Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece has received phenomenal reviews and praise from critics, drawing in new audiences, who might not have been into anime before. Hence, it is safe to assume that the success of the live-action anime series has sparked an increased interest in anime among viewers.

In the immensely popular manga created by Eiichiro Oda, viewers get a glimpse of Monkey D. Luffy and his diverse crew of pirates, known as the Straw Hat Pirates. The team is on a quest to travel across the seas of the Grand Line in search of the ultimate treasure known as One Piece. Even after so many years, the incredible tale of the Straw Hat Pirates continues to enthral its audience.

As one journey ends, another begins 🔥 The next chapter of One Piece kicks off January 7, 2024 🥚 Let’s go to Egghead Island! pic.twitter.com/MH13PvyElQ — One Piece (@OnePieceAnime) November 29, 2023

So, if you’re among those who have completed this extraordinary series, you might enjoy other anime like One Piece with an indulging plot. From Hunter x Hunter, Black Clover and Dragon Ball Z to Fairy Tail, we have got you covered! In case you are looking for someone like Luffy and his friends, here are the 10 best anime that match One Piece with their stories and characters.

Best anime like ‘One Piece’ to add to your watchlist

Hunter x Hunter (2011)

In Hunter x Hunter, Gon Freecss suddenly learns that his long-presumed deceased father, Ging is alive and thriving. He discovers that his father is a renowned Hunter, an esteemed figure among humans and aims to undertake the challenging Hunter Examination, mirror Ging’s path and ultimately locate him to establish his own legacy as a Hunter.

One Piece and Hunter X Hunter both share intricate storylines featuring familiar genres of action, adventure and comedy, ranging from humourous moments to intense drama. Both anime begin with the protagonists gathering new companions and as the stories progress, the depth of their friendships is vividly displayed through the interactions between characters.

IMDb rating: 9/10

Dragon Ball Z (1989)

Dragon Ball Z shares significant similarities with One Piece. Firstly, it was created by Toei Animation, the same studio that brought Luffy’s adventures alive, and both have created a vast ensemble of iconic characters that are hit in the pop culture world. Secondly, both protagonists Goku and Luffy have striking resemblances in their fighting abilities and techniques.

As part of the expansive Dragon Ball franchise, Dragon Ball Z is the sequel to the original 1986 Dragon Ball anime. The sequel continues the plot following Son Goku into his adulthood, featuring his ongoing battles alongside his comrades to protect Earth from various adversaries, ranging from aliens like Vegeta and Freeza to androids such as Cell, and even magical beings like Majin Boo.

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

Gintama (2005)

Gintama offers a universe brimming with adventures, like One Piece, but the escapades unfold within a dystopian Japanese setting.

The story is set in Edo, a city now under the rule of extraterrestrial beings known as Amanto. These aliens have brought advanced technology and imposed a ban on carrying swords, leading to a significant shift in society. Gintoki Sakata is a samurai, who along with his friends Shinpachi and Kagura, runs a business called the Yorozuya, taking on odd jobs to make ends meet. They are usually met with bizarre requests and challenges and also encounter a range of characters, both human and alien.

IMDb rating: 8.7/10

My Hero Academia (2016)

My Hero Academia and One Piece share several similarities. For example, both portray intense character development through engaging arcs, filled with comedic timings and much-adored supporting casts.

The anime is set in a universe where superhuman abilities, known as Quirks, are ordinary. Izuku Midoriya is a boy lacking a Quirk yet yearning to be a superhero. He aspires to become like his idol, All Might, the symbol of peace and the world’s greatest hero. Fate leads Izuku to encounter All Might, who recognises his unwavering determination and chooses Izuku as his successor.

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Black Clover (2017)

Asta and Yuno are two orphans raised in a church in the Clover Kingdom. In a world where magic is everything, Yuno displays prodigious magical talent while Asta appears to have no magical abilities. However, Asta’s determination leads him to acquire a powerful anti-magic sword, the Grimoire of Anti-Magic. The plot follows Asta and Yuno as they aim to become the Wizard King, the strongest mage in the Clover Kingdom. Along their journey, they join the Magic Knights and face various challenges, enemies and rivalries.

If Luffy is your favourite character in One Piece, your next watch should be Black Clover. Luffy’s aspiration to become the King of the Pirates mirrors Asta’s goal of achieving the title of Wizard King.

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Black Lagoon (2006)

Black Lagoon might seem way darker when compared to One Piece, however, what connects the two anime series is one thing — pirates.

Set in the early to mid-1990s, the Lagoon Company, a crew of pirate mercenaries, operate in the waters of Southeast Asia, specialising in smuggling goods. The team comprises four members: Dutch, the leader of the group, Revy, the primary gunfighter, Benny, who handles mechanics, computers and research, and Rock, a former salaryman taken hostage by the team, who now serves as their negotiator and the polished facade of the group. The crew undertakes diverse assignments, often getting entangled with criminal syndicates, leading to intense and violent confrontations involving gunfights and high-stakes conflicts.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Fairy Tail (2009)

Set in the magical land of Fiore, Fairy Tail sees Lucy Heartfilia, a celestial wizard aspiring to join Fairy Tail and Natsu Dragneel, a fire dragon slayer searching for his foster parent. As Lucy becomes a member of Fairy Tail and befriends Natsu and his talking cat companion, Happy, they embark on various missions, forming a tight-knit team with other guild members such as Gray Fullbuster, an ice wizard and Erza Scarlet, a powerful warrior known as Titania.

One thing common between One Piece and Fairy Tail is a bunch of cool characters, bringing the storyline together in the best possible way.

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

The Seven Deadly Sins (2014)

Much like Luffy, The Seven Deadly Sins‘ Meliodas heads a group of knights and the plot boasts of a classical adventure vibe with a vibrant aesthetic that will resonate with One Piece fans.

The story starts with a group of legendary knights known as the Seven Deadly Sins framed for plotting to overthrow the kingdom of Liones. After supposedly being defeated by the Holy Knights, the Sins disband and disappear from the land. Ten years later, Princess Elizabeth embarks on a quest to find the Seven Deadly Sins and seek their help in reclaiming the kingdom from the corrupt Holy Knights, who have taken control. Her journey leads her to encounter Meliodas, the leader of the Sins, who runs a tavern named the Boar Hat.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Soul Eater (2008)

Set in the fictional Death City, Soul Eater follows students of the Death Weapon Meister Academy (DWMA). At this academy, meisters (individuals, who wield weapons) and their partner weapons (humans, who can transform into weapons) work together to collect evil human souls to protect the world from witches and other supernatural beings. Maka Albarn, her scythe partner Soul Eater and other meisters and weapon-duos such as Black Star and Tsubaki and Death the Kid with his twin pistols, Liz and Patty are some of the characters in focus.

Soul Eater‘s leads are just as quirky as One Piece‘s Straw Hat Pirates and each member possesses distinct powers.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

Rave Master (2001)

Rave Master, aka The Groove Adventure Rave, follows the story of a teenager, Haru Glory, who resides on Garage Island with his sister, Cattleya. As he gets entrusted with the Rave Stone, also known as Holy Bring, the adventures begin.

Like Luffy’s quest for the One Piece, Haru goes on a journey to locate the five fragments of the sacred stone. His mission is to restore peace to the world by confronting and defeating the criminal organisation known as Demon Card.

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Which is the best anime series to watch after One Piece?

Hunter x Hunter, Dragon Ball Z, Rave Master, Gintama and My Hero Academia are some of the best anime series to watch after One Piece.