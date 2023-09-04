Kimi ni Todoke fans, there’s some exciting news for you – Netflix has revealed plans for Kimi ni Todoke season 3. Created and illustrated by Karuho Shiina, the anime adaptation of Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You aired its first two seasons from October 2009 to March 2011. Now, after a long gap of 12 years, fans are finally getting closer to the highly anticipated third season.

The news of season 3 was revealed on Twitter, with a new Netflix promotional poster featuring the two main characters – Sawako ‘Sadako’ Kuronuma and Shota Kazehaya.

Kimi no Todoke 2nd Season – 2011 – Production I.G pic.twitter.com/qIB2rY1V3u — Harmony Cels (@HarmonyCels) June 18, 2019

What will be the plot of ‘Kimi ni Todoke’ season 3?

Set in Hokkaido, the plot of Kimi ni Todoke revolves around Sawako Kuronuma, a 15-year-old high school freshman. Her peers have given her the nickname Sadako due to her striking resemblance to the character from The Ring, leading to a life of being feared and misunderstood solely based on her appearance. To make matters worse, rumours at her school suggest that she possesses the ability to see ghosts and can even cast curses. Contrary to these weird rumours, Sawako is a kind girl with a strong desire to be helpful. However, she has been isolated for so long that the thought of making friends has become unfamiliar to her.

Everything changes when she starts conversing with Kazehaya, a popular boy at school. This unexpected interaction introduces her to a whole new world, enabling her to forge new friendships and engage with various people. Sawako is immensely grateful to Kazehaya for providing her with these opportunities. Gradually, they both fall in love and start navigating the obstacles that stand in their way.

Who is the in cast of ‘Kimi ni Todoke’?

Here’s the exciting bit – the original cast is set to reprise their iconic roles in the anime series. Mamiko Noto will once again lend her voice to Sawako Kuronuma and Daisuke Namikawa will be back to portray Shota Kazehaya.

When will ‘Kimi ni Todoke’ season 3 be released?

Netflix has made an official announcement that the third season of Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You will be globally released in 2024. While the exact release date remains undisclosed, fans can look forward to its arrival in the latter part of the year.

In case you are looking to stream the first two seasons of the anime series, you can stream them on Netflix and Crunchyroll.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/Kimi ni Todoke)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)