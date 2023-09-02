Formerly a child actress who gained acclaim by the time she was a teenager, Kim So-hyun is one of the most popular youth Korean actresses on streaming platforms and the big screen. If you’re new to her dramas, why not work your way through them and discover just how talented she is? Check out our list below for 10 K-dramas starring Kim So-hyun that are worth the watch!

Kim So-hyun is a South Korean actress who has managed to make waves in the entertainment industry despite her young age. She began her acting career at the tender age of seven and has quickly become one of the most popular and sought-after actresses in South Korea. Her rise to fame is a testament to her exceptional talent and versatility as an actress.

Over the years, she has seamlessly transitioned from child roles to lead roles, captivating audiences with her performances. Her ability to take on a variety of roles with ease has earned her a reputation as one of the most well-rounded actresses in the industry.

Some of her most notable works include The Moon Embracing The Sun, School 2015, and her most recent drama, My Lovely Liar. She has also starred in various historical dramas as well as high school romances, showcasing her range as an actress. Her performances have garnered critical acclaim and have earned her a legion of fans both in South Korea and around the globe.

Her performances are truly a testament to her skill as an actress, and she is sure to win over your heart with her charm and talent. If you haven’t had the chance to watch Kim So-hyun’s dramas before, now would be the perfect time to check them out and see for yourself why she is one of the most beloved actresses in South Korea.

10 Binge-worthy K-dramas and movies starring Korean star Kim So-hyun

Man of Vendetta (2010)

Starring: Kim So-hyun, Kim Myung-min, Uhm Ki-joon, Park Joo-mi, Lee Byung-joon

Man of Vendetta is a dramatic and heart-wrenching movie that tells the story of Joo Young-soo, a minister whose world is turned upside down when his daughter is kidnapped. After losing faith in God, he quits the church and decides to start his own business. However, eight years later, his wife is still desperately searching for their daughter and ends up hospitalised due to the stress and emotional toll of the situation.

Just when Young-soo has given up hope of ever finding his daughter, the abductor suddenly contacts him and demands a ransom for her return. Faced with the heart-wrenching decision of whether to pay the ransom or not, Young-soo sets out on a perilous journey to rescue his daughter and bring her back home safely.

As the story unfolds, viewers are taken on an emotional rollercoaster of suspense, heartbreak, and hope. Against all odds, Young-soo must navigate through a web of secrets and lies to uncover the truth about his daughter’s kidnapping and save her life. With its gripping storyline and powerful performances by the cast, Man of Vendetta is a must-watch for anyone who enjoys a thrilling and emotionally charged movie.

The Moon Embracing The Sun (2012)

Starring: Kim So-hyun, Kim You-jung, Im Si-wan, Yeo Jin-goo, Han Ga-in, Kim Soo-hyun, Jung Il-woo, Song Jae-rim, Jeon Mi-sun

The Moon Embracing The Sun is a fascinating and captivating historical drama that takes place during the Joseon Dynasty and boasts an all-star cast that includes some of the most talented actors and actresses in South Korea’s entertainment industry today.

The plot of the series centres around the intricate and complex political and familial relationships of the royal court. The Queen Dowager orders the murder of her stepson to ensure the throne’s legacy, which sets off a chain of events that will keep you on the edge of your seat. A pregnant witness to the murder manages to escape the palace, and years later, her child and the Crown Prince cross paths and fall in love. However, their romance is not that simple, as dark secrets emerge within the royal court. The series portrays the struggles of the Crown Prince and the witness’s child as they navigate the complexities of their love and the court’s intrigues.

With its intricate plot and a star-studded cast, The Moon Embracing The Sun is a must-watch K-drama that will keep you hooked from beginning to end. It is an excellent blend of romance, political intrigue, and historical drama, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking for a high-quality K-drama to binge-watch.

Watch The Moon Embracing The Sun on Viu

Who Are You: School 2015 (2015)

Starring: Kim So-hyun, Nam Joo-hyuk, Yook Sung-jae, Lee Pil-mo, Kim Min-suk, Jo Soo-hyang, Jo Byung-gyu, Kim Bo-ra

Who Are You: School 2015 is is a continuation of the popular School franchise that showcases Kim So-hyun’s exceptional acting talent. In this drama, she takes on one of her first adult lead roles and plays the roles of identical twin sisters, who were separated at birth and lead very different lives. One sister resides in an orphanage and is constantly bullied by her classmates, while the other sister attends school in the wealthy area of Gangnam and is a competitive academic achiever.

The contrasting personalities and life experiences of the twin sisters are a central aspect of the plot, which is focused on a dramatic turn of events after the two sisters meet for the very first time. This encounter changes their lives completely and leads them on a journey of self-discovery and personal growth.

Watch Who Are You: School 2015 on Viu

Bring It On, Ghost (2016)

Starring: Kim So-hyun, Ok Taec-yeon, Kwon Yool, Kim Sang-ho, Kang Ki-young, David Lee, Baek Seo-e, Lee Do-yeon

Ok Taec-yeon and Kim So-hyun lead Bring It On, Ghost, a supernatural series. Kim portrays a high schooler who died in a car accident. She roams the Earth as a ghost, unable to move into the next lifetime, but then she meets an economics student who can see ghosts. He utilises this power as an exorcist, which is how he pays for his education. But when she thinks he can help her move on, she teams up with him to find out the truth not only about themselves but ghosts as a whole.

Watch Bring It On, Ghost on iQIYI

Unforgettable (2016)

Starring: Kim So-hyun, Do Kyung-soo, Yeon Jun-suk, David Lee, Joo A-reum, Park Hae-joon, Kim Ji-ho, Park Yong-woo, Lee Dae-yeon, Lee Beom-soo

Unforgettable is a South Korean romantic movie that hit the cinemas in 2016, and it stars Kim So-hyun and EXO’s Do Kyung-soo who’s also professionally known as D.O. The movie revolves around the theme of lost love and is set across two different periods. In 1991, a group of friends comes together to kickstart their summer, and they are excited to have the time of their lives.

Among the group, Beom-sil, a young man, falls in love with Soo-ok, a girl who is struggling with her injury that makes it difficult for her to walk. Despite her condition, Beom-sil believes that she is the perfect girl for him and starts to carry her everywhere.

Watch Unforgettable on iQIYI

The Emperor: Owner of the Mask (2017)

Starring: Kim So-hyun, Yoo Seung-ho, Kim Myung-soo, Yoon So-hee, Heo Jun-ho, Park Chul-min, Shin Hyun-soo, Bae Yoo-ram, Lee Chae-young

The Emperor: Owner of the Mask is a historical K-drama set in the 18th century. The plot revolves around Crown Prince Lee Sun’s fight against Pyunsoo hwe, an organization that has monopolised water privatisation throughout Joseon. As the story progresses, Lee Sun becomes a symbol of hope for the people who suffer, using his position to fight for what’s right.

Along the way, he falls in love with Ga-Eun, a woman who helps him grow as a ruler and supports him in his fight against Pyunsoo hwe. The show is filled with intrigue, political drama, and a heart-warming romance that will keep you captivated until the very end.

Watch The Emperor: Owner of the Mask on HiTV

Radio Romance (2018)

Starring: Kim So-hyun, Yoon Doo-joon, Yoon Park, Yura, Ha-joon, Kwak Dong-yeon, Kim Hye-eun, Jo Byung-gyu, Yun Ju-sang, Nam Da-reum

In the 2018 romantic drama, Radio Romance, Kim So-hyun portrays the character of an assistant writer who is ambitious and dreams of becoming a successful scriptwriter. Despite her desire and hard work, she struggles to improve her writing skills, which has been a major obstacle in her career progression.

The story takes a dramatic turn when the only show she has ever written for is on the verge of cancellation. Determined to save the show, she tries to convince a top actor, played by Yoon Doo-joon, to come on board and help her in her mission.

Through the course of the series, Radio Romance portrays a heartwarming story of the protagonist’s journey of self-discovery, chasing her dreams, and finding love along the way. The show highlights the importance of perseverance, determination, and hard work in achieving one’s goals.

Watch Radio Romance on Viki

Love Alarm (2019)

Starring: Kim So-hyun, Song Kang, Jung Ga-ram, Go Min-si, Lee Jae-eung, Kim Young-pil, Park Sung-yeon, Shin Seung-ho, Kim Young-ok

Love Alarm is a compelling and highly-rated Netflix drama that has garnered immense popularity across its two seasons. The show revolves around the life of Kim Jo-jo, a high school student who faces numerous challenges in her personal life. The central theme of the show is based on a new app called Love Alarm that has been developed to help users find nearby people who are in love with them.

Through the course of the series, Jo-jo finds herself grappling with the consequences of the app and its impact on her life. The app’s features lead to her being caught in a love triangle with two of her male classmates, leading to further complications and emotional turmoil.

The series delves into themes of love, relationships, and the effects of technology on modern-day society, making it an engaging and relatable watch for audiences across the globe. The show’s excellent writing, superb acting, and striking visuals have earned it numerous positive reviews, making it a must-watch for fans of romantic dramas.

Watch Love Alarm on Netflix

The Tale of Nokdu (2019)

Starring: Kim So-hyun, Jang Dong-yoon, Kang Tae-oh, Jung Joon-ho, Kim Tae-woo, Yun Yoo-sun, Song Geon-hee, Yoon Sa-bong, Jo Soo-hyang

The Tale of Nokdu is a 2019 K-drama that tells the story of a man who decides to uncover the truth about his birth and family. In order to do so, he disguises himself as a woman and travels to a village where only women are allowed. While there, he meets a young woman who defies her fate as a kisaeng (courtesan) and instead seeks revenge for a wrong done to her family.

Despite being an underrated gem in Kim So-hyun’s filmography, the series offers a unique and intriguing storyline that is sure to captivate audiences. Her exceptional talent as an actress is showcased in this drama, making it a must-watch for fans of K-dramas and those who appreciate great acting.

Watch The Tale of Nokdu on Netflix

River Where The Moon Rises (2021)

Starring: Kim So-hyun, Na In-woo, Ji Soo, Lee Ji-hoon, Choi Yu-hwa, Heo Jung-eun, Kang Ha-neul, Seo Dong-hyun, Lee Hae-young, Hwang Young-hee

River Where The Moon Rises is a South Korean television series based on a classic Korean folktale that has been brought to life. The story revolves around Pyeonggang, a princess who was trained as an assassin and becomes aware of the corruption in her kingdom. She decides to take matters into her own hands and sets out to bring about change.

Along the way, she meets On Dal, a peace-loving warrior who is initially reluctant to get involved in Pyeonggang’s mission. However, as their paths continue to cross, On Dal becomes increasingly drawn to her and is forced into difficult situations as a result.

The series showcases Kim So-hyun’s exceptional acting talent as she portrays Pyeonggang’s character with depth and nuance. The story is filled with intrigue, drama, and action, making it a must-watch for fans of historical dramas and those who appreciate a captivating storyline.

The show’s stunning visuals, gripping plot, and superb acting have earned it critical acclaim and a legion of fans worldwide. River Where The Moon Rises is a unique and captivating series that highlights the best of South Korean television and is sure to leave viewers wanting more.

Watch River Where The Moon Rises on Viu

(Hero and feature images credit: Instagram/ @wow_kimsohyun)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong