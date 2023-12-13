Decoding The ‘Leave The World Behind’ Ending And Its True Meaning

Psychological thriller Leave the World Behind (2023) has just arrived on Netflix, boasting an extremely impressive cast – with Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke, two-time Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali and Industry‘s Myha’la all starring.

Adapted by Mr Robot creator Sam Esmail from a novel (Buy here on Amazon) of the same name by Rumaan Alam, it follows the events after Amanda (Roberts) and Clay (Hawke) Sandford’s family holiday with their kids Archie and Rose is suddenly interrupted by GH Scott (Ali) and his daughter Ruth (Myha’la), who claim to be the owners of their Airbnb.

The Sandfords, especially Amanda, are initially very sceptical of their visitors’ motives – especially as they are warning of a major blackout in New York.

But when increasingly apocalyptic events begin to occur, including a couple of massive crashes involving cruise ships and planes, it soon becomes clear that the Scotts have been telling the truth.

If you’ve watched the film and are a little confused by its final scenes, read on to have the Leave the World Behind ending explained. Warning: spoilers follow.

Explaining the ‘Leave the World Behind’ ending

Throughout the film, a number of increasingly inexplicable events occur – from bizarre and terrifying noises to strange behaviours from animals – plunging the characters, and the world around them, ever deeper into chaos.

Things come to a head when Archie’s teeth suddenly fall out one morning and Rosie goes missing, prompting the other characters to leave the house to look for answers.

Clay and GH pay a visit to the latter’s survivalist neighbour Danny (Kevin Bacon) but he explains that he is not willing to help them and says he won’t trust anyone, although he does appear to suggest that another neighbouring house contains a doomsday bunker.

After a tense confrontation – in which both GH and Danny point their guns at each other – Danny is eventually persuaded to part with some medicine for Archie in exchange for vast sums of cash and also reveals that he reckons “the Koreans” or possibly “the Chinese” are behind the situation.

Clay then shows him a leaflet he had seen dropped from a drone earlier in the film that reads “Death to America”, which leads him to believe that Iran was responsible for the cyber attack.

But Danny counters that before the communications blackout, he had heard from a friend who informed him of a similar incident, except with the words printed in either Korean or Mandarin – which leads him to believe America’s various enemies have “teamed up”.

Back in the car, GH reveals that his worst assumptions have all but been confirmed. For his job, he had spent a lot of time studying the cost-benefit analysis of various military campaigns, and the one that had most terrified his client had been a simple three-step manoeuvre “that could topple a country’s government from within”.

He explains that the first step was to wipe out communications and transport systems and the second was to sow chaos by terrorising them with misinformation and covert attacks.

If done successfully, he explains, the third step would happen on its own – the population would turn on their government and each other, leading to a coup d’état and civil war.

“The programme was considered the most cost-effective way to destabilise a country,” he says. “Whoever started this wanted us to finish it.”

After this explanation, we cut to Amanda and Ruth, who are in the woods looking for Rose and see a glimpse of the city in the distance, where they can see several explosions and hear gunfire, indicating that the plan GH had just described has come to fruition.

The film ends with Rose stumbling upon the house that Danny had referred to earlier, where she soon finds the aforementioned bunker.

There are plenty of supplies there, but instead of leaving to find her family with some of these supplies, she finds a Friends boxset in a huge DVD collection and settles down to finally watch the final episode of the sitcom – which she has been desperate to watch ever since the blackout started.

The film ends with the upbeat Friends theme tune – I’ll Be There for You by The Rembrandts – playing, but this is clearly ironic: the country has begun to turn on itself and the future is looking very bleak for all of the film’s characters and the rest of humanity.

Is the ‘Leave the World Behind’ ending different from the book?

While the film more or less corresponds to events as they happen in the source novel, a couple of changes have been made along the way, most notably a complete rewrite of Ruth, who was GH’s wife in the book, rather than his daughter.

Meanwhile, there is also a little change to the ending.

In the book, Rose gathers supplies from the house that she stumbles across and heads out again, with the reader left to believe she is hoping to find her family again, meaning the Friends ending is an addition to the movie.

But author Rumaan Alam told the Hollywood Reporter that despite the change, he reckons the two works are still essentially saying the same thing.

“When I watch the movie, I see a work that is aiming to leave its audience the same way that my book left its readers, but the conventions of the form are just different,” he said.

“The two feel really intertwined to me, and the adaptation feels very faithful to what I was trying to accomplish.”

