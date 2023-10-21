One crisp autumn evening in 1978, John Carpenter’s Halloween first introduced the world to Michael Myers on the big screen. Since then, the character has been etched into horror lovers’ nightmares, paving the way for an iconic slasher franchise to evolve, weaving a complex mix of timelines, reboots and sequels that can leave even the most ardent fan confused.

Navigating the dark and twisted world of Halloween, where Myers’ relentless homicidal spree and Laurie Strode’s fearless stand against the undying evil take centre stage, is a puzzle. Featuring 13 films — spanning from 1978’s Halloween to 2022’s Halloween Ends — finding the perfect starting point can be daunting as each film resides within its own eerie timeline with several directors at the helm.

If you’re up for the horror marathon, join us as we shed light on the Halloween movies, providing you with a roadmap through their twisted history and the multitude of ways to enjoy these chilling films in chronological order.

Binge on the ‘Halloween’ movies with the correct timeline guide

Halloween (1978)

The first Halloween movie is the original and undisputed gem of the franchise. It follows Laurie (played by Jamie Lee Curtis), who becomes an unexpected target of Michael Myers, a relentless killer on the loose. Despite the randomness of their encounter, Myers obsessively stalks Laurie, setting the stage for a gripping cat-and-mouse game. The film showcases Laurie’s resilience as she fights back, making her one of the iconic scream queens in horror history.

Curtis’s portrayal adds depth to the character, making this movie a classic and solidifying its status as the greatest of all time in the Halloween series. The film also introduces another staple character of the franchise, Dr Samuel Loomis, who was assigned as a psychiatrist to a six-year-old Myers after he killed his sister. Loomis tries to reach and diagnose Myers for eight years before finally dubbing him as “purely and simply evil”.

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween II continues the enigmatic saga on the same night as the original film. The movie unfolds in an eerie hospital setting, filled with ominous empty rooms and shadowy corridors. As bodies pile up, tension mounts. The film skillfully balances suspense, gore and character variety, making it a standout horror sequel. Director Rick Rosenthal, under John Carpenter‘s influence, crafts a gripping atmosphere. While employing some familiar tricks, the movie maintains a quick pace and a touch of style, offering a thrilling continuation to the Halloween movies series.

‘Halloween IV: The Return of Michael Myers’ (1988)

The fourth instalment, titled Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, revisits the infamous Halloween night when Michael Myers, the masked killer, resumes his deadly spree. The story centres on Jamie, his young niece, as she becomes his new target. While the film retains some of the suspenseful elements, it increasingly relies on special effects, showcasing Michael’s superhuman strength and resilience. The movie’s focus shifts from psychological horror to graphic violence, featuring intense scenes but also raising questions about the need for excessive high-tech gimmicks in horror.

Halloween V: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

In Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, Dr Loomis, played by Donald Pleasence, is once again on his trail in the familiar town of Haddonville, Illinois, on Halloween night. The film explores themes of teen lust, fear and guilt, with strong performances from the cast, especially Danielle Harris as Jamie, who shares a psychic connection with the killer.

Despite the series’ predictable nature, it manages to offer some scary setups along with the killer’s rampage. This instalment, directed by Dominique Othenin-Girard, adds a refined touch to the conventional horror formula, using subtle sounds and shadows instead of overpowering music to create danger.

Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)

Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers takes the story of the Halloween movies forward, revealing a complex plot involving a cursed bloodline and a druidic cult controlling Myers. The film introduces new characters, including Tommy Doyle (played by Brian Andrews and later by Paul Rudd), obsessed with stopping Myers and Kara Strode, a young mother.

Despite an ambitious attempt to tie up loose ends and explore Myers’ origins, the film’s execution falters, adding elements of supernatural curses and cults. The theatrical version suffers from disjointed editing and unresolved plotlines. The film’s ambition to revitalise the series is marred by inconsistent storytelling and execution.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

H20 revives the franchise, focusing on Laurie, who faked her death and lives in hiding as a headmistress. Her past nightmare, her homicidal brother Michael Myers, resurfaces. The film delivers familiar scares with Laurie as the central character. Set in a boarding school on Halloween, it balances suspense and action.

Despite routine plot mechanics, Curtis shines as the battle-scarred survivor, blending vulnerability and strength. Though marketed as a revival, it actually is the seventh instalment, showcasing the enduring allure of Myers’ terror.

Halloween: Resurrection (2002)

Halloween: Resurrection offers a modern twist to the classic horror series, incorporating the internet age and interactive elements into its storyline. While the film maintains the slasher genre’s conventions, it attempts to breathe new life into the series with contemporary themes.

Viewers can appreciate the nostalgic presence of Jamie Lee Curtis, a reminder of the franchise’s roots. For fans of the series, it provides an opportunity to reconnect with the familiar yet terrifying world of Michael Myers, creating a blend of suspense and nostalgia.

Halloween (2018)

In David Gordon Green’s 2018 sequel to the original Halloween, Michael Myers returns to face his original target, Laurie Strode, portrayed again by Jamie Lee Curtis. Unlike previous attempts to revive the franchise, Green’s film acts as a direct sequel, emphasising the intense showdown between the hero and the villain. The movie cleverly incorporates nostalgia through elements like Donald Pleasence’s voice and iconic imagery.

That being said, it deviates from John Carpenter’s original masterpiece by opting for a different tone. While it explores increased gore, it may not evoke the same level of genuine fear. However, Curtis’ performance as the terrified Laurie stands out as the film’s strongest asset, showcasing her talent in the role.

Halloween Kills (2021)

Next on the list of Halloween movies to watch is the 2021 release, Halloween Kills. Helmed by David Gordon Green the story takes place immediately after the previous film as Laurie finds herself in a hospital bed while her daughter and granddaughter face the returning menace. The movie explores the aftermath of Myers’ reign of terror, bringing back familiar characters and introducing some new ones.

Attempting to capture the essence of the original film, the narrative is filled with suspense and unexpected twists, keeping audiences engaged as the battle between good and evil unfolds once more.

Halloween Ends (2022)

Set four years after the events of Halloween Kills, Laurie Strode has adopted a quieter life, focusing on memoir writing and a newfound sense of normalcy. However, things change when Corey Cunningham, a young man is drawn into the legacy of Myers. Initially ambiguous, Corey’s transformation could have served as a compelling passing-the-torch narrative, but the film veers back into familiar territory with a body count and the enduring connection between hunter and hunted.

Despite some attempts at intimacy, the movie could have used a fresh perspective. That said, this probably would be the last time we see Jamie Lee Curtis face off against Michael Myers, so one must watch it purely for that.

Halloween (2007)

Contrary to what the title suggests, Halloween Ends is not really the ‘end’ of our list of Halloween movies to watch in chronological order.

In the world of Rob Zombie’s reimagined Halloween, this 2007 film offers a fresh take on the classic tale. It follows a familiar trajectory but takes us decades into the future, shedding light on Michael Myers’ sinister childhood, with a focus on the chilling years of therapy with Dr Loomis, portrayed by Malcolm McDowell.

Although the story’s destination remains unchanged, with Michael’s escape and pursuit of Laurie Strode, played by Scout Taylor-Compton, in Haddonfield, this film exists in a separate timeline. It mainly provides a deeper dive into Michael’s backstory, though not everyone welcomed this exploration, including the franchise’s creator, John Carpenter.

Halloween II (2009)

Two years after the release of Rob Zombie’s Halloween, Halloween II continues Laurie Strode’s struggle with the haunting trauma of the previous year’s horrors. Meanwhile, Michael Myers has been living life on the run, transitioning from a hitchhiker to a wanderer. In this instalment, he experiences unsettling visions of his mother calling him home, pushing him to find Laurie.

Zombie’s Halloween II adds depth to the connection between Michael and Laurie, offering a unique twist on the narrative. While it’s considered a reimagining of the franchise, it diverges from the traditional formula and explores darker dimensions, creating a distinct atmosphere compared to the original films.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982)

The final entry in our Halloween movie list takes us back to 1982, with Halloween III: Season of the Witch. This film marks a curious departure from the familiar Michael Myers saga, as it was an attempt to transform the franchise into an anthology series. There’s no connection to the broader universe, and Michael Myers is conspicuously absent.

Instead, Halloween III revolves around a diabolical scheme orchestrated by a company producing Halloween masks. Their sinister plan involves Stonehenge-powered computer chips designed to unleash havoc on children wearing their masks. This unique narrative was produced by the OG James Carpenter, along with Debra Hill, offering a different and somewhat controversial take on the Halloween legacy.

