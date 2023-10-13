How To Watch All ‘The Hunger Games’ Movies In Chronological Order

The Hunger Games is originally a four-part film series based on the trilogy of novels of the same name by American author Suzanne Collins. All four films have been box office hits and proved to be a milestone in Jennifer Lawrence’s career. And with a prequel hitting the screens in 2023, those who haven’t yet seen The Hunger Games movies can watch it in chronological order to understand the story better.

The Hunger Games is a dystopian sci-fi story set in the fictional nation of Panem, whose seat of power is a city named Capitol. Led by the ruthless President Coriolanus Snow, Panem has a system in which people of its 12 districts, who live in varying states of poverty, send two “tributes” — a boy and a girl between the ages of 12 and 18 — to fight in an annual deathmatch battle royale known as The Hunger Games. The reward for the lone victor’s district is food, riches and supplies.

The main protagonist of Collins’ original trilogy is Katniss Everdeen. She is assisted by several other main characters in their revolt against the Capitol, as Panem prepares for the 74th Hunger Games.

The four The Hunger Games movies based on the original trilogy of books have earned more than USD 2.9 billion at the box office, making it one of the most successful film franchises in history.

Main cast members of The Hunger Games original films

Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth play Katniss Everdeen, Peeta Mellark, Gale Hawthorne, respectively. These three are the main characters in the original films.

They are supported by Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks, Stanley Tucci, Willow Shields and Paula Malcomson, who play Haymitch Abernathy, Effie Trinket, Caesar Flickerman, Primrose Everdeen and Mrs. Everdeen, respectively. Primrose is Katniss’ sister and Mrs. Everdeen is their mother.

Donald Sutherland plays the antagonist President Coriolanus Snow.

All these characters appear in all the four films. Several other major characters are part of the franchise but do not appear in all the films. These include Lenny Kravitz’s Cinna, Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Plutarch Heavensbee, Jeffrey Wright’s Beetee Latier and Julianne Moore’s President Alma Coin.

What is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes about?

In 2020, Collins released The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which is a prequel to the original trilogy of books. This book is the basis of the film of the same name.

Tom Blyth plays the young Coriolanus Snow while Rachel Zegler portrays Lucy Gray Baird. As is understood from the logline, they are the main stars of the film.

The supporting cast includes Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom, Josh Andrés Rivera as Sejanus Plinth, Jason Schwartzman as Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman and Viola Davis as Dr. Volumnia Gaul.

Hunter Schafer plays a young Tigris Snow, Coriolanus’s older cousin. An older version of the character was played by Eugenie Bondurant in the last film of the original series.

How to watch The Hunger Games movies in order of their release dates

Many prefer to watch movies in a franchise by their release date. In a way, it helps to better understand a character build-up. Additionally, it helps better appreciate a significant character from a set of original films in a prequel.

In that light, here are The Hunger Games movies in order of their release for you to watch.

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023)

The Hunger Games movies in chronological order

For those who prefer going by a chronological order of movies for a linear progression of the main story, this is how you can watch The Hunger Games movies. The four movies after the first were produced in order of The Hunger Games original trilogy of books.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Director: Francis Lawrence

Release date: 17 November 2023

Synopsis: An 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is asked to become the mentor to a girl named Lucy Gray Baird, who is a tribute from the impoverished District 12. When Lucy Gray draws the attention of all of Panem with her songs of defiance, Snow sees an opportunity to use her to restore his family’s lost prestige while ensuring that the two survive.

More about the film: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is set 64 years before the events of the original film series. As such, it is set to give a better idea of why and how Snow rose to power to become the tyrant he is by the time Katniss Everdeen appears on the scene.

The film will also reveal to the audiences who created the games, the ancestors of some later characters and how everything may have changed over the decades.

The Hunger Games

Director: Gary Ross

Release date: 23 March 2012

Other cast members: Lenny Kravitz, Wes Bentley, Jack Quaid, Alexander Ludwig, Isabelle Fuhrman, Amandla Stenberg, Jacqueline Emerson, Leven Rambin, Dayo Okeniyi

RT rating: 84 per cent

Box office revenue: USD 694 million

Synopsis: When her younger sister is selected for the 74th Hunger Games from District 12, Katniss Everdeen volunteers to take her place. Armed with nothing but her sharp instincts and deadly hunting skills, Katniss competes in a fight to the death and, in the process, plants the seeds of a rebellion.

More about the film: This film lays the foundation for everything that follows. Most of the main characters are introduced in this film.

It describes how after a failed revolt years ago, the Hunger Games were created as a means to keep the people of all 12 districts of Panem suppressed. It shows the brutality of the regime of President Snow and the helplessness of the people, as they are forced to send tributes.

The film also won several accolades, the most prominent of which was a Grammy Award for Taylor Swift and others for Best Song Written for Visual Media for the song “Safe & Sound.”

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Director: Francis Lawrence

Release date: 22 November 2013

Other cast members: Philip Seymour Hoffman, Jeffrey Wright, Samuel George Claflin, Jena Malone, Meta Golding, Lynn Cohen, Amanda Plummer, Alan Ritchson, Maria Howell, E. Roger Mitchell

RT rating: 90 per cent

Box office revenue: USD 865 million

Synopsis: Having won the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen is told that she will be on a Victors Tour with joint winner Peeta Mellark through the districts. She sees that a rebellion is fomenting, but President Snow hatches a deadly conspiracy for the 75th Hunger Games that could crush the hopes.

More about the film: Catching Fire is the highest-grossing movie in The Hunger Games series. It has a new battle royale, but its focus is more on the growing discontent among the masses of Panem and the increasing ruthlessness of President Snow.

Storywise, the film explores the budding romance between Katniss and Peeta, as they try to save each other from Snow’s nefarious designs. It also shows Katniss taking on the “Mockingjay” symbolism, which inspires the districts to revolt against the Capitol.

The sequel introduces three major characters who would appear in the rest of the films — Plutarch Heavensbee (Hoffman), Beetee Latier (Wright) and Finnick Odair (Claflin). It is also revealed in this film that there exists a 13th district, which acts as the stronghold of the rebellion.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

Director: Francis Lawrence

Release date: 21 November 2014

Other cast members: Philip Seymour Hoffman, Jeffrey Wright, Samuel George Claflin, Jena Malone, Julianne Moore, Mahershala Ali, Natalie Dormer

RT rating: 70 per cent

Box office revenue: USD 755 million

Synopsis: Katniss Everdeen must join a band of rebels who are rallying around her to bring down the brutal regime of President Snow once and for all. But at the same time, she also has to rescue Peeta Mellark who has been brainwashed in Snow’s captivity.

More about the film: The third The Hunger Games movie in chronological order makes the first proper introduction of District 13 and a small group of rebels led by Alma Coin (Moore) fighting against President Snow.

Being the first part of the conclusion, it builds the tempo for a greater battle against the Capitol.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

Director: Francis Lawrence

Release date: 20 November 2015

Other cast members: Philip Seymour Hoffman, Jeffrey Wright, Samuel George Claflin, Jena Malone, Julianne Moore, Mahershala Ali, Natalie Dormer, Meta Golding

RT rating: 70 per cent

Box office revenue: USD 653 million

Synopsis: As the stakes increase, a team of rebels from District 13 and Katniss hatch a plan to eliminate President Snow to free Panem in a daring final push. Standing strongly by her side are Peeta, Gale and Finnick. But there is a deeper conspiracy that Katniss is unaware of.

More about the film: This is the final film in the series that brings an end to the story of Katniss Everdeen. President Snow takes on an even more brutal approach to kill Katniss, her friends and the rebellion. The film also shows how the conflict in Panem eventually has a disastrous result for Katniss’ family and those dearest to her.

Mockingjay – Part 2 was the ninth-highest-grossing film of 2015 but the lowest-grossing among all The Hunger Games movies.

(Hero and Featured images: Lionsgate)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How to watch The Hunger Games movies in order?

There are two ways to watch The Hunger Games movies: either in the order of release or in chronological order.

– Which The Hunger Games movie should I watch first?

If going by release, The Hunger Games (2012) should be the first film to watch. If going by chronological order, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) should be watched first.