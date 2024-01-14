In the enchanting realm of Asian dramas, there’s a curious trend that has intrigued audiences for years – girls donning the guise of boys. A recent standout in this intriguing genre is the Netflix sensation, The King’s Affection, a riveting tale of a woman who steps into the royal shoes of the crown prince. This show has stirred up a whirlwind of nostalgia, reminding us of a host of beloved shows that play with the concept of cross-dressing.
Asian series, with their unique blend of comedy, tension, drama, and intrigue, have a special affection for these gender-twisting tales. From the charmingly retro Coffee Prince, which introduced us to the irresistible Gong Yoo, to fan-favourites like Hana Kimi, the enchanting story of Ella Chen and Wu Chun, and back to everyone’s favourite K-drama, The King’s Affection, the world of Asian dramas is a treasure trove of gender-swap narratives ready to captivate you.
Interestingly, there are the rare gems where the shoes are on the other foot – dramas where boys venture into the world of skirts and blouses. These are the stories where men, not just in a scene or two, but throughout the entire narrative, live their lives as women. Yet, these are fewer and farther between.
Perhaps, it’s because audiences still hold onto the traditional image of the male lead as a sturdy pillar of protection and strength, a gallant figure who is there for his lady love. The image of this romantic male lead transformed into a beautiful girl might just be too far off the well-trodden path.
But fear not, for those who dare to explore, here is a list of the best gender-bending Asian dramas ready to whisk you away on an unforgettable adventure.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Hana Kimi (2006)
- Coffee Prince (2007)
- You're Beautiful (2009)
- Secret Garden (2010)
- Ouran High School Host Club (2011)
- Empress Ki (2013)
- Stupid Cupid (2015)
- Love in the Moonlight (2016)
- Khun Por Jorm Sa (2018)
- The Tale of Nokdu (2019)
- Arsenal Military Academy (2019)
- In a Class of Her Own (2020)
- The King's Affection (2021)
Starring: Ella Chen, Wu Chun, Jiro Wang, Danson Tang, Ryan Tang, Nissa Marion, Edison Yang, Ethan Juan
Episodes: 15
The narrative unfolds when Lu Rui Xi, moved by a televised high jump competition, sets her heart on joining the school where Zuo Yi Quan, an accomplished jumper, studies. But there’s a catch – it’s an all-boys school. Undeterred, she dons the garb of a boy to fit in. At school, she forms a bond with Jin Xiu Yi. During an amicable soccer match, an inadvertent knock from Xiu Yi leaves Rui Xi unconscious. Quan, who coincidentally happens to be nearby, rushes her to the infirmary, only to discover her true identity. In a twist of fate, he chooses to protect her secret, his heart slowly being drawn towards her. But the plot thickens as Xiu Yi also finds himself grappling with his feelings for Rui Xi, causing him to question his own sexuality.
Starring: Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun-hye, Lee Sun-kyun, Chae Jung-an, Kim Dong-wook, Kim Jae-wook, Kim Young-ok
Episodes: 17
This 2007 K-drama classic stars Gong Yoo as Choi Han-kyul, the heir to a food conglomerate, who finds himself dealing with unexpected feelings for Eun-chan (Yoon Eun-hye), a girl who disguises herself as a boy to secure employment. Han-kyul employs Eun-chan to act as his homosexual partner to evade his grandmother’s arranged dates. The story asks the audience to suspend disbelief, more so than usual K-dramas, as Han-kyul grapples with the notion that he’s falling for a man, leading him to question his own sexual orientation. This drama is worth a watch, featuring a charmingly youthful Gong Yoo and Eun-hye, and for its storyline that remains forward-thinking even today.
Starring: Park Shin-hye, Jang Keun-suk, Lee Hong-ki, Jeong Yong-hwa, Uee, Kim In-kwon, Bae Geu-rin, Jeong Chan, Choi Su-eun
Episodes: 16
The serene life of Go Mi-nyeo, who aspires to be a nun, is turned upside down when she is compelled to impersonate her identical twin brother following a failed cosmetic surgery. She temporarily steps into his shoes as a member of the band, A.N.Jell. His manager convinces her to do this for one month, asserting that the stardom would assist them in locating their biological mother. Integrating into the band and winning over lead singer Hwang Tae-kyung becomes a complex task for her.
Starring: Ha Ji-won, Hyun Bin, Yoon Sang-hyun, Kim Sa-rang, Phillip Lee, Lee Jong-suk, Yoo In-na, Kim Sung-oh
Episodes: 20
Dive into the extraordinary tale of a discontented retail empire heir, Kim Joo-won, and a down-to-earth stuntwoman, Kil Ra-im. Their worlds collide in the most unusual way when a bizarre twist of fate swaps their souls. As they navigate this peculiar predicament, they’re inexplicably drawn together, unravelling a complex web of emotions and feelings for each other.
Starring: Haruna Kawaguchi, Yusuke Yamamoto, Shunsuke Daito, Yudai Chiba, Shinpei Takagi, Manpei Takagi, Ryo Ryusei
Episodes: 12
The Japanese drama, Ouran High School Host Club, is an adaptation of a manga series penned by Bisco Hatori. The plot centers around Haruhi Fujioka (Haruna Kawaguchi), a student who has earned a scholarship to the esteemed Ouran High School. She accidentally stumbles upon a group of boys who have formed the Ouran Academy Host Club. This club consists of six male students who cater to their female ‘clients’. Haruhi inadvertently causes damage to a costly antique vase and finds herself indebted to the club. To repay her hefty debt, she’s required to masquerade as a male host.
Starring: Ha Ji-won, Joo Jin-mo, Ji Chang-wook, Baek Jin-hee, Kim Jung-hyun, Choi Moo-sung, Kim Seo-hyung, Yoon Ah-jung
Episodes: 51
Empress Ki, a historical drama aired in 2013, features Ha Ji-won in the lead role as Ki Seung-nyang. Despite the societal constraints of her time, Seung-nyang, a woman from Goryeo, ascends to power and becomes the Empress. To conceal her identity, she often resorts to cross-dressing. Ji Chang-wook stars as the Emperor of the Mongol Empire, who becomes entwined in Lady Ki’s power struggles and political schemes.
Starring: Sunny Si Suwanmethanont, Pattie Ungsumalynn Sirapatsakmetha, Ice Preechaya Pongthananikorn, Joke Gornpop Janjaroen, Ice Apitsada Kreurkongka
Episodes: 12
Stupid Cupid revolves around the wealthy Amaraporn family and their intricate relationships. When the matriarch of the family decides to arrange a marriage between Chawee, her only grandson, and Araya, an adopted orphan, tensions rise. Chawee has always disliked Araya, and other family members, Yingmae and Chonlee, view her as a threat to their inheritance. They conspire with Deedee, Chawee’s lover, to disrupt the impending wedding. All the while, the family’s doctor secretly nurtures feelings for Araya.
Amidst the family drama, Philin, a woman posing as a man named Piroj, enters the scene as the new gardener. She carries a secret reason for her arrival at the mansion. In parallel, an enigmatic man named Pisan, residing on a remote island, plots revenge against an Amaraporn family member.
Starring: Park Bo-gum, Kim You-jung, Jin Young, Chae Soo-bin, Kwak Dong-yeon, Kim Seung-su, Jeon Mi-sun, Heo Jung-eun
Episodes: 18
A highly acclaimed historical drama, Love in the Moonlight, captured the hearts of viewers and critics alike when it was aired in 2016. The plot revolves around an unpredictable and playful crown prince, played by Park Bo-gum, who finds himself inexplicably attracted to one of his eunuchs, Sam-nom, brought to life by Kim Yoo-jung. The series is filled with humorous and endearing moments, alongside some unexpected dark twists towards the end due to palace politics, making it a must-see for any K-drama enthusiast.
Starring: Willie Ruengrit McIntosh, Pock Piyathida Mittiraroch, Lilly Nichapalak Thongkham, March Chutavuth Pattarakhumphol
Episodes: 18
Khun Por Jorm Sa spins a tale of intrigue and identity, with the wily San Kaew at its heart. Disguising herself as a boy, she embarks on a quest to find her long-lost father. Her journey leads her to Panin, a prominent businessman known for his charm and charisma. Memories of an old flame, Thipkesorn, flood back to him upon their encounter, for Thipkesorn is none other than San Kaew’s mother. In a twist of irony, Panin mistakenly perceives his ‘son’ to be transgender. Oblivious to San Kaew’s true gender, he endeavors to be the ideal role model, guiding ‘him’ on the path to manhood, while San Kaew navigates this complex charade.
Starring: Jang Dong-yoon, Kim So-hyun, Kang Tae-oh, Jung Joon-ho, Kim Tae-woo, Yun Yoo-sun, Lee Seung-joon
Episodes: 32
The Tale of Nokdu, a standout 2019 drama, features Jang Dong-yoon as Nok-du, a man from the Joseon era who infiltrates a women-only village by posing as a widowed woman in order to uncover the secret of his birth. Kim So-hyun portrays a young woman striving to escape her predestined life as a kisaeng (a courtesan who entertains men), all the while seeking retribution for the man who has wronged her family.
In the unique world of cross-dressing K-drama leads, it’s crucial for the lead actor to possess both masculine charm and feminine beauty, a feat Jang accomplishes with aplomb.
Starring: Bai Lu, Xu Kai, Toby Lee, Wu Jia Yi, Wang Yi Zhe, Liu Si Bo, Gao Yu Er, Yin Zheng
Episodes: 48
Set in the early 20th century, Arsenal Military Academy tells the story of Xie Xiang, a woman who disguises herself as her brother to join the Chinese military in their struggle against the Imperial Japanese army.
In the midst of a long and brutal conflict, the Chinese military is recruiting young men to protect the besieged northeastern region of the country. Unwilling to sit on the sidelines, Xie Xiang cuts her hair short, assumes her brother’s identity, and enlists in the army. With her dedication and skills, she earns a place in an elite military academy in Shanghai.
At the academy, she forms friendships with several male recruits, including the hot-tempered wealthy Gu Yan Zheng and the quiet, introspective Shen Jun San. As they sharpen their skills and grow in confidence, they decide to take their own steps to thwart the invasion.
However, their fight becomes more complex when Gu Yan Zheng and Shen Jun San start falling for Xie Xiang. Will their camaraderie survive the harsh realities of war? Can love coexist with Xie Xiang’s pursuit of justice? And will they find that everything is fair in both love and war?
Starring: Ju Jing Yi, Song Wei Long, Bi Wen Jun, Wang Rui Chang, Chen Yi Long, Zhu Sheng Yi, Zhang Xin
Episodes: 36
In a Class of Her Own tells the story of Xue Wen Xi, a young woman from a poor family who is willing to go to great lengths to support her loved ones. When an opportunity arises to work as a writer, she takes it, even though it requires her to pretend to be a boy.
Her life takes an unexpected turn when she encounters the Prime Minister’s son, Feng Cheng Jun, who admires her work and arranges for her to enroll in the prestigious Yun Shang Academy, a school that only accepts male students. She continues to live under the guise of a boy, adopting her brother’s name, Wen Bin, and lives in constant fear of her secret being discovered.
Despite her fears, Wen Xi flourishes in her academic environment. Her intelligence, kindness, and charisma earn her the respect of a group of fellow scholars, collectively known as the ‘Yun Shang Quartet’. With loyal friends and a blossoming romance, Wen Xi finds the strength to overcome the challenges that come her way. However, her newfound resilience is tested when her deepest secrets come to light.
Starring: Park Eun-bin, Ro Woon, Nam Yoon-soo, Choi Byung-chan, Bae Yoon-kyoung, Jung Chae-yeon
Episodes: 20
The King’s Affection has captivated viewers with Park Eun-bin’s performance as the crown prince of the Joseon era, Lee Hwi, and Ro Woon, known for his role in Extraordinary You and as a former member of SF9, as her dedicated royal tutor, Jung Ji-un. Despite being initially bewildered, Jung Ji-un demonstrates that love transcends all boundaries, even before he discovers Lee Hwi’s true gender.
In fact, several scenes have become fan-favourites, and the couple’s love story, fraught with heartache, is portrayed with a beautiful, sad, and bittersweet realism that sets it apart from the typical comedic undertones of most gender swap romances.
(Hero image credit: Arsenal Military Academy | Feature image credit: The Tale of Nokdu)
This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur