasions throughout the years.

January 2024: Tay and Wu make their relationship Instagram official

Ringing in New Year together, the couple made their relationship official on Instagram after secretly dating for three years. The Instagram post garnered attention from fans and their well-wishers sending love to the couple. Tay Ying’s parents and her younger brother, singer-songwriter Calvert Tay, expressed their support for her announcement with a flood of heart emojis.

Additionally, several celebrities, such as Cynthia Koh, Julie Tan, Chen Xiuhuan, Glenn Yong, and Zhai Siming, congratulated the couple on the news.

The Celebrity Agency, responsible for managing Tay and Wu, also conveyed their well wishes and congratulations to the pair with a never-before-seen picture of the couple during their holiday in Melbourne, Australia. “Love is in the air for @tayying_ and @_wusihan_. We are happy for the couple,” wrote the artiste management unit of Mediacorp in the caption.

They added, “Here’s wishing them everlasting love and a sweet future ahead.”

Tay Wing and Wu Sihan’s career highlights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tay Ying 郑颖 (@tayying_)

Tay is the daughter of veteran actors Zheng Geping and Hong Huifang. She made her English debut in the Channel 5 drama series called Missing in 2018, sharing the screen with Rebecca Lim and Pierre Png. In 2023, Tay appeared in various shows including the mystery thriller series Silent Walls, the action-packed drama Shero and the long-form series My One and Only.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wu Si Han (@_wusihan_)

Meanwhile, Chef Wu serves as the head chef at Supply and Demand, a bistro run by his family with three locations in Singapore. Additionally, he also takes on the sole responsibility of managing and overseeing the operations of the restaurant’s main outlet situated at the Esplanade.

On 7 January 2024, the chef is set to introduce a fresh gelato line called Arktos Gelato, featuring enticing flavours like mango oolong and a unique house blend cold brew coffee.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/Tay Ying)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– When did Tay Ying and Wu Sihan start dating?

Tay Ying and Wu Sihan were spotted together in Melbourne, Australia in 2022. According to reports, it has been over three years since the couple started seeing each other.