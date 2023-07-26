Amassing a 90 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes within days of its release, Barbie has swiftly made it to the list of best Margot Robbie movies. Take a look at the other top titles starring Robbie, ranked by the aggregator site.

Over the years, Robbie has garnered global attention with a diverse range of projects. Her role in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) put the Australian actress on Hollywood’s frontline. Be it playing Harley Quinn in the DC Extended Universe movie The Suicide Squad (2021) or stepping into the shoes of Sharon Tate in the Quentin Tarantino directorial, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (2019), Robbie has never shied from challenging herself.

Besides these mainstream heavyweights, several of Robbie’s other films deserve special mention. They may not have secured a place in the top 10 based on the Tomatometer, but have been a testament to her acting prowess, leading to her colossal success over the last decade.

In Bombshell (2019, Rotten Tomatoes score 68 per cent), Robbie plays Kyla Pospisil, a victim of a toxic newsroom. The role landed her an Oscar nomination in 2020. In About Time (2013, Rotten Tomatoes score 70 per cent), she left her mark as the beautiful Charlotte in the Richard Curtis rom-com starring Domhall Gleeson and Rachel McAdams.

Other “fresh” films suggested by Rotten Tomatoes starring Margot Robbie include Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (2016), Goodbye Christopher Robin (2017), Peter Rabbit (2018) and Mary Queen of Scots (2018).

Add to these the critical and commercial success of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, released on 21 July 2023, and Robbie’s wide gamut of characters is simply unmissable.

Top Margot Robbie movies to watch based on the Tomatometer