Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has officially made it to the billion-dollar club, thereby becoming the first movie by a female director to do so.

However, even before crossing the historic milestone, Barbie had broken quite a few records, including that of being the highest-grossing movie by a female director. Additionally, the surge in ticket sales for Barbie was undoubtedly driven by the concept of the Barbie vs Oppenheimer aka the Barbenheimer trend which attracted movie enthusiasts to theatres for a special screening featuring both Gerwig and Christopher Nolan’s movies.

Here’s to our incredible Barbies and Kens from all around the world for making our Barbie dreams come true. We’re excited to share that #BarbieTheMovie has hit $1 Billion at the Global Box Office. 💞 pic.twitter.com/3q4DOTvFoe — Barbie Movie (@barbiethemovie) August 6, 2023

This massive achievement makes us think of how, time and again, movies by female directors have proven their naysayers wrong by dominating the box office. After all, it was only a few years ago that Patty Jenkins proved, once and for all, just how successful a superhero film centred around a female superhero can be.

So, without further ado, let us take a look at the highest-grossing movies by female directors that warrant a place on your watch list.

These are the highest-grossing movies by female directors

Barbie (2023)

Directed by: Greta Gerwig

Barbie is the first live-action movie based on the popular dolls by Mattel. The story revolves around Barbie and Ken, who at first, are thoroughly enjoying themselves within the vibrant and seemingly flawless realm of Barbie Land. However, things quickly change when Barbie decides to go on a voyage of self-exploration in the midst of an existential crisis. As Barbie, alongside Ken, ventures into the actual world, she swiftly comes face to face with the pleasures and challenges associated with the real world.

Box office: USD 1 billion

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

Wonder Woman (2017)

Directed by: Patty Jenkins

Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot, was one of the highlights of cinema in 2017, receiving appreciation from fans and critics alike. As such, it shouldn’t surprise anyone to see it on the list of highest-grossing films by female directors.

The DC movie focuses on the origin of Wonder Woman and how she became the iconic superhero we all have grown to love. Prior to adopting the identity of Wonder Woman, she was known as Diana, a princess belonging to the Amazons who trained extensively to become an unbeatable warrior. When her encounter with an American pilot exposes her to the immense conflict unfolding in the world beyond, Diana departs from her homeland for the first time to protect and save the world. In the process, she gradually understands the extent of her own powers and realises her genuine purpose in life.

Box office: USD 822.8 million

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

Directed by: Lilly and Lana Wachowski

The Matrix Reloaded serves as the follow-up to The Matrix and stands as the second entry in the Matrix film series.

In this film, Neo, Trinity and Morpheus are dedicated freedom fighters who persist in their rebellion against the Machine Army. They deploy their remarkable abilities and advanced weaponry to combat the organised forces of control and injustice. The sequel further depicts the fall of Zion, their stronghold, as it comes under attack from the Machine Army.

The cast of the film includes Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving and Gloria Foster, all of whom return as the same characters they portrayed in the preceding film.

Box office: USD 741.8 million

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 73%

Brave (2012)

Directed by: Brenda Chapman

As Pixar rarely goes wrong, it shouldn’t surprise anyone to see a Pixar movie on this list.

Pixar’s first film with a female protagonist, Brave centres around Merida, the spirited yet brave daughter of King Fergus and Queen Elinor of Scotland. Possessing remarkable archery skills, she aspires to forge her unique destiny. However, her rebellion against a long-standing tradition sparks anger with the Highland lords, causing turmoil within the kingdom. In her quest for a solution, Merida turns to a peculiar witch, who grants her a wish but with unfortunate consequences. The film then follows Merida’s efforts as she grasps the essence of courage and reverses a cursed transformation before time runs out.

Box office: USD 540.4 million

IMDb rating: 7.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 79%

Shrek (2001)

Directed by: Vicky Jenson

In the 2oo1 film Shrek, an ogre named Shrek has his peaceful swamp life disrupted when numerous fairytale creatures are exiled to his land by the villainous Lord Farquaad. To regain his home, Shrek makes a deal with Farquaad to rescue Princess Fiona from a tower guarded by a dragon. As they travel, Shrek and Fiona develop an unexpected connection, but Fiona has a secret. When it’s revealed she transforms into an ogre at night, Shrek confronts his feelings. Ultimately, Fiona chooses love over looks, breaking Farquaad’s spell and proving that genuine connections go beyond appearances.

Box office: USD 488.4 million

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009)

Directed by: Betty Thomas

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel tells the story of the musical chipmunks Alvin, Simon and Theodore as they embark on a new adventure. After a stage accident, Dave Seville ends up in the hospital, leaving the chipmunks under the temporary care of his irresponsible cousin Toby. Meanwhile, a rival group of female singing chipmunks, The Chipettes, becomes popular. This leads to Alvin and the Chipmunks competing with The Chipettes in a school music competition. However, Alvin’s recklessness causes problems, leading to a fallout between the groups. Eventually, they unite against a music producer, regaining their friendships and realising the importance of teamwork and family.

Box office: USD 443.1 million

IMDb rating: 4.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 21%

Twilight (2008)

Directed by: Catherine Hardwick

During the time of its release, The Twilight Saga captured pop culture in a way no other franchise from the late 2000s and early 2010s could even dream about. The films, which were critically panned, nevertheless became a sensation among teenagers (the infamous Jacob vs Edward debate comes to mind).

In the first movie, Twilight, teenager Bella Swan moves to Forks, Washington and falls for the mysterious Edward Cullen. Unbeknownst to her, Edward is a vampire belonging to a family that refrains from consuming blood. Once she finds out, rather than being frightened, Bella becomes entangled in a love affair with her immortal counterpart. As their love deepens, a trio of rogue vampires threatens Bella’s life, leading to a climactic confrontation.

Box office: USD 408.4 million

IMDb rating: 5.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 49%

Highest-grossing films co-directed by women

Frozen 2 (2019)

Directed by: Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee

Frozen 2, a sequel to the 2013 film Frozen, tops the list of highest-grossing movies co-directed by women.

The animated movie continues the story of two royal sisters Elsa and Anna along with Kristoff, Olaf and Sven on a journey beyond Arendelle to discover the origin of Elsa’s powers and save their kingdom. Guided by a mysterious voice, they uncover an enchanted forest trapped in an eternal mist and learn about an ancient conflict between Arendelle and the Northuldra people. As Elsa seeks to balance her magical abilities, the group finds out family secrets, reconciles past mistakes and mends the rift between the two communities.

Box office: USD 1.4 billion

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 77%

Frozen (2013)

Directed by: Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee

Considered to be one of the best animated films of all time, Frozen marks our first encounter with the royal sisters Elsa and Anna. In the first film, Elsa faces challenges as she struggles to control her icy powers and accidentally engulfs their kingdom in eternal winter. Her younger sister Anna, along with an ice merchant Kristoff, his reindeer Sven and a snowman Olaf, leave on a journey to find Elsa. Through adversity and self-discovery, Anna learns about true love, thawing the kingdom’s heart and in the process, saving Elsa.

Fun fact: Frozen won two Oscars in 2014 – Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song for ‘Let it Go‘.

Box office: USD 1.2 billion

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

Captain Marvel (2019)

Directed by: Anna Boded and Ryan Fleck

Released in 2019, Captain Marvel features arguably the most powerful superhero in the MCU. For the uninitiated, Captain Marvel is a Kree soldier from beyond our planet who becomes entangled in an interstellar conflict between her own race and the Skrulls. Residing on Earth in 1995, she experiences persistent recollections of an alternate existence as Carol Danvers, a pilot in the U.S. Air Force. Assisted by Nick Fury, she tries to remember her mysterious history and her unique superhuman abilities in a bid to bring an end to the intergalactic war against the Skrulls.

Box office: USD 1.1 billion

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 79%

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/ Barbie and Twilight)