Korean cinema — both art and commercial — continues to spread its influence across the world of entertainment, owing to its originality, well-developed characters and gripping storylines. While the year 2022 gave audiences the best viewing experience with movies like Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Broker, 2023 has had equally promising Korean releases so far.
From romantic and sci-fi movies, like Soulmate and Jung_E, to disaster and action flicks, such as Project Silence and Kill Boksoon, 2023 has documented brilliant Korean premieres that are enough to pique a movie buff’s interest.
While one of the most popular Netflix movies Jung_E explores the relationship between technology and family, Kill Boksoon, starring Cannes best actress winner Jeon Do-yeon, showcases unhinged action.
Not to forget The New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF), which is screening multiple South Korean films between July 14 and 30 in 2023. At the centre of the festival is Lee Byeong-hoon’s Dream, which was released in April and is inspired by the real-life Korean team that took part in the Homeless World Cup in 2010.
Korean movies released in 2023 to add to your watch list
Directed by: Im Soon-rye
Cast: Hwang Jung-min, Hyun Bin, Kang Ki-young
Release date: 18 January
Synopsis: When Taliban extremists abduct Korean tourists in the Middle East, the Korean government appoints diplomat Jae Ho (Hwang) for the rescue mission. He teams up with special NIS agent Dae Sik (Hyun Bin), and together they navigate their way to saving the tourists.
About the movie: Also called Bargaining, the movie is inspired by the true events of the 2007 hostage crisis where 23 Korean missionaries were held hostage in Afghanistan.
Directed by: Lee Hae-young
Cast: Sol Kyung-gu, Lee Hanee, Park So-dam, Park Hae-soo, Seo Hyun-woo
Release date: 18 January
Synopsis: During the Japanese colonisation of Korea in the 1900s, five individuals are suspected of being mysterious Phantoms — spies for the anti-Japanese resistance. Desperate to free themselves, Junji Murayama (Sol), Park Cha Kyung (Lee), Yuriko (So-dam), Kaito Dakahara (Hae-soo) and Chung (Seo) use their wits to clear themselves of the false charges.
About the movie: The spy action flick is based on Mai Jia’s 2007 novel Feng Sheng.
Directed by: Yeon Sang-ho
Cast: Kang Soo-youn, Kim Hyun-joo, Ryu Kyung-soo
Release date: 20 January
Synopsis: In the 22nd century, the world is deemed uninhabitable for humankind because of climate change. People have taken to living in manufactured shelters for survival. Amidst such chaos, when a civil war threatens to make their lives worse, a leader of the allied forces, Jung Yi (Kim) is cloned into a powerful AI robot. Will she be victorious and save her people from the impending doom?
Directed by: Kim Tae Joon
Cast: Yim Si-wan, Chun Woo Hee, Kim Hee Won, Kim Ye Won, Park Ho San, Jeon Jin Oh
Release date: 17 February
Synopsis: Na Mi (Hee) leads an ordinary life as an employee of a startup. When a criminal fakes his identity as a mobile operator to get hold of her smartphone, he starts threatening her, using information stored in the device. When detective Ji-man (Kim) starts investigating the case, he finds major clues that point to his son Joon Young being the culprit.
About the movie: Unlocked is based on the best-selling Japanese novel of the same name by acclaimed writer Akira Teshigawara.
Directed by: Lee Won-tae
Cast: Cho Jin-woong, Lee Sung-min, Gim Mu-yeol, Won Hyun-jun
Release date: 1 March
Synopsis: Ambitious and driven, Jeon Hae-woong (Cho) has struggled to be at the top of Busan’s political world and is now a prime candidate for the National Assembly. But the road to his dream seems difficult with the arrival of a powerful and cunning opponent Kwon Soon-tae (Lee).
About the movie: According to the Korean Film Council’s Korea Box-office Information System (KOBIS), the crime drama made a gross total of USD 5,717,096 at the box office, as of 10 July 2023.
Directed by: Min Young-keun
Cast: Kim Da-mi, Jeon So-nee, Jang Hye-jin
Release date: 15 March
Synopsis: Mi-so (Kim) and Ha-eun (Jeon) first meet each other as 13-year-olds and instantly form a bond. In the course of the next 14 years, the duo goes through various stages, including friendship, teenage crush and romance. As adults, will they risk it all to explore the feelings they have for each other?
About the movie: Also known as Hello, My Soulmate, this coming-of-age Korean story earned a gross total of USD 1,735,382, as of 10 July 2023, reports the KOBIS.
Directed by: Byun Sung-hyun
Cast: Jeon Do-yeon, Sol Kyung-gu, Esom, Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Si-ah, Esom
Release date: 31 March
Synopsis: Living a dual life of being a single mother and a skilled contract killer, Boksoon (Jeon) was trained by the dangerous Cha Min-kyu (Sol) and is currently an employee at M.K. Enterprises. But when her work meddles with her family, she has to let go of her work ethics and either kill or be killed.
Directed by: Jang Hang-jun
Cast: Ahn Jae-hong, Jeong Jinwoon, Jung Geon-joo, Lee Sin-young
Release date: 5 April
Synopsis: Basketball coach Kang Yang-hyeon (Ahn) is assigned to train a team of misfits. Soon, the hardcore training becomes unbearable for the six players, and they almost decide to disband. However, their love for basketball makes it hard for them to quit the game, and they end up making everyone proud by playing for eight days in the KBA National Tournament.
About the movie: Written by Kim Eun-hee with Kwon Seong-hui, this sports movie’s screenplay is based on the true story of a Korean basketball coach Kang Yang-hyeon and the Busan Jungang High School’s 2012 run to the national championships final with just six players in the team.
Directed by: Lee Byeong-heon
Cast: IU, Park Seo-joon, Lee Hyun-woo, Kim Jong-soo, Go Chang-suk, Jung Seung-gil,
Release date: 26 April
Synopsis: A team of amateur footballers with unique traits struggle to get along with each other. But their zeal to set a seemingly impossible record in the Homeless World Cup slowly brings them together. As the players, with the help of their coach Yoon Hong Dae (Park), give their best in the field, filmmaker Lee So-min (IU) captures their hard work and turns their journey into a documentary film.
About the movie: According to the KOBIS (via Soompi), the sports drama saw around 93,420 moviegoers.
Directed by: Kim Tae-gon
Cast: Lee Sun-kyun, Ju Ji-hoon, Kim Hee-won
Release date: 21 May
Synopsis: A group of people are isolated and trapped on an airport bridge in the midst of thick fog. With blood-thirsty and dog-like beasts lurking near them, will the group be able to escape the bridge that can collapse any moment now?
About the movie: The disaster movie had its premiere in the Midnight Screening section of the 76th Cannes Film Festival on 22 May 2023.
Directed by: Lee Sang-yong
Cast: Ma Dong-seok, Lee Joon-hyuk, Aoki Munetaka, Park Ji-hwan, Lee Bum-soo
Release date: 31 May
Synopsis: Detective Ma Seok-do (Ma) switches to the Metropolitan Investigation Team after serving seven years at Geumcheon Police Station. He is soon assigned to arrest some of the most-wanted Japanese gangsters in Korea. While on his mission, murder cases and drug syndicates come in his way and hinder progress. Will Seok-do succeed in capturing the gangsters?
About the movie: According to a June 2023 report by Deadline, the movie amassed USD 62 million at the Korean box office with around 8 million tickets sold since its release.
Directed by: Celine Song
Cast: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro, Moon Seung-ah
Release date: 23 June
Synopsis: When Nora’s (Greta Lee) family moves to Canada from South Korea, she drifts apart from her childhood best friend Hae Sung (Teo Yoo). Two decades later, fate plays cupid, and the duo are able to reunite for a week in New York, US. Will this chance encounter bring up all their long-buried feelings for each other?
About the movie: According to Rolling Stone the romantic drama is already the best movie of 2023. The movie also has ratings of 94 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes and 8.4 on IMDb.
