Netflix is all set to deliver a gem once again with Gyeongseong Creature. The OTT powerhouse, which recently made headlines for the wholesome portrayal of love in the 2023 hit Korean series My Demon, is back to spreading its K-drama magic and how.

Helmed by Hot Stove League fame director Jung Dong-yoon, Gyeongseong Creature is a historical fantasy thriller that will delve deeper into human greed and its consequences.

One of the highly anticipated K-dramas releasing in December 2023, the Netflix show is written by scriptwriter Kang Eun-kyung, who penned the 2016 hit Korean medical series, Dr. Romantic.

Here’s everything to know before watching Gyeongseong Creature

When does Gyeongseong Creature premiere?

The first seven episodes of the Netflix K-drama will premiere on Netflix on 22 December 2023, while the remaining debuts on 5 January 2023.

Who stars in Gyeongseong Creature?

The show features Korean heartthrob Park Seo-joon and newcomer Han So-hee as the main protagonists. While the former is popular for hit titles like Itaewon Class (2020) and The Marvels (2023), Han So-hee is a rising K-drama star known for the 2021 TV shows Nevertheless and My Name. Han also featured in the music video of BTS Jungkook’s hit 2023 single “Seven”.

Other notable members of the cast include Soo Hyun as Yukiko Maeda, Kim Hae-sook as Nawol-daek, Jo Han-sul as Yoon Joong-won, Park Ji-hwan as Goo Gab-pyeong and Wi Ha-joon as Kwon Joon-taek.

What is the plot of the Netflix K-drama?

Set in 1945 Gyeongseong (Seoul under Japanese rule), the story focuses on Jang Tae-sang (Park), an arrogant pawnshop owner and a brave bounty hunter Yun Chae-ok (Han). Soon, circumstances force the duo to embark on a journey to investigate a series of missing person cases in the mysterious Ongsung Hospital, all the while growing closer to each other.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy Netflix)

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Where can I watch Gyeongseong Creature?

You can watch Gyeongseong Creature on Netflix.

– Is Gyeongseong Creature worth watching?

With a powerful plot and an ensemble cast, the Netflix K-drama remains one of the shows worth watching in December 2023.