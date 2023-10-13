South Korea has been creating captivating and thought-provoking movies for quite some time now. However, it wasn’t till Parasite‘s monumental win at the 2020 Oscars and the Netflix original Squid Game‘s (2021) massive viewership, that they received international recognition. Ever since, there has been an increasing demand for original Korean content, leading viewers to look for the best or highest-rated movies on IMDb.

Recent releases like Broker (2023) and Decision to Leave (2022) were lauded by critics at the Cannes Film Festival, due to their excellent writing, direction and cinematography. Other titles such as Memories of Murder (2003), A Tale of Two Sisters (2003), I Saw the Devil (2010) Train to Busan (2016), and Minari (2020) have made the last decade an even more memorable one for the industry.

Cannes-winning Best director Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave, starring Tang Wei and Park Hae-il, will be coming soon to the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Turkey and India via @mubi. Add to watchlist ➡️ https://t.co/d1rSDwsUpG pic.twitter.com/2Yerm7ANDl — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) May 28, 2022

And, if you happen to dig deeper into the early 2000s, you may stumble upon a diverse array of melodramatic stories, dark comedies, spine-tingling horror and visually stunning action thrillers that can compete with any film industry worldwide. So, why not start with the highest-rated ones on IMDb?

The best and highest-rated Korean movies of all time that are a must-watch, as per IMDb

Bulgasari (1962)

Director: Kim Myeong-je

Cast: Choe Seong-ho, Choi Mu-ryong, Eom Aeng-ran

IMDb rating: 9.5/10

One of the oldest and highest-rated Korean feature films of all time, Bulgasari is set in the Goryeo Dynasty. The story follows a skilled martial artist, who gets murdered. Consumed by his lingering anger and desire for retribution, he undergoes a supernatural transformation and is reborn as Bulgasari, a ferocious creature with an appetite for iron. This monstrous incarnation causes him to take revenge on those who betrayed him, ensuring they face the consequences of their actions.

Love Reset (2023)

Director: Nam Da-Jung

Cast: Kang Ha-neul, Jung So-min, Hwang Se-in

IMDb rating: 9.4/10

If you are a sucker for romance, Love Reset has all the elements needed to make a hit romantic drama. The second-highest-rated Korean film on this list follows the story of Jeong-yeol and Na-ra, who manage to get married despite their family’s resistance.

However, two years later, they find themselves exiting a courthouse with a 30-day divorce settlement period, only to be struck by a car accident that erases their memories. Thanks to their amnesia, the two soon fall for each other once again. But then here comes the twist — their family members’ intricate 30-day strategy aimed at making them recollect their past to finish the impending divorce.

Don’t Say Sorry (2018)

Director: Lee Da-yeon

Cast: Kim Da-sol, Choi Woo-jung

IMDb rating: 8.9/10

Don’t Say Sorry falls in the coming-of-age and feel-good genre, with a thought-provoking and compelling storyline. Set in a high school, the film follows the tale of two friends Choi-yeun and Ha-gyeong and the persistent rumours in the school about Choi-yeun’s sexuality. While she is unbothered by this gossip, her perplexing emotions for Ha-gyeong make her question whether there might be some truth to the whispers about her.

Parasite (2019)

Director: Bong Joon-ho

Cast: Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

The story follows the lives of the poverty-stricken Kim family going through financial difficulties. When their son gets employed by the affluent Park family, one by one all the members find means to work at the household. As they start leading a parasitic life, leeching on the wealthy family’s resources, dangerous secrets lurk in the basement.

The dark comedy won the leading four Oscars at the 92nd Academy Awards, including Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film. It went on to become the first non-English-language film to win the Best Picture category.

Oldboy (2003)

Director: Park Chan-wook

Cast: Choi Min-sik, Yoo Ji-tae, Kang Hye-jeong

IMDb rating: 8.4/10

Based on the Japanese manga with the same title, Oldboy tells the story of Oh Dae-su, who gets confined in a cell resembling a hotel room for 15 years, without any information about the identity and motives of his captor. Upon his eventual release, Dae-su remains trapped in a complex world of conspiracy and brutality as he goes on a mission for vengeance against the mysterious Lee Woo-jin. His quest takes an unexpected turn when he falls in love with a young sushi chef, Mi-do.

Hope (2013)

Director: Lee Joon-ik

Cast: Re Lee, Sol Kyung-gu, Uhm Ji-won

IMDb rating: 8.2/10

Young So-won heads off to school, which is located near their home, on a rainy morning. Her father works at a nearby factory and her mother operates a small stationery shop in their neighbourhood, situated beneath their residence. So-won is expected to be accompanied by her friend. But when her friend joins a group of boys on the road, leaving So-won to make her way alone, the latter never reaches school. Several hours later, So-won’s father, Dong-hoon receives a gut-wrenching call from the police about their daughter.

Hope is based on the real-life events of the gruesome Cho Doo-Soon case in 2008, which shook the entire nation of South Korea.

The Handmaiden (2016)

Director: Park Chan-wook

Cast: Kim Min-hee, Ha Jung-woo, Cho Jin-woong

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

Taking place in the 1930s, The Handmaiden unfolds in both South Korea and Japan, focusing on the lives of four individuals. The characters include a wealthy noble lady, who has recently inherited a substantial fortune, a cunning and deceitful count determined to get his hands on her wealth, a young female pickpocket recruited by the count to aid in his schemes and the heiress’ uncle, who serves as her guardian.

The film is noted for its beautiful cinematography, provocative storytelling and thrilling twists. Additionally, it also portrays themes of betrayal, deception and sexuality, which are enhanced with an intricate yet provocative plot.

Memories of Murder (2003)

Director: Bong Joon-ho

Cast: Song Kang-ho, Kim Sang-kyung, Kim Roe-ha

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

In the year 1986, small-time detectives Park and Cho find themselves tasked with investigating a double homicide in a South Korean province. However, as the murderer keeps repeating the same pattern, the duo come to the chilling realisation that they are pursuing the nation’s first documented serial killer. Armed with only their fundamental skills and tools, Park and Cho embark on a quest to crack the case in this suspenseful thriller inspired by actual events.

Before Parasite, Memories of Murder was hailed as the go-to film for anyone wanting to begin their journey into South Korean films. The film has been hailed as one of the best crime thrillers in cinematic history, thanks to its suspenseful plot.

A Moment to Remember (2004)

Director: John H. Lee

Cast: Jung Woo-sung, Son Ye-jin, Jong-hak Baek

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

A Moment to Remember tells the story of Su-jin and Chul-soo, who fall deeply in love. However, their happiness is shattered when Su-jin is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. As her memory fades, their love is tested, but Chul-soo remains dedicated, creating poignant moments and reminders for her. As the plot goes on, the film portrays the profound challenges of love in the face of memory loss and the enduring power of true love as Su-jin’s condition worsens.

Silenced (2011)

Director: Hwang Dong-hyuk

Cast: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Kim Hyeon-soo

IMDb rating: 8/10

When Kang In-ho, a teacher at a school for the hearing impaired, uncovers horrific abuses of deaf students by faculty members, he joins forces with human rights activist Yoo-jin to expose the injustice.

Silenced is based on real events at Gwangju Inhwa School for the Deaf. The film portrays the struggle to bring the perpetrators to justice as powerful figures try to cover up the crimes. The movie delicately handles the troubled tale of child abuse, corruption and the fight for justice, shedding light on a dark chapter in South Korean history and the resilience of those determined to make a difference.

