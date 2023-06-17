True crime shows have gained immense popularity in recent years. Shows like Scoop, The Crowded Room, Worst Roommate Ever, and Dahmer, that recently released online, have managed to captivate audiences worldwide and are considered to be one of the best crime series available to the audience. These shows delve into the minds of criminals, exploring their motives, behaviours, and the psychology behind their actions, which has always intrigued people. If you wish to watch some good content in this genre then you may check out the list of the best crime shows based on their IMDb rating.
The best crime series are successful also because they manage to incorporate elements of suspense, mystery, and drama, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. These shows also offer a glimpse into real-life events and invite viewers to play armchair detectives and try to piece together the puzzle themselves. Along with this, some of the best crime series also shed light on broader social issues such as corruption, systemic flaws in the justice system, or the influence of media on public perception. They spark discussions about important topics that really work for the intellectual crowd.
These are several reasons why true crime shows are considered to be the best shows to binge-watch. And IMDb has dedicated a special section to this category of shows and has ranked them based on their popularity. Check them out here.
Best true crime series to watch based on IMDb rating
Directed by: Ava DuVernay
Cast: Jharrel Jerome, Asante Blackk, Jovan Adepo, Michael K. Williams, Logan Marshall-Green, Joshua Jackson, Blair Underwood
No. of episodes: 4
Release date: 31 May 2019
IMDb rating: 8.9
Synopsis: The show talks about the events of the popular 1989 Central Park jogger case. It revolves around the lives and families of five Black and Latino male suspects who falsely got blamed and then indicted on charges connected to the rape and attack on a white woman in Central Park, New York City.
Created by: Chris Brancato, Carlo Bernard, and Doug Miro
Cast: Wagner Moura, Boyd Holbrook, Pedro Pascal, Joanna Christie, Maurice Compte, André Mattos
Release date: 28 August 2015
No. of episodes: 30
IMDb rating: 8.8
Synopsis: The first two seasons of Narcos are based on the story of Colombian narcoterrorist and drug kingpin, Pablo Escobar. The series talks about how he became the leader of the Medellin Cartel, his journey to becoming a billionaire, and his interactions with drug lords, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents, and various other oppositions. The third season of the show picks up after his death and continues to talk about the DEA’s attempt to shut down the peak of the infamous Cali Cartel.
Narrator: Ross Huguet
Release date: 7 November 2014
No. of episodes: 37
IMDb rating: 8.8
Synopsis: The series revolves around real-life cases and talks about how video evidence is used to solve a murder. It shows how police use CCTV footage to unlock the answer to baffling cases.
Cast: Jason C. Henry, Charlie Ebersol, Dan Lanigan
Release date: 7 October 2015
No. of episodes: 9
IMDb rating: 8.8
Synopsis: This true crime docuseries talks about the abductions of young children and features testimonies of the survivors, making it a very interesting watch.
Narrated by: Jeezy, Lil’ Kim
Release date: 17 October 2019
No. of episodes: 25
IMDb rating: 8.7
Synopsis: A new instalment of the critically acclaimed American Gangster series, this show revolves around the lives and the legend behind some of America’s most infamous female lawbreakers.
Directed by: Laura Ricciardi, Moira Demos
Release date: 18 December 2015
No. of episodes: 29
IMDb rating: 8.6
Synopsis: The show revolves around the story of Steven Avery. The man was kept in prison for 18 years after he was wrongfully convicted for the sexual assault and attempted murder of Penny Beerntsen. He was also arrested and convicted for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach.
Cast: Jon Stephens
Release date: 7 November 2022
No. of episodes: 6
IMDb rating: 8.6
Synopsis: This true crime documentary series revolves around the stories behind the most audacious and courageous robberies in the world. It explores how these heists are planned, the dispositions and the creativity involved in walking away with untold fortunes.
Directed by: Richie Mehta
Cast: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang
Release date: 22 March 2019
No. of episodes: 12
IMDb rating: 8.5
Synopsis: The first season revolves around the aftermath of the infamous 2012 Delhi gang rape. The second season of the show focuses on the Chaddi Baniyan Gang.
Developed by: Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewsk
Cast: Sterling K. Brown, Kenneth Choi, Christian Clemenson, Bruce Greenwood, Nathan Lane, Sarah Paulson
Release date: 2 February 2016
No. of episodes: 29
IMDb rating: 8.4
Synopsis: Each season of this series talks about independent incidents that shook the world. The first season talked about the murder trial of O. J. Simpson. The second season revolved around the murder of designer Gianni Versace by spree-killer Andrew Cunanan. The third season was based on a novel titled A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.
Created by: Neeraj Pandey
Cast: Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Abhimanyu Singh, Brijeshwar Singh Jatin Sarna, Ravi Kishan, Ashutosh Rana
Release date: 25 November 2022
No. of episodes: 7
IMDb rating: 8.2
Synopsis: This series revolves around Chandan Mahato (Pintu Mahato in real life) who is a member of the Ashok Mahto gang. The show talks about Sheikhpura IPS Amit Lodha’s attempt to bring the Ashok Mahto gang to justice, while dealing with his own personal issues.
