Who doesn’t love the John Wick movies? Created by the brilliant mind of Derek Kolstad and directed by Chad Stahelski, the franchise has become a genre-defining phenomenon that has captivated audiences all over the world.

A roster of true professionals. #JohnWick4 comes to Digital 5/23. pic.twitter.com/bTEKXciRmk — John Wick: Chapter 4 (@JohnWickMovie) May 19, 2023

With the titular character being played by the iconic Keanu Reeves, the John Wick movies are popular for their intense fight sequences and stunning action choreography which usually leaves viewers on the edge of their seats. But amidst the breathtaking action sequences, one cannot overlook the sheer number of characters that meet their demise at the hands of our legendary assassin. With John Wick: Chapter 4 released earlier this year, the kill count in the franchise is higher than ever before. So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at the body count of all the kills in the John Wick movies.

A look at the body count of all the kills in the ‘John Wick’ movies

John Wick (2014)

In the 2014 film John Wick, the titular character embarks on a relentless quest for vengeance after his beloved dog Daisy, who was a gift from his late wife Helen, is brutally killed. Throughout the movie, John leaves a trail of destruction in his wake, taking down numerous villains who stand in his way. It is estimated that John Wick eliminates approximately 77 individuals during his mission of revenge in the first film. Those killed include Viggo Tarasov’s henchmen as well as his son Iosef Tarasov (who killed Daisy). Each kill showcases John Wick’s unparalleled combat skills, precise marksmanship and unwavering determination as he dismantles those who have wronged him.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

In 2017’s John Wick: Chapter 2, the highly skilled assassin, once again, finds himself immersed in the dangerous world of professional killers. As he navigates through this treacherous landscape, John engages in numerous intense and high-stakes confrontations, resulting in a significant body count. In this instalment, it is estimated that he eliminates approximately 128 adversaries throughout the duration of the film. Those kills include rival assassins, henchmen and various members of criminal organisations. The escalating number of kills in the second chapter serves to heighten the action and intensity of the franchise, solidifying John Wick’s reputation as a force to be reckoned with in the world of professional assassins.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

In the action-packed John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, John Wick continues his fight for survival against great odds. As he faces the consequences of being declared excommunicado by the secret assassin society known as the High Table, John Wick encounters a multitude of dangerous adversaries. Like the previous films, John once again showcases his combat and assassin skills in this instalment, resulting in an estimated body count of around 94 kills. Those killed include High Table enforcers, skilled assassins and various mercenaries.

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

In John Wick: Chapter 4, John Wick’s kill count has skyrocketed even further. As the bounty on his life continues to escalate, John embarks on a worldwide crusade against the influential members of the High Table, spanning cities such as New York, Paris, Japan and Berlin. Throughout the film, he single-handedly eliminated an approximate total of 140 adversaries. It seems like, with each successive chapter in the franchise, John’s intensity is growing aggressively, with the relentless killing reaching an extraordinary scale. One of the highlights in Chapter 4 include John Wick returning to the desert to confront and dispatch The Elder, thus concluding the storyline initiated in Chapter 3.

What’s the total number of kills in the John Wick franchise?

With 77 kills in the introductory film, 128 kills in Chapter 2, 94 kills in the third part and 140 kills in the latest instalment, the total number of kills in the entire John Wick franchise stands at a jaw-dropping 439. That’s definitely not a small number!

Some of the other memorable kills in the ‘John Wick’ universe

Viggo Tarasov’s henchmen in John’s house, including his son Iosef Tarasov.

The Red Circle nightclub sequence, where John eliminates Kirill’s men.

Ares, Santino D’Antonio’s mute bodyguard, in a climactic showdown in the hall of mirrors as well as the showdown with Santino D’Antonio himself.

The fight with Ernest, the Administrator of the Continental, in the library and the battle against the highly skilled assassin Zero and his students.

The encounter with Shinobi and his group of ninjas.

The face-off with Killa.

The Marquis, a villain in Chapter 4, whom John and Caine dual in the end.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy IMDb/John Wick)