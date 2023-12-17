10 Best Comedy Anime Movies To Put On Your Watchlist

Humour is an integral part of several movies and TV shows, both live-action and animated creations. The latter is perhaps seen as more suited to comedy due to the vibrancy of its characters and the technical finesse of the artists who create some of the most picturesque moving images on the big or the small screen. Since Japan has a distinctive edge in animation-style storytelling, it explains why all of the world’s best comedy anime movies come from acclaimed Japanese filmmakers and studios.

Take, for instance, Studio Ghibli — hailed by many as the greatest animation film studio in the world. Though much of its projects would fall into more thought-provoking genres, Studio Ghibli has produced some fine gems in comedy such as Porco Rosso (1992) and My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999). While the former indeed has a deeper message of redemption that runs parallel to some of its witty and funny sequences, the latter is all about the hilarious misadventures of a modern-day family.

There are also movies like The Night Is Short, Walk on Girl (2017), which is a visually stunning spectacle of a young woman’s whirlwind adventure through the streets of Kyoto. Throughout her journey, the audiences are introduced to the beauty of a chaotic life and that feeling of amazement and relief when one realises that the love we are looking for has always been with us in the form of a close friend or companion.

Children’s favourites such as Stand by Me Doraemon (2014) also find a place alongside the likes of Tokyo Godfathers (2003), which is more of a heart-warming story of belonging that would also appeal to grown-ups.

Though the element of humour is present in several amazing titles, the fact remains that even the best Japanese anime movies do not completely fall into the traditional bracket of the comedy genre. For instance, Pom Poko (1994) is described by some as a “comedy” film, but the tale of a group of tanuki (shape-shifting mythological animals) trying to protect their forest home from human encroachment makes it a poignant film of struggle rather than a light-hearted story.

The finest comedy anime movies to have emerged from Japan