Anime fans, it’s your time to shine! Crunchyroll is back with its eighth annual award show dedicated to the art of anime. The upcoming Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 is scheduled for 2 March 2024 in Tokyo to recognise the talents of creators, musicians and performers within the anime industry.

The best part? Fans will be able to vote for their favourite anime series, characters, creators and voice actors.

Speaking of the talents in the industry, Rahul Purini, the president of Crunchyroll explains, “Anime is a dynamic art form, offering an adventure for every kind of fan, and we are honoured to celebrate the creative talent behind the medium that is captivating viewers around the world. From the depth of artistry, nuanced storytelling, and pure joy that anime brings to so many, we look forward to gathering again in Japan to honour the best of anime this year.”

A new chapter begins with the 2024 Crunchyroll #AnimeAwards! Explore this year’s categories, including some new ones, and the lineup of judges! Voting opens January 17, 2024 🏆 MORE: https://t.co/hRVPGj12Rj pic.twitter.com/9f3H7aRq2M — The Anime Awards (@TheAnimeAwards) December 5, 2023

In case you are wondering who the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 nominees and judges are, what are the categories and how to vote for your favourite anime of the year, consider this as the ultimate guide for the upcoming event.

Which are the categories for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024?

In this year’s Anime Awards, three new categories have been introduced to celebrate the artistic brilliance and diversity of the genre. These additions include Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography and Best Slice of Life.

Here is the complete list of categories for the 2024 Anime Awards

Best Art Direction

Best Romance

Best Animation

Best Supporting Character

Best New Series

Best Comedy

Best Director

Best Main Character

Best Film

Best Voice Artist Performance: (Japanese, English, Castilian, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, Arabic and Italian)

Best Action

Best Anime Song

Best Ending Sequence

Best Fantasy

Anime of the Year

Best Slice of Life

Best Continuing Series

Best Score

Best Drama

Best Character Design

Best Opening Sequence

Best Original Anime

Best Cinematography

‘Must Protect At All Costs’ Character

The nominees and voting process

The 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards nominees will be unveiled on 17 January 2024. The streaming giant has partnered with Telescope to oversee the voting process for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. To vote for your favourite anime series and characters, you must log in to the official website with your email address or phone number, cast your vote and re-submit your ballot with a single click every day till 27 January 2024.

Like previous years, the awards will consist of two rounds of voting:

Round One: A panel of judges will select the initial six nominees in each category.

Round Two: The same panel and fans will cast their votes to determine the Grand Winner in each category.

Telescope will manage the vote counting and the final winners will be revealed live at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards show in March.

Meet the judges of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

The panel of judges chosen for this year’s Anime Awards represents a global array, comprising over 100 anime enthusiasts, experts, fans and journalists united by their passion for the genre. This year marks the largest and most diverse group of international judges for the awards. Yumiko Watanabe, Tadashi Sudo, Viet, Tristan Gallant, Valentin Paquot, Bismarka Kurniawan and MartinPixel are some of the many on the roster.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What will be the venue for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024?

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 will take place on 2 March 2024 at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo, Japan.

– When will the nominees be announced for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024?

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 nominees will be announced on 17 January 2024.