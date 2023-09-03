Best K-Dramas To Look Forward To In September 2023

From romances and thrillers to historical shows, here are some of the best new K-dramas to add to your September 2023 binge list.

While August 2023 sent us on an emotional rollercoaster with shows like the rom-com queen Han Ji-min starrer Behind Your Touch, September will see the return of the historical K-drama Arthdal Chronicles. The show, which enjoyed a solid 7.4 finale viewership rating nationwide, according to Soompi (via Nielsen Korea), is ready for its second season. Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun is set eight years after the events of season one and releases on 9 September 2023.

Meanwhile, actor-director duo Uhm Ki-joon and Joo Dong-min, who previously worked together in one of the best 2021 thriller K-dramas, Penthouse, are back with another gripping crime tale, 7 Escape.

Not to forget the Netflix Korean drama A Time Called You, which stars Ahn Hyo-seop from the Abyss fame and will feature the first OST by the K-pop group NewJeans, titled “Beautiful Restriction”.

Add these K-dramas to your watchlist for your September bingeing session

A Time Called You

Directed by: Kim Jin-won

Cast: Jeon Yeo-been, Ahn Hyo-seop, Kang Hoon

Release date: 8 September

Episodes: 12

Synopsis: Han Jun-hee (Jeon) is grieving her late boyfriend Ko Yeun-jun (Ahn). One day, she mysteriously travels back to 1998 and ends up as a high school student. In a twist of fate, Jun-hee discovers that the school’s most popular boy, Nam Si-heon, resembles her deceased boyfriend.

About the show: The K-drama is based on one of the best 2019 Taiwanese romantic comedies, Someday or One Day.

Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun

Directed by: Kim Kwang-shik

Cast: Lee Joon-gi, Jang Dong-gun, Shin Sae-kyeong, Kim Ok-bin

Release date: 9 September

Episodes: 12

Synopsis: Eight years have passed since Ta Gon became the king of Arthdal. Eun-seom is now the ruler of the East and is preparing his Ago Union for an inevitable war against Ta Gon’s Kingdom of Arthdal. Will Eun-seom succeed in his dream of becoming the ruler of Arthdal?

The Day

Directed by: Park Yoo-young

Cast: Yoon Kye-sang,

Release date: 13 September

Episodes: TBA

Synopsis: In order to save his sick daughter, a desperate Kim Myung-joon (Yoon) kidnaps 11-year-old Choi Ro-hee who belongs to a rich household. During this, he accidentally hits Ro-hee, which leads to her memory loss. A lost Myung-joon takes Ro-hee home, and they start living together. In a turn of events, Ro-hee discovers the truth and is devastated by the fact that Myung-joon is not her real father.

About the show: This K-drama is based on one of the best South Korean novels, Yoogweui Nal, by acclaimed writer Jung Hae-yeon.

7 Escape

Directed by: Joo Dong-min

Cast: Um Ki-joon, Hwang Jung-eum, Lee Joon, Lee Yu-bi, Shin Eun-kyung, Yoon Jong-hoon, Jo Yoon-hee.

Release date: 15 September

Episodes: TBA

Synopsis: Mobile platform mogul Matthew Lee (Um), CEOs Geum Ra-hee (Hwang), Yang Jin-mo (Yoon), ex-gangster Min Do-hyeok (Lee Joon), idol Han Mo-ne (Yu-bi), doctor Cha Ju-ran (Shin) and art teacher Go Myung-ji (Jo) get involved in the high-priority case of a missing girl. As the seven suspects attempt to discover the truth and escape their fate, they find themselves embroiled in deceit and bloodshed.

Hyo Shim’s Independent Life

Directed by: Kim Hyung-il

Cast: UEE, Ha Joon, Kim Do-yeon

Release date: 16 September

Episodes: 50

Synopsis: Devoted daughter Lee Hyo-shim (UEE), who is fed up with attending to the demands of her family, decides to move out and live an independent life. She soon meets Kang Tae-ho (Ha), the headquarters incharge of a chaebol group, and gets entangled in a tumultuous romance.

Bumpy Family

Directed by: Kim Sung-geun

Cast: Lee Do-gyeom, Nam Sang -ji, Kang Da-bin

Release date: 18 September

Episodes: 120

Synopsis: It’s been thirty years since Kang Seon-woo (Lee) and Yoo Eun-seong (Nam) got divorced because of a mutual dislike for each other. As fate would have it, the ex-couple is forced to reunite as in-laws. They try to address their old conflicts and overcome their suppressed hurt.

About the show: One of the best KBS1 K-dramas to release in September 2023, Bumpy Family is also known as Tumbling Family.

Song of the Bandits

Directed by: Hwang Joon-hyeok

Cast: Kim Nam-gil, Seohyun, Yoo Jae-myung, Lee Hyun-wook

Release date: 22 September

Episodes: 9

Synopsis: The Japanese colonial period in the 1920s deprived the people of the land of Gando of their livelihoods. In a turn of events, a fierce group of bandits led by the skilled Lee Yoon (Kim), the Korean Independence Army and Joseon migrants start a war against Japanese troops. Together, they vow to fight for their precious homeland and loved ones.

About the show: This Netflix original K-drama is also best known as Bandit: The Sound of the Sword.

The Worst of Evil

Directed by: Han Dong-wook

Cast: Ji Chang-wook, Wi Ha-joon, Lim Se-mi

Release date: 27 September

Episodes: 12

Synopsis: In 1980s Korea, undercover investigator Kang Joon-mo (Ji) and narcotics officer Yoo Eui-jung (Lim) try to nab the golden triangle of Korea, China and Japan’s illegal drug trading. But with the notorious leader Jung Ki-cheol (Wi) standing in their way, the task at hand doesn’t appear easy.

About the show: One of the most anticipated Disney+ K-dramas, The Worst of Evil is also best known as Choeagui Ag.

