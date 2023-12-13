Netflix’s Blood Coast has emerged as the latest gem in the ever-expanding OTT universe, captivating audiences with its compelling storyline and exceptional performances. Created by Lost Bullet director Kamel Guemra, this crime drama has swiftly secured its place among the top 10 shows on the streaming platform. As viewers dive into the gripping narrative following Captain Lyès Benamar (Tewfik Jallab) and his team navigating the brutal underworld of Marseille, the burning question on everyone’s mind is simple – will there be a Blood Coast season 2?

Well, if you have been just as invested as we are in figuring out Lyès’ future post-detainment, here’s everything we know about Blood Coast season 2 including its potential plot, likely release date and more.

‘Blood Coast’ season 2: Is it happening?

While there has been no official announcement about Blood Coast season 2 from Netflix or the showrunners, considering the cliffhanger ending of season 1, the likelihood of a second season for the crime drama is quite high.

Given the recent premiere of the first season, it’s reasonable to expect that the streaming giant will keenly assess the audience response before divulging any further information about the second season’s release.

The potential plot of ‘Blood Coast’ season 2

The aftermath of the first season’s explosive finale has left fans on the edge of their seats as they speculate about the fate of Captain Lyès Benamar, portrayed by Spiral actor Tewfik Jallab.

For the uninitiated, the inaugural season concluded with a cliffhanger that strongly hinted at Lyès’ arrest. As fans eagerly anticipate the potential narrative twists that are yet to come, season 2 could explore and unravel the consequences of Lyès’ release from jail, his reunion with the team and his pursuit of justice against Ali Saïdi, the leader of Marseille’s underworld.

Notably, the first season also saw the primary antagonist, Franck Murillo, going behind bars, Alice Vidal getting closure for her father’s death, and the authorities reluctantly releasing Saïdi to maintain peace in the city streets.

Is there a release date for ‘Blood Coast’ season 2?

While the suspense lingers, Netflix has yet to make an official announcement regarding the release date of Blood Coast season 2.

Who is likely to return and reprise their roles?

As far as the cast of Blood Coast season 2 is concerned, it’s likely that all the actors will be back to reprise their roles.

The current cast includes Tewfik Jallab as Captain Lyès Benamar, Jeanne Goursaud as Captain Alice Vidal, Nicolas Duvauchelle as Franck Murillo, Samir Boitard as Ali Saïdi, Moussa Maaskri as Tarek Hamadi, Florence Thomassin as Commissioner Fabiani, Lani Sogoyou as Audrey Ilunga, Olivier Barthélémy as Arno Cabella, Idir Azougli as Max Tatoo Russo and Diouc Koma as Victor Miranda.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is Blood Coast season 2 confirmed?

No, there is no official confirmation from Netflix or the makers about Blood Coast season 2. However, given the recent premiere and success of the first season, the likelihood of a renewal is high.

– When will Blood Coast season 2 be released?

The release date for Blood Coast season 2 has not been officially announced yet. Fans will need to stay tuned for updates from Netflix on the second season’s release date.

– What will be the plot of Blood Coast season 2?

The ending of season 1 suggests that season 2 could explore Captain Lyès Benamar’s life and revenge arc after his release from jail. The focus may also shift to his efforts to reunite with his team and pursue justice against Ali Saïdi, the leader of Marseille’s underworld.