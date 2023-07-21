It’s probably a universal fact that we love watching Tom Cruise and his action sequences in the Mission Impossible movies.

Based on the 1966 tv show created by Bruce Geller, the Mission Impossible franchise centres around Ethan Hunt, an agent of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF), and the missions he and his team embark upon to combat enemy forces and prevent global disasters. The films have been well-received by critics and audiences, making this one of the highest-grossing and most acclaimed movie franchises of all time. Released in 2018, Mission Impossible Fallout is the highest-grossing film in the series (so far), with the most recent entry to the franchise being Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One. Part Two, which is also said to be the final movie in the franchise, is set for release in 2024.

#MissionImpossible is the #1 Movie in the WORLD! Don’t miss the most exciting ride you’ll have this summer. Get tickets now to see #MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part One only in theatres. https://t.co/Qowms0U3Pv pic.twitter.com/SkuCR2kNmq — Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) July 17, 2023

While there are many metrics that can be looked at to judge the success of an action movie franchise – the level of stunts, the car chases, the action choreography – there is one particular metric that can accurately determine the epic scale of a franchise – its kill count.

The Mission Impossible movies, in particular, have a significantly high kill count, which isn’t surprising considering the IMG agents in the centre of them. So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at the full kill count of the Mission Impossible movies.

A look at the kill count in ‘Mission Impossible’ movies’

Mission: Impossible (1996)

In the first Mission Impossible movie, we were introduced to the iconic Ethan Hunt in the most dire of circumstances – he was framed for the murders of his teammates during a failed mission to recover the NOC list. The film then focuses on Ethan’s endeavours to clear his name and catch the true culprit within the force while being pursued by his own agency.

The total kill count in this film stands at a relatively small number – nine. However, as you’re about to see, things are only going to be scaling up from here. Speaking of which…

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)

In Mission: Impossible 2, Ethan Hunt is tasked with recovering a deadly virus, Chimera, created by agent Sean Ambrose. Ambrose plans to unleash the virus and then sell its antidote for enormous profits. To foil his plans, Hunt recruits a thief, Nyah, who has a romantic history with Ambrose.

In the first sequel, it is estimated that the approximate body count stands at a … wait for it…. jaw-dropping 108 kills! This is largely thanks to the action-filled climax where … spoiler alert … Hunt manages to destroy the virus and save the world from a devastating pandemic.

Mission: Impossible 3 (2006)

Mission: Impossible 3 revolves around a retired Ethan Hunt leading a quiet and simple life with his fiancée Julia. However, things change when he is pulled back into action after his former student, Lindsey Farris, is kidnapped by arms dealer Owen Davian. When Lindsey gets killed, Ethan assembles a team with Luther Stickell and Declan Gormley to look for Davian and bring him to justice.

The film dials things down a notch with a kill count of 26. However, think of this as the calm before the storm. Which brings us to…

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Released in 2011, Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol finds Ethan Hunt and his team being disowned after getting framed for a terrorist attack on the Kremlin. With all the chaos unleashed in the world, the team must go rogue to clear their names and stop a nuclear extremist, Kurt Hendricks, from destroying the world. To achieve this objective, Ethan’s team embarks on a global mission that includes dangerous challenges and thrilling stunts. Throughout their intense journey, they eliminate numerous adversaries, resulting in a whopping 225 kills. Ultimately, they manage to destroy Hendricks’ chaotic plot and prevent a catastrophic nuclear war.

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

In this film, Ethan Hunt faces the deadly organisation called the Syndicate, led by Solomon Lane. With the IMF disbanded, Hunt and his team, including Benji Dunn and Ilsa Faust, go undercover to expose the Syndicate’s disturbing plans. The action-packed mission takes them across the globe, with the team registering approximately 36 kills during the course of the movie. Ultimately, Hunt and his team dismantle the Syndicate and curb their destructive plans.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

In Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Ethan Hunt and his team face the consequences of a failed mission to recover stolen plutonium cores. Because of their failure, the Apostles, a terrorist group led by John Lark and White Widow, is threatening a global demolition. During his mission, Hunt must navigate new alliances and confront people from his past, including former MI6 agent Ilsa Faust, to once again, save the world.

Amidst the thrilling stunts and high-stakes action, this instalment sees a total of 71 kills.

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One (2023)

In the recently released Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt and his IMF colleagues are faced with a critical mission – locating a highly dangerous weapon that is capable of posing a huge threat to mankind if in the wrong hands. As they face a powerful enemy, Hunt realises that nothing is more important than the mission’s success, not even the well-being of his closest companions.

While we aren’t sure about the exact number of kills in the new film Dead Reckoning Part One, we do know that it features at least two deaths – including one of a MAJOR character (no spoilers).

What’s the total number of kills in the ‘Mission Impossible’ movies?

With nine kills in the introductory film, 108 kills in the second film, 26 kills in the third, 225 kills in Ghost Protocol, 36 in Rogue Nation and 71 in Fallout, the total number of kills in the entire Mission Impossible franchise, excluding the latest part, stands at 475. We also know of at least two deaths in the latest film so you can add those to the final count as well.

Well, that total number of kills in the Mission Impossible films makes one thing clear – no one should mess with Ethan Hunt or his team.

