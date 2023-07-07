When it was released in 2020, Jujutsu Kaisen had a massive impact on the anime community. Fans were fascinated by and couldn’t get enough of Yuji Itadori and the other Jujutsu Sorcerers. With Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 already available for streaming, fans now have just one question on their minds – is Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 on the cards?

THE SEASON 2 OF JUJUTSU KAISEN IS OUT NOW ‼️ pic.twitter.com/kSKsS0Ulhk — Jujutsu Kaisen (@JJKcontents) July 6, 2023

For the uninitiated, the popular anime’s story revolves around Yuji Itadori, a high school student with exceptional physical abilities who becomes involved in the supernatural world of curses. After consuming a powerful object, Yuji becomes the host of Sukuna, a legendary curse known as Ryomen Sukuna. He then joins the Tokyo Metropolitan Jujutsu Technical High School and starts training to become a jujutsu sorcerer. Alongside his classmates and mentors, Yuji faces dangerous curses, uncovers dark secrets and fights to protect innocent lives while battling his own inner struggles.

What is the plot of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2?

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will focus on Gojo, a jujutsu sorcerer and one of the main protagonists. Known for his exceptional skills, intelligence and charismatic personality, he served as a mentor and teacher to Yuji Itadori and other students at Tokyo Metropolitan Jujutsu Technical High School. Gojo possesses immense power and is regarded as one of the strongest jujutsu sorcerers in the series. So, we will be seeing more of Gojo’s arc in the new season.

As the spotlight shifts to Gojo in season 2, some changes have also been made to the supporting cast compared to Itadori’s group in season 1. While we are already acquainted with Gojo and Geto, several new characters will be making their debut this season. These include Kento Nanami, Yu Haibara, Mei Mei, Shiu Kong, Utahime Iori, Masamichi Yaga and Misato Kuroi.

Is ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 3 happening?

As of now, nothing has been confirmed about Jujutsu Kaisen season 3. However, fans have reason to be optimistic as the manga is still ongoing, thereby increasing the likelihood of season 3. Patience is the key here, as it might take a while for season 3 to release (we had to wait three years between seasons 1 and 2 as well).

When is season 2 releasing?

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was released on July 6. It will be divided into two consecutive parts and is available for streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Watch season 2’s trailer below:

