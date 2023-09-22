Crunchyroll has announced its upcoming Fall 2023 lineup of anime series. This year has already been quite an exciting one for anime enthusiasts with a wide array of content across all genres including new seasons of blockbuster hits like Demon Slayer or Jujutsu Kaisen. Now, Crunchyroll’s fall lineup promises even more anime action. The best part? There is something in store for everyone!
It’s okay to cry 🥲 (via Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc) @DemonSlayerUSA #demonslayer pic.twitter.com/c5OS75sCLL
— Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) September 20, 2023
After the fantastic Summer season, the Fall season has some big expectations to meet. However, if we go by the released lineup, it looks like we are in for a more thrilling ride, with exciting batches of beloved sequels and promising new series. So, in case you want to bookmark the dates on your calendar, we have compiled the schedule of all the upcoming anime series premiering in Fall 2023 on Crunchyroll along with their release dates. Check it out.
Here is the Fall 2023 anime series lineup and release schedule
From Shangri-La Frontier to MF Ghost, here are all the exciting anime series you can stream in the next few weeks.
September 28
- Castlevania: Nocturne
- My Daughter Left Home and Returned as an S-Rank Adventurer (TV airing)
September 29
- Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
- A Girl & Her Guard Dog
September 30
October 1
- Shangri-La Frontier
- Dekoboko Majo no Oyako Jijō
- Captain Tsubasa Season 2: Junior Youth Arc
- Overtake!
- Ragna Crimson
October 2
- MF Ghost
- Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective
- Migi to Dali
October 3
- B-Project: Netsuretsu*Love Call
- Shy
- A Playthrough of a Certain Guy’s VRMMO Life
- Paradox Live the Animation
- The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy
- The Saint’s Magic Power Is Omnipotent season 2
- I’m in Love with the Villainess
October 4
- Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc
- Bullbuster
- The Eminence in Shadow season 2
- Konyaku Haki sareta Reijou wo Hirotta Ore ga, Ikenai Koto wo Oshiekomu
October 5
- Berserk of Gluttony
- Uma Musume Pretty Derby season 3
- Kizuna no Allele season 2
- Bikkurimen
- GOD.app
- The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 part 2
- Yuzuki-san Chi no Yonkyoudai
October 6
- The Rising of the Shield Hero season 3
- Under Ninja
- My Daughter Left Home and Returned as an S-Rank Adventurer (Global Release)
- You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Dating Story
- Rail Romanesque season 2
- Beyblade X
Loved ‘One Piece’? Check Out 9 Other Live-Action Anime Adaptations Starring Mackenyu
‘Solo Leveling’ Anime Series: What We Know About The Upcoming Adaptation Of The Beloved Manhwa?
October 7
- Kibou no Chikara: Otona Precure ’23
- Matsuinu
- Hypnosis Mic: Division Rap Battle – Rhyme Anima +
- Goblin Slayer II
- Undead Unluck
- Girlfriend, Girlfriend season 2
- The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess
- The Faraway Paladin season 2
- The Kingdoms of Ruin
- My New Boss Is Goofy
October 8
- Tearmoon Empire
- Our Rainy Protocol
- I Shall Survive Using Potions!
- Ochibi-san
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse
- A Returner’s Magic Should Be Special
- The Idolmaster Million Live!
- The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You
- Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig
October 9
- Stardust Telepath, Hoshitele
- Kawagoe Boys Sing
October 10
- Dead Mount Death Play Part 2
October 12
- Good Night World
- Dr. Stone: New World Part 2
October 13
- After-School Hanako-kun
October 22
- The Apothecary Diaries
- Dog Signal
October 26
- Pluto
November 2
- Onimusha
How to watch the upcoming Fall 2023 anime series?
All of the Fall 2023 anime series we mentioned in the lineup will be available for streaming on the Crunchyroll website and app.
(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/Goblin Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
– Which is the best anime series announced on Crunchyroll in 2023?
Onimusha, MF Ghost, Beyblade X, Shy, Pluto and Undead Unluck are some of the best anime series announced on Crunchyroll in 2023.
– Is Crunchyroll free for streaming anime?
Crunchyroll offers a 14-day free trial for first-time users. After the trial, users need to subscribe to the streaming platform to watch their favourite anime series.