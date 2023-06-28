It’s official! DC Studios has finally found its new Clark Kent aka Superman. After an extensive casting process, Warner Bros. and DC Studios have finalised the actors for the roles of Clark Kent and Lois Lane in James Gunn’s upcoming directorial Superman: Legacy. David Corenswet has been cast as Superman while Emmy-winning actress Rachel Brosnahan has been selected to portray Lois Lane.

Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people). https://t.co/1FtwYIDeYj — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 27, 2023

While all of us are disheartened to see Henry Cavill leave his iconic role as Superman, it’s time to welcome the new Kal-El into our lives. But who exactly is this new Superman on the block? Well, let us find out who David Corenswet is as we deep dive into his career.

Who is David Corenswet?

Born on July 8, 1993, Corenswet is an American actor hailing from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a city where he spent his formative years. His father, John Corenswet, had a career as a stage actor in New York City before transitioning to the field of law. Similarly, his mother is also a lawyer. On his maternal side, Corenswet has a connection to Edward Packard, who is recognised as the creator of the Choose Your Own Adventure book concept and has authored over 50 books in that popular series.

In 2016, Corenswet graduated from New York’s renowned Juilliard School with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in drama. During his early years in acting, Corenswet also participated in multiple professional theatre productions, showcasing his talent on stage. Some of his notable works include his involvement in Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, William Shakespeare’s Macbeth, La Vie En Bleu and The Forgiving Harvest.

What movies and TV shows has David Corenswet been in?

Corenswet gained wide recognition in 2019 for his role as River Barkley in The Politician. Before this and after graduating from Juilliard, the actor had already embarked on his film career with his first major role being of Michael Lawson in the 2018 political thriller Affairs of State. The same year, he went on to make guest appearances in popular TV shows such as House of Cards, Elementary and Instinct.

In 2020, he starred in the Netflix limited series Hollywood where he took on the lead role of Jack Castello. He also served as an Executive Producer for the show which revolves around the post-World War II film industry in Los Angeles. The series featured an ensemble cast including Patti LuPone, Dylan McDermott, Darren Criss and Holland Taylor.

Post 2020, Corenswet continued to expand his acting skills with projects such as the HBO limited series We Own This City, where he portrayed veteran police investigator David McDougall. The series, based on real events, explores corruption within the Baltimore police department. He also appeared in the Netflix film Look Both Ways, directed by Wanuri Kahiu as well as the A24 feature film Pearl, directed by Ti West.

His upcoming projects include the Apple TV+ series Lady in the Lake alongside Natalie Portman, the romantic musical film The Greatest Hits and the FX pilot The Answers, based on Catherine Lacey’s novel. In addition to this, Corenswet has also been cast in the film Twisters which is set to release in 2024.

How did David Corenswet land the iconic role of Superman?

Most of us might agree that Corenswet looks like a younger version of Cavill, which probably explains why he was shortlisted for the role. Over the weekend of June 17-18, 2023, actors, including Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney, screen tested for the role of Superman in James Gunn’s upcoming film. It’s been rumoured that Corenswet was paired with Emma Mackey, who was auditioning for the role of Lois Lane, during his screen test. While Corenswet was successful in bagging the role of Superman, Mackey was unsuccessful in her endeavour as the role of Lois Lane went to Rachel Brosnahan.

In a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Corenswet expressed his desire to portray the iconic superhero in his career. He mentioned that his ultimate ambition was to play Superman and shared his vision for a more upbeat and nostalgic interpretation of the character.

Well, here’s to dreams coming true.

How did Twitter react to the new Superman casting announcements?

When news broke out about Superman’s casting, people on Twitter had lots to say. While some were thrilled about the news, others weren’t sure about Corenswet’s selection.

my first day at Juilliard, my first day, I’m 17, I open the doors to the school, and this GUY is standing there. he shakes my hand, says welcome, says he’s my orientation leader, and I thought “fucking hell, they got Superman here??” SO I CALLED IT LETS GO DAVID YOU HANDSOME MAN https://t.co/CkZ7k1vLvY — Nicholas Podany (@nicholaspodany) June 27, 2023

So #DavidCorenswet has the #Superman look just like Henry Cavil.. James Gunn definitely went with that huggable thing.. I am positive this guy can pull it off.. Now who’s playing Batman? pic.twitter.com/X1fu6WHxQ4 — MohitVerse (@comicverseyt) June 28, 2023

I think we can all agree that Henry cavil is the best live action Superman of all time pic.twitter.com/jOfGNfBl27 — Qura (@Qurandale) June 27, 2023

Our new Superman David Corenswet was in A24’s PEARL moviepic.twitter.com/1c1HfCcUrx — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) June 27, 2023

