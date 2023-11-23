Ever since Banished from the Hero’s Party season 2 was announced during the Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko 35th Anniversary Festa in September 2023, the hype has been surreal. With new visuals and details dropping in November, the buzz among the fans has grown manifold.

Also titled Shin no Nakama ja Nai to Yūsha no Pātī o Oidasareta no de, Henkyō de Surō Raifu Suru Koto ni Shimashita, the series is based on Zappon and Yasumo’s light novel. Revealing exciting details about the upcoming instalment, makers have announced that the upcoming season of the anime, which was initially a collaboration between Studio Flad and Wolfsbane, will now solely be handled by Studio Flad. Makoto Hoshino, the director of the first season has been promoted to chief director, while Satoshi Takafuji stepped in as the new director.

NEW OFFICIAL KEY VISUAL Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Season 2 is coming in January 2024. pic.twitter.com/BOkfNzw11y — Anime Trending (@AniTrendz) November 22, 2023

Curious to know more about the updates? Well, we have got you covered! From the new cast to the release date, here is an ultimate guide on everything to know about the Banished from the Hero’s Party season 2.

What is the plot of ‘Banished from the Hero’s Party’ season 2?

According to Crunchyroll, Banished from the Hero’s Party season 2 will continue the story from the first season, which debuted in Fall 2021. For the uninitiated, the plot follows the story of Red, who was formerly a part of the Hero’s party with the mission to defeat Taraxon, the Raging Demon Lord, but was expelled by one of his allies. Seeking a peaceful existence on the outskirts, Red aims to establish an apothecary. Yet, concealing his previous life becomes a challenge, particularly when Rit, a striking adventurer from his past, arrives and requests to live with him.

At the end of the first season, we saw the main characters, Red and Rit, officially become a couple. However, the story will also showcase events from volume 5 of the light novel. This means that the upcoming season of Banished from the Hero’s Party will also adapt content from an additional four light novels in the series.

Meet the voice cast of ‘Banished from the Hero’s Party’

Yumiri Hanamori is set to lend her voice to Van, while Ai Kakuma will take on the role of Lavender. Satoshi Mikami will voice Cardinal Lub and Aya Uchida will bring Esther to life. These new additions complement the already impressive lineup of voice actors that includes talents like Ryota Suzuki and Kanon Takao.

When will ‘Banished from the Hero’s Party’ season 2 be released?

Banished from the Hero’s Party’s next season is scheduled for release in January 2024.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/ Banished from the Hero’s Party)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Is Banished from the Hero’s Party season 2 confirmed?

Yes, season 2 was announced on 24 September 2023 during the Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko 35th Anniversary Festa.

-When is the second season of Banished from the Hero’s Party set to release?

Season 2 is set to premiere in January 2024. The exact date has not been revealed as of November 2023.



-What will be the plot of Banished from the Hero’s Party?

The plot will continue from the end of the first season and continue events from volume 5 of the light novel.