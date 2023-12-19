If you are on the hunt for movies to binge-watch over the weekend and desire engaging and unpredictable storylines, suspense and thriller movies offer a quick and gripping solution. Here are the best suspense movies on Amazon Prime Video that cover a range of subgenres with the highest IMDb ratings as well.

What makes these suspense films rank higher among the best ones are aspects such as well-developed characters, cinematography, plot twists and outstanding acting. Plus, ratings of eight and above on IMDb add to their critical acclaim.

Noted thriller movies that are must-watch

When delving into sub-genres of thriller movies, it is hard not to consider South Korean films. Pictures like Oldboy (2003) and Parasite (2019) stand out with their unique plots, impeccable performances and themes like neo-noir suspense and dark comedy thriller, respectively. These films offer a fresh take on the suspense genre.

And, speaking of mystery and tense situations, one cannot leave out Alfred Hitchcock’s films. From Psycho (1960) to Rear Window (1954), every gritty thriller helmed by the maestro is a gem. In the same genre, Shutter Island (2010) and The Silence of the Lambs (1991) are among the must-watch suspense movies as well.

John Carpenter’s The Thing (1982) taps into the science fiction world with alien invasions, making it a nerve-wracking watch.

What binds all these suspense films is not only the fact that they have amassed high ratings and audience appreciation, but they have also earned revered accolades worldwide, including Oscars, Golden Globes and BAFTAs.

Other suspense and thriller movies with less than 8 ratings

Even though these films may not have earned high ratings, they deserve mention for their crisp performances and splendid storytelling.

Unbreakable (2000), Burning (2018), and Suspiria (2018) are some of the other fascinating mystery thrillers on Amazon Prime Video that will enthral fans of suspense flicks.

A tour de force performance, masterful direction and a tight plotline made these movies the best examples of suspense thrillers. Be sure to keep all your binge snacks ready because this is going to be an intense ride.

