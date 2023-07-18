Korean cinema — both art and commercial — continues to spread its influence across the world of entertainment, owing to its originality, well-developed characters and gripping storylines. While the year 2022 gave audiences the best viewing experience with movies like Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Broker, 2023 has had equally promising Korean releases so far.

From romantic and sci-fi movies, like Soulmate and Jung_E, to disaster and action flicks, such as Project Silence and Kill Boksoon, 2023 has documented brilliant Korean premieres that are enough to pique a movie buff’s interest.

While one of the most popular Netflix movies Jung_E explores the relationship between technology and family, Kill Boksoon, starring Cannes best actress winner Jeon Do-yeon, showcases unhinged action.

Not to forget The New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF), which is screening multiple South Korean films between July 14 and 30 in 2023. At the centre of the festival is Lee Byeong-hoon’s Dream, which was released in April and is inspired by the real-life Korean team that took part in the Homeless World Cup in 2010.

Korean movies released in 2023 to add to your watch list