In honour of Jane Birkin, we take a trip down memory lane and look at her life and legacy.

On a flight from Paris to London in the early 1980s, London-born singer and actress Jane Birkin serendipitously made fashion history. It all happened in the clouds when she struggled to organise her belongings in her handbag and expressed frustration to her neighbour on board, who happened to be then head designer of Hermès (and later its chief executive), Jean-Louis Dumas. Fascinated, Dumas was all-ears; he then used her feedback to produce a handbag that would meet her needs months after. What bag you ask? Refer to her last name. Influential, the Birkin Bag remains one of the most coveted and elusive handbags today.

Her relationship with French singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg was just as fortuitous. It was in 1968 when the British-French actress met the latter while working on the French film, “Slogan”. While Birkin had already established herself as an actress in Britain, her time in France, particularly her relationship with Gainsbourg, opened up new opportunities and helped shape her artistic identity.

Besides their daughter, Charlotte Gainsbourg, who had followed in her mother’s footsteps, becoming an actress and singer, the couple was also notable for the controversial duet “Je t’aime… moi non plus” (“I Love You… Me Neither”), released in 1969. The song’s explicit lyrics and sensual nature caused controversy and censorship in several countries but also propelled it to commercial success. Birkin’s soft, breathy vocals and Gainsbourg’s spoken-word style created a seductive and provocative atmosphere that captivated audiences.

The idea that “everything happens for a reason” is ever-so applicable to the life of Birkin. Before Gainsbourg, the actress married British composer John Barry, who eventually left her. There’s a silver lining, though.

“Had it all worked out with John Barry, I would never have been curious to know what was going on anywhere else. I would have just gone on being his wife, I would have been delighted,” Birkin told The Guardian in 2017. “But because he went off with someone else, and I was left with Kate [their daughter, who died in 2013], I had to find a job quite fast.”

This gumption led her to the role at “Slogan”, which changed the course of her life inconvertibly.

“Accidents are the best things in existence. They force you to leave a route that seemed to be mapped out, and it’s often when you branch out that you meet some incredible guy who changes your life or an unusual project that turns your career on its head. It’s often when things aren’t going well that we are forced into doing them differently and they suddenly become interesting.” – Jane Birkin.

Despite the separation between Birkin and Gainsbourg, she continued to have a life in France, becoming “the most Parisian of the English”, tweets Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron, one of the first to comment on her passing, too, acknowledged her influence in the country and bestowed upon her the title of “French icon”.

While Jane Birkin’s artistic collaborations with Serge Gainsbourg remain an integral part of her legacy, she continued to pursue her own music and acting projects independently. Her career spanned over five decades, encompassing music and sundry films by renowned directors such as Jacques Rivette, Agnès Varda, and Michelangelo Antonioni. Some of her notable film credits include “Blow-Up” (1966), “Don’t Look Now” (1973), and “Evil Under the Sun” (1982).

In addition to her work in the entertainment industry, Jane Birkin is known for her distinctive fashion sense. She became an influential style icon, particularly in the 1960s and 1970s, famed for her effortlessly chic and bohemian style. Her classic wardrobe, often featuring jeans, simple tops, and minimal makeup, resonated with many women. Her eye-skimming bangs also gave rise to the “Birkin Bangs” – the ultimate French-Girl hairstyle.

Birkin’s contributions to music, film, and fashion have earned her numerous accolades throughout her career. She received the Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival in 1985 for her role in the film “Dust.” In 2016, she was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Women’s International Film & Television Showcase.

Throughout her illustrious career, Birkin had also been involved in various philanthropic endeavours, working with organisations like Amnesty International and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Having personally experienced the loss of her first daughter Kate Barry to cancer, Birkin was also involved in cancer research and initiatives. She had supported organisations like the Institut Gustave Roussy, a leading cancer research centre in France, and lent her voice to raise funds for cancer treatment, prevention, and support services. The prolific actress was also an ally, a stalwart supporter of the LGBTQ+ community.

As we bid farewell to Jane Birkin, we remember her as a graceful, beautiful, and multifaceted talent with a heart of gold and an international sweetheart who will continue to inspire generations to come.

(Header Image: Pascal Le Segretain for Getty-Images / Featured Image: WATFORD/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)