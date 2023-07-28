We all know that the U.S. House of Representatives conducted hearings on the recent unexplained UFO sightings and they created quite a stir on the internet. With the testimony of David Grusch, a former intelligence officer, stating that alien remains, or ‘nonhuman biologics’ to be more precise, were recovered from the crash site of a UFO, extraterrestrial life has become the buzzword these days.

With the UFO debate and whistleblower testimonies capturing public attention, Bleecker Street, an indie film company, wasted no time in dropping the trailer of its new sci-fi comedy movie titled Jules which, as it happens, revolves around UFOs and aliens.

Directed by Marc Turtletaub who previously directed the 2018 film Puzzle, and written by Gavin Steckler, Jules specifically targets a more mature audience of theatregoers. So, without further ado, let us take a look at the plot, cast, release date and trailer of the upcoming movie.

What is the plot of the upcoming movie ‘Jules’?

According to the official synopsis of the film on IMDb, the plot of Jules follows the story of Milton, played by Ben Kingsley. Milton leads a peaceful and predictable life in a small town in western Pennsylvania. However, his life takes a dramatic turn when a UFO and its alien passenger unexpectedly crash-land in his backyard. Milton forms a strong bond with the extraterrestrial being, whom he names Jules. However, things get complicated when two of Milton’s neighbours, played by Harris and Curtin, discover Jules. As the government closes in on them, the three neighbours come together and ultimately find meaning and connection later in life, all thanks to this unlikely stranger.

Who is in the cast of the new movie ‘Jules’?

The cast of Jules includes acclaimed actors such as Ben Kingsley, known for his role in Schindler’s List and Gandhi, Harriet Sansom Harris from Licorice Pizza, Jane Curtin, famous for her work in SNL and 3rd Rock from the Sun, Zoe Winters popular for her role in Succession and Jade Quon, who was a part of Transformers: The Last Knight.

When will ‘Jules’ hit theatres?

Jules is slated for a theatrical release on August 11, 2023.

Check out the trailer below

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy IMDb/ Jules)s