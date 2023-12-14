For the first time, Netflix unveiled a comprehensive viewer engagement report for nearly all TV shows and films in its library. Released on 13 December 2023, the data gives a sneak peek into what kept the audience hooked on to the streaming platform and what didn’t work.

Netflix announced that it will make viewership data more transparent than any other streaming platform and publish, what they call, ‘What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report’ twice a year, with data over six months.

“In total, this report covers more than 18,000 titles — representing 99 per cent of all viewing on Netflix — and nearly 100 billion hours viewed,” states Netflix.

Metrics and data used for the What We Watched: A Netflix Engagement Report

For this first edition, the OTT behemoth considered titles available on the platform between January and June 2023 and will be updated every six weeks.

The list includes hours viewed for every title — original and licensed — watched for over 50,000 hours. Viewing hours are rounded off to the nearest 10,000.

Since shows and movies have different runtimes and varying numbers of episodes, and many are not available globally, each season is taken as an independent title. Similarly, each movie is treated as a separate title owing to various runtimes and global availability.

Additionally, it is also interesting to note that while some titles have been on the streaming service for years, many were released a day or a month before 30 June.

“Over 60 per cent of Netflix titles released between January and June 2023 appeared on our weekly Top 10 lists,” states Netflix.

“Success on Netflix comes in all shapes and sizes, and is not determined by hours viewed alone. We have enormously successful movies and TV shows with both lower and higher hours viewed. It’s all about whether a movie or TV show thrilled its audience — and the size of that audience relative to the economics of the title,” the streaming service adds.

If you wish to see what are the top performers, then it is best to skim through the weekly Top 10 list.

Top names in the report

The Night Agent season 1, which was released in March 2023, takes the top spot with over 812 million viewing hours. This is followed by Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 released in January 2023, The Glory: Season 1 released in December 2022, Wednesday: Season 1 released in November 2023, and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story released in May 2023.

K-drama Crash Course in Romance: Limited Series (January 2023), at No. 16, is the most-viewed licensed title on the streamer, with a staggering 234.8 million hours viewed. At No. 14, with almost 250 million hours viewed, The Mother (May 2023) is the most-watched film in the Netflix viewing data report.

On the other hand, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986), which is not available across the globe on Netflix, has amassed 100,000 hours viewed.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos mentions licensed content accounted for about 45 per cent of all viewership on Netflix during the said period, while originals accounted for the remaining 55 per cent. However, the Top 100 was overwhelmingly dominated by original content, states the OTT.

Non-English content comprised nearly 30 per cent of viewing time within the demarcated period. Highly successful K-dramas with longer episodes and Spanish-language telenovelas with numerous episodes can be considered the main reasons.

Insights and report details

It comes as no surprise that Netflix would be releasing such a list of data first. While the report is a major step towards data transparency, its timing raises eyebrows. It comes shortly after WGA and SAG-AFTRA started a crusade for data transparency against the studios in 2023. Deadline reports that Sarandos insists the move is not a response to the guilds.

Speaking of the timing and why the streamer did not reveal such information earlier, Vulture quotes Sarandos saying, “It wasn’t really in our interest to be that transparent because we were building a new business.”

He added, “We needed room to learn, and we also didn’t want to provide roadmaps to future competitors. And by not doing public data, there was something the creators liked a lot about it, too, which is it took a lot of pressure off of the overnight ratings model or the weekend box-office model and gave people room to create — not focus so much on the numbers.”

Interestingly, Netflix reveals hours viewed for each film or series to rank all the titles in the report as well. This is in sharp contrast to the number of views used for the Top 10 list.

Hours viewed put titles with shorter runtime at a disadvantage as compared to long-format series. However, both views and hours viewed give very little clarity into the number of accounts that have finished viewing the content or gone past the first episode. “This is information that all streamers, especially Netflix, use to determine the success of their content,” states Deadline.

(Hero and feature image credit: The Night Agent/ Photo by DAN POWER/NETFLIX – © 2023 Netflix, Inc./ IMDb)

