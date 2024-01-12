It’s perhaps historical irony that when I began my second career as a journalist, one of the first few launches I attended, was the opening of Marina Bay Sands integrated resorts. On reflection, it was an architectural marvel conceived renowned architect Moshe Safdie that polarised the country – daring for that “ship” atop three towers, once derided for a design that reminded cultural sensitives of chinese funereal tablets. Whatever it was that your sentiments were during its debut, it was nevertheless one of the world’s most recognisable skyscrapers located in the heart of Singapore’s Marina Bay downtown district. Integrating a prestigious waterfront promenade with iconic retail, entertainment and hotel facilities, public spaces like the Artscience Museum and breathtaking city views, it was little wonder that “film auteur” Jack Neo (parenthesis because his “films” are the lowest form of tripe – but I digress) featured the icon in opening scene of 2012’s Ah Boys To Men, where forces hostile to Singapore ridiculously launched an air-strike on an obvious non-military target. It was brainless, but it signalled most clearly, that whatever you think of Marina Bay Sands, it was indeed part of our Singaporean identity. Except that there was one problem, it was luxurious but it was generic.

Generally speaking, a 3-star hotel may have one staff member for every 10-15 guests; a 4-star hotel may have one staff member for every 8-10 guests; and a 5-star luxury resort could potentially have as many as 1:1 or even 2:1 ratio of staff to guest; Marina Bay Sands originally launched with more than 2,500 rooms, so you can imagine that service standards were taxed to its very limits. When I had a staycation there in its early history, the reality was you like had to make more than one call to the front desk to have certain needs answered. It’s food service at breakfast, while tasty, was that expected plethora of intercontinental offerings that you would get at any other 5-star hotel chain. In short, Marina Bay Sands was emblematic in form but not substance. That’s all about to change.

Breakfast at Rise: Little touches delight at the ‘new’ Marina Bay Sands

If you ask friends and family ‘what defines a luxury hotel?’, you’ll likely get a range of responses referring to facilities and plush interiors – everything from a Michelin starred restaurant to a lauded spa – to seamless, exceptional service and décor right down to thoughtful artpieces. Marina Bay Sands has all that still but they have added something special – a soul.

Speaking to EHL business school, Sébastien Chebaiki, who handles guest relations at Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris said, “In luxury, things can be more powerful than words. Something you don’t expect. Something more than you’d expected. It’s the ‘wow!’ factor that goes beyond expectations and can be translated into a number of things, in many different ways.”

Having spent more than a decade in luxury journalism and experiencing some of the finest hotels around the globe, what I discovered at the newly refurbished Marina Bay Sands were delightful details which sparked joy. During my recent staycation, I noticed these elements right from breakfast – prune powder beside the fruit buffet. A1 sweet prune powder is a staple in every Singaporean household (caveat: some parents actually ban dried and pulverised natural sweetener because it adds unnecessary calories but I don’t count myself among those disciplinarians) but yet there it was and placed right between the sliced guavas and pineapples, the very fruits that this gift from God find their enhanced flavour profiles for its perfect combination of salty, sweet and umami. Yet, most tragically, its presence was ignored by the hotel’s international clientele and as part of the minority local guests, my suggestion to have little placards explaining this condiment’s treasured status in the hearts of the natives.

There’s also a station for milk tea. While milk in tea is nothing new, our interpretation of our once colonial beverage is particularly unique. It’s a mixture of tea from heavily oxidised blended black tea leaves and evaporated milk and condensed milk, at a ratio of 70 to 30, typically 60 to 40 if you want a sweeter, milkier beverage. The tea is then boiled and strained through a cloth filter multiple times, a process called “pulling” – or Tarik. This makes our creation very different from its British counterparts and so, being offered the typical “coffee or tea” at breakfast in a typical luxury hotel precludes this option. This time, guests from distant lands get to experience a fragment of singapore even before they step into our sunny streets.

Refurbished Rooms: Amazing Family Suite

Marina Bay Sands’ US$1 billion reinvestment programme is its most ambitious to date since opening in 2010, ushering in a new era of luxury hospitality. The rooms – located in Towers 1 and 2 of the iconic hotel – represent the first wave of exquisitely designed luxury accommodation that, much like the newly introduced elements from its breakfast buffets, to the commissioned art pieces, draws inspiration from Singapore’s multicultural environment.

Currently, over 850 rooms have been completed, nearly two-thirds of the 1,282 rooms that will result from the renovation at Towers 1 and 2. The next phase of renovation will focus on the ultraluxe suites but what this editor was most impressed with, were its family suites – Family travel is an enormous although often overlooked segment of the luxury hospitality market. Statistically, families have been making up a sizeable portion of guests leading the travel recovery post-pandemic and top-end hotels like Marina Bay Sands are directing their creative juices and business strategies to cater to this demand and having an entire shopping complex, museum and world-class garden all interconnected within 10 minutes walking distance, makes the resort truly a home-away-from-home.

A personal concierge assigned during your stay introduces you and yours to the room. The children’s room complete with bunkbeds, USB points to charge iPads and a thoughtfully included Nintendo Switch connected to a large screen TV demonstrates the lengths that Sands have gone to ensure your kids are as entertained and happy. Injecting residential vibe into its rooms, the suite’s living room is roomy enough for a four-seater dining table, sofas, armchairs and low coffee table, creating an atmosphere of peace and comfort for a lazy afternoon away.

The master bedroom with balcony extending to the living area is hidden behind sliding doors where the first standout element is the expansive king sized bed you simply just sink into and the pillows wrap around the base of your head and neck with gentle support. If you have enough fortitude to keep your eyes open, a stylish the cocktail trolley stocked with pre-mixed classic cocktails such as espresso martini, old fashioned and Singapore Sling, complete with garnishes and a cocktail shaker and stirrer is a thoughtful amenity if your partner is into night caps before bed time.

Dressed in exquisite leather upholstery, the minibar armoire stores plenty of snacks, drinks and even a porcelain teapot set, even the Nespresso coffee machine is clad in light grey leather. If the family has a sweet tooth, the bowls of chocolate and caramel toffees are re-filled during the turndown service.

Just like its cultural food offerings, touches of Singaporean culture dot the suite from the oriental screen-inspired panels flanking the beds and the carpets adorned with motifs reminiscent of textiles in Arab Street, the room is an elevated expression of Singaporean identity which visitors from overseas will appreciate – it’s like little easter eggs to be discovered as they venture into Chinatown and Bugis areas.

The bathroom and walk-in wardrobe areas are well accessorised. complete with a Dyson hair dryer and amenities like high end body lotion and toiletries from Italian luxury house Bulgari that are well within reach for an invigorating soak. The double sink, separate toilet area set up is almost as large as the master bedroom, which means getting ready to leave as a family is not out of the question: that said, the hotel could look into future updates where the kid’s room enjoys their own ensuite bath and toilet, unless management is assuming the parents remain chaste during their holidays (wink).

The living room’s enormous 75-inch smart television screen takes some getting used to. Using the sofa to watch a movie feels a little disconcerting as one feels as if they’re literally in the middle of the action rather than a passive onlooker – that said, I found that a great compromise is to watch from the dining table – especially when you have open snacks and caramel popcorn for the family. Coupled with an immersive sound system, the living space begs you to not leave the comforts of your suite but looking at Shoppes on the Bay through a tourist’s eyes are highly recommended.

Designed with the whole family’s needs and wants in mind, the Sands Family Suite makes travelling with your little ones a breeze, especially with the number of keys in the hotels slightly reduced due to some of the rooms having been expanded and reconfigured into suites like this one, service responsiveness has also increased significantly.

See Singapore through different eyes at MBS

The first evening on your suite’s sofa, the magic of watching Gardens by the Bay come to life in a miracle of light and animation around 7.30pm transports you to a side of the country that few Singaporeans take the time to actually enjoy – typically we see the world renowned garden as it is, or already lit up – having a balcony to enjoy the light up simply conjures a warmth of national pride in how far we’ve come. As much as we wanted to continuing basking in the glow of millions of coloured LEDs, it was time to sample the finest restaurants within the integrated resort.

Famed Skypark

There’s little that can be said about the world famous Skypark that hasn’t been shown from the millions of Instagram shots from almost every angle possible, of the legendary roof-top swimming pool. That said, do yourself a favour and don’t just swim. The ice-blended Singapore Sling is a signature and you have to try it. Also, there aren’t many insta-posts with people holding an awesome Singaporean cocktail in a uniquely ice-blended form.

Artscience Museum

host to some of the country’s best exhibitions, this unique arts venue is full of surprises and educational experiences for the whole family. Immerse yourself in a world of art, science, magic and metaphor through a collection of digital interactive installations at Future World. This permanent exhibition is created in collaboration with teamLab, a renowned international art collective. – Aerial Climbing Through A Flock of Colored Birds is an interactive physical experience that can be enjoyed by thrill seekers. Then, head over to New Eden offers an unforgettable journey into new fantastical worlds and sci-fi geeks get to see the muse and lines connecting science fiction with Asian philosophy and mythologies brought to light through the work of Asian women artists and collectives.

Curated by Gail Chin, Joel Chin, Adrian George and Honor Harger, this exhibition is organised into eight chapters that feature contemporary artworks, historical artefacts and films from both Asia and the West. Adopting Western science fiction paradigms, such as parallel worlds and interdimensional travel, as a starting point, New Eden explores science fiction’s possible roots in Asian philosophy and spirituality. Themes such as hybridity, mysticism, transcendence and other-worldly utopias, which are found in both fields, seem to point to cultural traditions in Asia.

Sands Theatre

The Sands Theatre is specially designed for an extensive range of performances, including acclaimed Broadway musicals and concerts by regional and international stars. Currently, it is home to Disney’s interactive experience: a 360-degree multi-sensory experience that takes you inside your favourite Walt Disney Animation Studios movies like never before. Imagine traveling through Zootopia with Judy Hopps, diving to the ocean floor with Ariel, taking a magic carpet ride with Aladdin, witnessing Rafiki introduce Simba at Pride Rock and being surrounded by the animal kingdom, or singing with Elsa in the world of Frozen

Spago

Sands Skypark adjacent, the first international offshoot of Wolfgang Puck’s renowned Beverly Hills restaurant, Spago offers an imaginative menu of Californian cuisine with international fusion accents – while the menu is pretty much fixed, depending on the season, there might be additions that pique your culinary perceptions, however, it’s not anything too experimental which is great for families with fussy adolescents. Keeping in mind, you can “upsize” your prime ribeye to share for two but it is unnecessary since there is a generous serving of fries and rocket salad on the side which means there’s going to be a far degree of wastage. Doneness was spot on as expected from a Wolfgang Puck outpost and the marbling was just right: pleasantly juicy with a bit of chew.

A perennial favourite is the “Kaya Toast” that earned the most interest since it’s inventive twist on the local favourite. Arguably Spago’s signature dish, the melt-in-your-mouth foie gras perched atop a bed of fragrant kaya, while they sound like strange culinary bedfellows, their flavour profiles are so complementary that by the time your tongue senses the textural interplay the elements – charred firm exterior and then giving way to melted fats, it is hard to imagine ever tiring of this dish. That said, we shared a sampling of two pieces across a family of four, one might imagine that one piece each might be over-indulgent.

Even with fully satiated tummies, there’s always space for dessert so don’t miss the Salted Caramel Souffle – a benchmark example of fluffiness, sweetness and moistness – A satisfying bookend to a wonderful evening of convivial service and excellent food.

LAVO Italian Restaurant & Rooftop Bar

Its Italian like Italian matriarchs make them, so – expect dishes to lean on the side of ridiculously generous. Offering a ‘vibe dining’ experience, the he Italian American bistro served up a storm that left us reeling on Night Two: both the carbonara and the linguini white clams with garlic, toasted breadcrumbs and pepperoncini, plump and chewy clams were instant hits that the family was fighting over to have the last dregs.

Wagyu, veal and Italian sausage, “The Meatball” is no ordinary meatball. The parenthesis hints to its decadence. So much so that I refused to let servers clear the dish even though I was functionally incapable of finding anymore space in my body for the meat or the sauce. But find I did, a few hits of their world class Negroni and the stomach made the required space available. If you think about it, cocktails that contain bitters (like negronis, Aperol spritzes and Sazeracs) are known to rev up your digestive system as apéritifs, though they are typically drunk before a meal, having them as a drink post-meal is an option.

Black Tap Craft Burgers

Feast on award-winning burgers, towering milkshakes, craft beers, and cocktails at the first Asian flagship of this New York City institution.

Savour the The Old Fashioned, a classic prime burger with shiitake mushrooms, caramelised onions, Swiss cheese and horseradish sauce. The buns are lightly grilled so the sides are crisp and the centre, soft and the meat – premier beef grass-fed beef has perfect doneness. Medium rare means medium rare. A substantial serving of thick cut fries means that you are better off sharing the behemoth burgers – which we also ordered the award-winning Greg Norman Burger — wagyu beef topped with house buttermilk-dill, blue cheese, and arugula served on a soft potato bun and then we headed for their signature thick shakes.

Black Tap’s famous over-the-top CrazyShake milkshakes. Go for Instagram worthy options such as Cotton Candy, and The Cookie Shake, or choose evergreen: Oreo Cookies and Cream.