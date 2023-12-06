Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has dominated the global box office and set new records. Despite being pitted against Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Barbie emerged as the highest-grossing movie and has been gearing up for an OTT release. Singapore viewers will be able to stream the feel-good movie just in time for Christmas, as the Barbie movie has finally been greenlit for home viewings this December.

According to Box Office Mojo, Barbie and its director Greta Gerwig raked in a staggering global revenue of over USD 1.4 billion (as of 11 September 2023), with the movie officially making it to the top of the elite billion-dollar film club. It is the second movie to enter the circle in 2023 after The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Now, fans in Singapore can revisit the world of Barbie from the comforts of their home.

All about the Barbie movie’s OTT release date and how to stream

When and where can I stream Barbie in Singapore?

Released on 21 July, the movie became a roaring success instantly, and fans have been eagerly waiting for its OTT release date. In Singapore, Barbie is set to premiere exclusively on HBO GO on 15 December 2023.

Barbie cast and crew

The Greta Gerwig directorial stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as her love interest Ken. Besides them, the fantasy comedy title also features Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Scott Evans and John Cena.

Robbie also served as a producer via her production company LuckyChap, which she founded with Josey McNamara, Sophia Kerr, and her husband, Tom Ackerley, in 2014.

The plot of the Barbie movie

In the glitzy world of Barbieland, Barbie (Robbie) is faced with an existential crisis which makes her abandon her life and enter the human realm. Here, she must find her true calling and purpose. Barbie is followed by her boyfriend Ken, whose existence solely depends on her acknowledgement. As both navigate their way, they experience reality, make new friends and understand the truth of life.

(Hero and featured image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is Barbie on HBO GO?

Barbie is slated to release on HBO GO on 15 December 2023.

– Is the Barbie movie on Netflix?

Barbie has not yet been released on Netflix.

– Is Barbie going to be on Disney Plus?

According to media reports, Barbie is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and Vudu on 12 September 2023.

– Is Barbie available to stream in Singapore?

Barbie will be available for streaming on 15 December 2023.

